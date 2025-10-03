Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Join AxeHead Ceramics this Saturday at 2 p.m. to bring the wheel-thrown mug of your choice to artistic life with your own unique glazing and painting. $40 per person at Essential Evolution shop, 1100 E. Calvada Blvd. Call 775-253-5176 to register. (Sonya Race/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

To honor of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, located at 781 E. Gamebird Rd, will hold their Blessing of the Animals at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Pahrumpians are blessed with a love for their pets. Have your pets blessed in honor of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church. Meet outside at the front of the church for a short ceremony to bestow the blessing and protection of the patron saint of animals on dogs, cats, birds, reptiles, and even arachnids; of course, pets are welcome! Please use common sense, leashes, and even portable crates if your fur baby will be more comfortable.

Registration for Drifter’s 3rd Annual Bullying Awareness Ride and Poker Run takes place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Low Side Cigar Lounge. All vehicles are welcome; $25 per rider and $15 per passenger. Lunch will be included with your registration. All proceeds benefit the children of Nye County. Beginning at 11 a.m., the Kids Fun Zone in the Low Side Cigar Lounge parking lot comes alive with face painting, bounce house, carnival games, and prizes. 1971 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

Take a shot at this! Charity Bowling Pin Shoot at the Wheeler Pass Gravel Pit on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dan Blackstone has created this unique opportunity to blast bowling pins down using bullets instead of bowling balls. All skill levels welcome; family-friendly event. Admission and participation is free, but donations for Gypsies for Jesus will be appreciated. Reach out to Dan at 775-990-9393 to let him know you’re definitely going to give this a shot.

South Valley Baptist Church has scheduled their 3rd Annual Classic Car Show. Get registered (for free!) at their website, www.svbcpahrump.com . The show happens Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gates open at 8 a.m. for cars and trucks. 7050 S. Homestead Rd.

Smiles Across Pahrump is being hosted by the Pahrump Moose Lodge #808 on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. This annual free event promotes family interaction and engagement, sans electronic devices. Children are encouraged to write a sentence about or draw a picture describing what a smile means to them, in exchange for a raffle ticket for a chance to win a bicycle. Moose Lodge members are offering free hot dogs and chips, plus games with prizes. 1100 E. Second Street.

Pahrump Community Library Youth Services has opened the 2025 Pumpkin Decorating Contest for submissions now through October 24th. Youth aged 4 to 15 are invited to be creative and show off their pumpkin-decorating skills. Design a pumpkin inspired by a favorite book character. No carving is allowed, because uncarved decorated pumpkins last such a nice, long time. Purchase your own pumpkin of any color, size, and texture. Painted and decorated pumpkins will be on display now and throughout the month. Voting by all library patrons will be solicited from October 27 through the 30th. Pumpkin art in each age group (4-8, 9-12, 13-15) will receive a first, second, and third-place ribbon.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 3

• Steak dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

• First Fridays at Artesian Cellars, to benefit the Pahrump’s Southern Nye County Search and Rescue. Live music with Lynn Peterson, raffle tickets, vendors, food. Event begins at 6 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160, 775-600-7144.

• Rick Scanlan performs at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country— all from the ‘60s to now. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

• Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4-6 people, and compete for the cash prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

• Still Drunk at Sunrise performs popular country and rock at Wild Side Tavern from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Listen to covers of Little Big Town, Eagles, Wild Cherry, Huey Lewis, Keith Urban, Brooks & Dunn, Alan Jackson, and more. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 4

• New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

• Bikers Against Bullying Annual Bullying Awareness Ride and Poker Run registration begins 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Low Side Cigar Lounge. All vehicles are welcome; $25 per rider and $15 per passenger. Lunch will be included with your registration. All proceeds benefit the children of Nye County. Low Side Cigar Lounge is located at 1971 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

• A Kids Workshop is scheduled at the Home Depot between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. This month’s project is a Haunted Candy Box. Register your 5- to 12-year-old children at www.homedepot.com/workshops. 301 N. Hwy. 160. Call 775-751-6004 for more details.

• South Valley Baptist Church 3rd Annual Classic Car Show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gates open at 8 a.m. for cars and trucks. 7050 S. Homestead Rd. 775-513-3444.

• Blessing of the Animals at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church at 10 a.m. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

• Charity Bowling Pin Shoot at the Wheeler Pass Gravel Pit from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free, but donations for Gypsies for Jesus will be appreciated. Reach out to Dan at 775-990-9393 with any questions.

