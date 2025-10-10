Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Charlie Kirk memorial to be held in Pahrump on Tuesday

We still can’t believe Laurie is moving away. Until then, she says, “Ok gang, haven't left town yet so we'll have another painting. Have a gander at Jack with his Halloween Hat. We'll be painting him on Saturday from 1-4pm at the Pahrump Senior Center (1370 W. Basin). Only $25, cash or check. Bring your favorite beverage and I provide the rest. Call, message, text me at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot.” (Laurie McCaslin/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Morning walks are back, and they’ve expanded to two days. Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk, and now a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. "One, two, or three miles. Bring your pets!" 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd. (Pamela Wilson Romey/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Okay, Pahrump. Listen up. You’re going to need a playbook of strategic offense/defense plays to make it through this week. Dominate by studying the line-up below. Snap with a good steak dinner Friday at the VFW, then drop back with two or three live bands at your choice of winery or tavern.

On Saturday, catch as many of your choices as you can: fundraiser yard sale at the Calvada Airpark, MakerSpace Open Lab, cornhole tournament at Petrack Park, painting at the Senior Center. Don’t forget to cut to the e-Waste recycle event at the library. Pass the ball only when necessary.

Drive with the Octoberfest at Our Lady of the Valley, then make an end run to live entertainment Saturday night. Explode with the donation dinner at the Moose Lodge Sunday. Score throughout the week with completed touchdowns at a morning walk with Pahrump 55+, TV Trivia, choir practice, and bingo. The crowd goes wild!

What’s that, Jacob Powers? I should keep my day job? Fine.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 10

■ Steak dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Lynn Peterson sings jazz, swing and blues at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Desert Shadows Band performs classic country, classic rock, and your favorites from the ‘60s and ‘70s at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Mojave Moonshine Band, “Hendertucky’s hottest rock and country band,” performs at the Wild Side Tavern beginning at 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 11

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Chapter 1160 of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) annual Young Eagles Rally beginning at 8 a.m. at 1061 Interceptor Dr. at the Calvada Airpark. All registrations are filled for youngsters ages 8 through 17 for the free 20-minute airplane ride over Nye County, but the organization is also conducting a yard sale until 1 p.m. with calendars, books, Christmas items, and more. Proceeds go toward fuel costs for the youth airplane rides. For more information, call Larry at 702-499-8229.

■ Open Lab at Makerspace Workshop any time between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Arrive interested; leave capable. NyE Communities Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Rd., room 20. 775-293-8514.

■ e-Waste Recycling Event at the Pahrump Community Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For a comprehensive list of accepted items, please consult https://www.pahrumplibrary.org/e-waste-recycling . 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Cocktails and Canvas with Laurie McCaslin at the Pahrump Senior Center begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 4 p.m. Paint “Jack with his Halloween Hat.” All ages welcome; no experience necessary. $25 cash or check; pay when you arrive. Phone or text Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot. 1370 W. Basin.

■ Dedication of an America250 Monument at the Pahrump Valley Museum begins at 1:30 p.m. The Nevada Silver Tappers will perform, featured speakers will address those gathered, and the 1,800-pound rock monument will be officially unveiled. 401 E. Basin Rd. Brought to us by the Pahrump Springs Daughters of the American Revolution.

■ Halloween Fest at Sundance Ranch from 3 to 7 p.m. $10 per person or $15 per family. Wild West skits, food for purchase, horses, vendors, and tunes by The Jath Experience. Keep an eye out for the Ghost Rider. Please bring one non-perishable food item to be donated to the area food banks. 5285 Plantation St., here in Pahrump. 775-990-9137.

■ Second Annual Cornhole Tournament fundraiser for the PVHS boys’ soccer team at Petrack Park, Field B, from 4 to 10 p.m. Registration is $40 per team. There will be bounce houses for kids where a $10 wrist band purchase gains unlimited jumping. Food and drinks will be available for sale. Two sets of handmade cornhole boards will be raffled. Petrack Park is located at Hwy. 160 and Basin Ave.

■ Octoberfest Dinner at Our Lady of the Valley runs from 4 to 7 p.m. Dinner includes bratwurst, German potato salad, spaetzle, sauerkraut, and pretzel. German beer cash bar available. Adults $15, children $7. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Third Annual Pahrumpkin Patch” pumpkin carving contest at Green Life Produce begins at 4 a.m. and runs until 7 p.m. $10 to enter the contest. “Bring the whole family and friendly pets.” Free music, photo area, and face painting. 6640 Hawkins Way.

