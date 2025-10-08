Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Chess Club meets at the Pahrump Community Library on Wednesday at 1 p.m. All ages and skill levels welcome. Come play chess or learn how to play. (Getty Images)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 8

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Chess Club at the Pahrump Community Library starts at 1 p.m. Come play chess or learn how to play. All ages and skill levels welcome. Bring your own board if you have one. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30 p m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 9

■ Coffee House Band live music every Thursday at Black Cow Coffee House from noon to 2:30 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ's and crowds. Find your vibe.

FRIDAY

■ Mountain Springs Saloon, 6 p.m., 19050 NV-160

■ Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ Our Place Coffee Shop, 6 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

FUTURE PLANNING

Chapter 1160 of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is hosting their annual Young Eagles Rally Saturday, October 11, beginning at 8 a.m. at 1061 Interceptor Dr. at the Calvada Airpark. Five registrations are still available; you may sign up youngsters ages 8 through 17 for a free 20-minute airplane ride over Nye County to introduce them to the joy of aviation at www.yeday.org. The organization is also conducting a yard sale until 1 p.m. with calendars, books, Christmas items, and more. Proceeds go toward fuel costs for the youth airplane rides. For more information, call Larry at 702-499-8229.

The e-Waste Recycling Event at the Pahrump Community Library is back on Saturday, October 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. By popular demand, they’re accepting appliances, refrigerators, washers, dryers, fax machines, gaming equipment, and copiers, all the way down to obsolete cell phones, adaptors and chargers, keyboards and mice. For a comprehensive list of accepted items, please consult https://www.pahrumplibrary.org/e-waste-recycling Please bring items on the day of the event only, due to limited space. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

The Spooktacular Poker Run converges on the Pahrump Valley October 17 through 18. Off-road enthusiasts of all kinds from all over Nevada and five surrounding states will be in town the entire weekend participating in a parade of lights from Ian Deutch Park to the center of events — Petrack Park Friday, with an enormous poker run Saturday. Consult https://www.spookypokerrun.com/ for vehicle registration and event details. All of us in the Pahrump community are welcome to enjoy Trunk or Treat on Friday in Petrack Park. There will be a costume contest for kids aged 0 to 18, with awards in three separate age categories. The Pahrump Holiday Task Force is serving a hearty pancake breakfast beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday. There will be live music, vendors, food trucks, and games both nights.

The Pahrump Senior Center will be hosting their annual Halloween Spooktacular dance Saturday, Oct. 18 and tickets are now available at the center. The $15 price includes appetizers, dinner, dessert and dancing, as well as raffles, costume contest, a DJ and more.

Tickets will also be sold at the door. For more info call 775-727-5008.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com