• The Nye County SxS monthly ride meet-up time set for 11 a.m. at Pizza Hut, 920 Pahrump Valley Blvd. Roll-out around 1 p.m. Learn more at https://www.nyecountysxs.com/

• Pahrump Valley 500 Club is hosting a 9-pin no-tap singles tournament at Pahrump Nugget Lanes beginning at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $16, with paid-up membership dues. Side pots are $5. 681 NV-160. Call Katherine Bishop at 303-257-2830 with questions.

• Mug glazing experience begins at 2 p.m. $40 per person at Essential Evolution shop, 1100 E. Calvada Blvd. Call 775-253-5176 to register.

• Cornhole Tournament at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 2 p.m. Prize for top two teams; the 55+ team, and the 54 and under team. $8 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

• Bike Night at Tribe MC Clubhouse begins at 3 p.m. 2730 N. Blagg.

• Dee Fong live at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. Listen to his guitar solos covering everything from Tim McGraw to Stone Temple Pilots. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

• Chamber Door vocal duo sings a wide variety of favorites, from Fleetwood Mac, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Simon & Garfunkel, Dolly Parton, Alanis, and more at The Wine Down NV from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

• No Apologies performs all genres of live music from the ‘50s to current at The Hubb beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

• Free comedy show at Wild Side Tavern from 9 to 11 p.m. No cover. Rated R, 21+. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 5

• Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

• Kelly and the Keepers perform 60s and 70’s rock variety at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

• Smiles Across Pahrump event at Pahrump Moose Lodge #808 from noon to 3 p.m. This is a free family event. 1100 E. 2nd Street. 775-727-6577.

• Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

• Trivia at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from 7 to 9 p.m. There is no participation fee, and no cash prizes. The winning team walks away with the thrill of victory! 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 6

• Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 7

• Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

• Support the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association with “Chase the Ace of Spades” every Tuesday at Mountain Falls Grill Room at 7 p.m. Raffle tickets are $1 each. New drawings every Tuesday. 5001 Clubhouse Drive. Call David at 308-390-6575 for more information.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 8

• Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

• Chess Club at the Pahrump Community Library starts at 1 p.m. Come play chess or learn how to play. All ages and skill levels welcome. Bring your own board if you have one. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

• Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

• Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

• Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

• Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30 p m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 9

• Coffee House Band live music every Thursday at Black Cow Coffee House from noon to 2:30 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

• New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

• Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

• Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

• Dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “In karaoke, you don’t choose the song; the song chooses you.” — Aisling Bea

FRIDAY

• Mountain Springs Saloon, 6 p.m., 19050 NV-160

• Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

• Our Place Coffee Shop, 6 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

• Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

• Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

• Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

• Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

• Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

• Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

FUTURE PLANNING

Chapter 1160 of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is hosting their annual Young Eagles Rally Saturday, October 11, beginning at 8 a.m. at 1061 Interceptor Dr. at the Calvada Airpark. Five registrations are still available; you may sign up youngsters ages 8 through 17 for a free 20-minute airplane ride over Nye County to introduce them to the joy of aviation at www.yeday.org. The organization is also conducting a yard sale until 1 p.m. with calendars, books, Christmas items, and more. Proceeds go toward fuel costs for the youth airplane rides. For more information, call Larry at 702-499-8229.

The e-Waste Recycling Event at the Pahrump Community Library is back on Saturday, October 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. By popular demand, they’re accepting appliances, refrigerators, washers, dryers, fax machines, gaming equipment, and copiers, all the way down to obsolete cell phones, adaptors and chargers, keyboards and mice. For a comprehensive list of accepted items, please consult https://www.pahrumplibrary.org/e-waste-recycling Please bring items on the day of the event only, due to limited space. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

The Spooktacular Poker Run converges on the Pahrump Valley October 17 through 18. Off-road enthusiasts of all kinds from all over Nevada and five surrounding states will be in town the entire weekend participating in a parade of lights from Ian Deutch Park to the center of events — Petrack Park Friday, with an enormous poker run Saturday. Consult https://www.spookypokerrun.com/ for vehicle registration and event details. All of us in the Pahrump community are welcome to enjoy Trunk or Treat on Friday in Petrack Park. There will be a costume contest for kids aged 0 to 18, with awards in three separate age categories. The Pahrump Holiday Task Force is serving a hearty pancake breakfast beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday. There will be live music, vendors, food trucks, and games both nights.