■ Danny Pillman blends the storytelling heart of country with the energy of rock in his performance at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Stephanie Sanchez brings a high-energy performance to all genres, but her own personal brand of music is a mix of Southern and Classic rock. Listen to her perform at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Perception — popular country, blues, classic rock band — hosts an open jam at The Hubb Bar & Grill beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Free comedy show at Wild Side Tavern from 9 to 11 p.m. No cover. Rated R, 21+. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 12

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Bad Habit performs popular rock (Foo Fighters, Kiss, Offspring, Metallica) and country (Twain, Brooks, Cash) from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Moose Lodge #808 donation spaghetti dinner from 3 to 6 p.m. 1100 E. 2nd Street. 775-727-6577.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Trivia at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from 7 to 9 p.m. There is no participation fee, and no cash prizes. The winning team walks away with the thrill of victory! 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 13

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. One, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Artesian Cellars is hosting an informative class entitled “Sip, Learn, and Master Your Smartphone” at 6 p.m. Tickets are $14, geared toward all skill levels. Bring your smartphone. Reservations suggested. 1731 NV-160. 775-600-7144.

■ TV Trivia night at the Wine Down begins at 6 p.m. Test your TV knowledge and prove you’re the ultimate binge-watcher. 21+ only, and $5 per person. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite #8. 775-307-9463.

■ Support the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association with “Chase the Ace of Spades” every Tuesday at Mountain Falls Grill Room at 7 p.m. Raffle tickets are $1 each. New drawings every Tuesday. 5001 Clubhouse Drive. Call David at 308-390-6575 for more information.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 15

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30pm. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 16

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. One, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Coffee House Band live music every Thursday at Black Cow Coffee House from noon to 2:30 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “It does not need to be perfect - or technically correct - to be magic”— Rasheed Ogunlaru

FRIDAY

■ Mountain Springs Saloon, 6 p.m., 19050 NV-160

■ Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

FUTURE PLANNING

The Spooktacular Poker Run the weekend of October 17 through 18 will be an unforgettable weekend of riding, family, and community. This 1st annual event is destined to become yet another fall festival in Pahrump drawing recognition (and fun!) to our rural community 45 miles west of Las Vegas. Off-road enthusiasts of all kinds from all over Nevada and four surrounding states will be in town participating in a parade of lights Friday evening starting at Ian Deutch Park and winding up at the headquarters of events: Petrack Park. This is in preparation for a 75-mile poker run Saturday. Consult https://www.spookypokerrun.com/ for vehicle registration and event details.

All of us in the Pahrump community are welcome to enjoy Trunk or Treat on Friday in Petrack Park, alongside the off-road vehicle families. There will be a costume contest for kids aged 0 to 18, with awards in three separate age categories. The Pahrump Holiday Task Force is serving a hearty pancake breakfast for everyone beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday. Dry camping is available for all of us the entire weekend, and there will be live music, vendors, food trucks, and games both nights. Friday and Saturday feature Spooktacular fun for all families including a hay maze and the famous P.D.O.P. riding bull.

The Pahrump Senior Center will be hosting their annual Halloween Spooktacular dance Saturday, October 18. Tickets are now available at the center. The $15 price includes appetizers, dinner, dessert and dancing, as well as raffles, costume contest, a DJ and more. If not sold-out, tickets will be available at the door. For more information call 775-727-5008.

Get ready for Grape Stomp 2025 as Artesian Cellars and Charleston Peak Winery team up for a full day of grape stomping Saturday October 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Charleston Peak, plus wine tasting from both wineries, live music, food trucks, vendors, and community fun. Cheer on the stompers, snap photos at the selfie booth, and enjoy performances by Rick Scanlan, Ali Murphy, and DJ Roh Ruh. Then keep the celebration going at 6 p.m. with the official “After Party” at Artesian Cellars featuring Ali Murphy live, along with wine, cocktails, beer, and a full dinner menu. Admission to the event for as little as $5 (no tastings). Tickets must be purchased through the Eventbrite link. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/grape-stomp-tickets-1741074965089?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

