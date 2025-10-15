Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 15

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30pm. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 16

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. One, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Coffee House Band live music every Thursday at Black Cow Coffee House from noon to 2:30 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “It does not need to be perfect - or technically correct - to be magic”— Rasheed Ogunlaru

FRIDAY

· Mountain Springs Saloon, 6 p.m., 19050 NV-160

· Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

· The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

· Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

· Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

· Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

· Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

· Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

· The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

· The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

· Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

· The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

· The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

· VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

· Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

· The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

· Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

FUTURE PLANNING

The Spooktacular Poker Run the weekend of October 17 through 18 will be an unforgettable weekend of riding, family, and community. This 1st annual event is destined to become yet another fall festival in Pahrump drawing recognition (and fun!) to our rural community 45 miles west of Las Vegas. Off-road enthusiasts of all kinds from all over Nevada and four surrounding states will be in town participating in a parade of lights Friday evening starting at Ian Deutch Park and winding up at the headquarters of events: Petrack Park. This is in preparation for a 75-mile poker run Saturday. Consult https://www.spookypokerrun.com/ for vehicle registration and event details.

All of us in the Pahrump community are welcome to enjoy Trunk or Treat on Friday in Petrack Park, alongside the off-road vehicle families. There will be a costume contest for kids aged 0 to 18, with awards in three separate age categories. The Pahrump Holiday Task Force is serving a hearty pancake breakfast for everyone beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday. Dry camping is available for all of us the entire weekend, and there will be live music, vendors, food trucks, and games both nights. Friday and Saturday feature Spooktacular fun for all families including a hay maze and the famous P.D.O.P. riding bull.

The Pahrump Senior Center will be hosting their annual Halloween Spooktacular dance Saturday, October 18. Tickets are now available at the center. The $15 price includes appetizers, dinner, dessert and dancing, as well as raffles, costume contest, a DJ and more. If not sold-out, tickets will be available at the door. For more information call 775-727-5008.

Get ready for Grape Stomp 2025 as Artesian Cellars and Charleston Peak Winery team up for a full day of grape stomping Saturday October 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Charleston Peak, plus wine tasting from both wineries, live music, food trucks, vendors, and community fun. Cheer on the stompers, snap photos at the selfie booth, and enjoy performances by Rick Scanlan, Ali Murphy, and DJ Roh Ruh. Then keep the celebration going at 6 p.m. with the official “After Party” at Artesian Cellars featuring Ali Murphy live, along with wine, cocktails, beer, and a full dinner menu. Admission to the event for as little as $5 (no tastings). Tickets must be purchased through the Eventbrite link. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/grape-stomp-tickets-1741074965089?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com