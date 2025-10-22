Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Pumpkin Days returns this weekend for its 16th year of fall fun

(Faye Burdzinski/Pahrump Valley Times) Bingo is played at Our Lady of the Valley every Wednesday. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 22

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30pm. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 23

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. One, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Coffee House Band live music every Thursday at Black Cow Coffee House from noon to 2:30 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ P.D.O.P. Pumpkin Days from 3 to 9 p.m. One day admission is $7, a 2-day weekend pass is $10, and a 3-day weekend pass is $15. Ian Deutch Momorial Park, 1600 Honeysuckle St.

■ Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “Those who wish to sing always find a song.”— Swedish Proverb

FRIDAY

■ Mountain Springs Saloon, 6 p.m., 19050 NV-160

■ Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

FUTURE PLANNING

The Northern Lights Laser Show is back at the Pahrump Valley Museum by popular demand, and this year it has been expanded to two performances: Friday October 24 and Saturday October 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. The dazzling lights will blaze each night along with artistically choreographed music. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for kids under 16. 401 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-1970.

Pahrump Disability Outreach Program (P.D.O.P.) Pumpkin Days begin this Thursday and run all next week through Sunday, October 26. These signature Pahrump fall outdoor family activities include a spaghetti eating contest Friday, Monster Dash 5k marathon on Saturday morning, costume parade on Saturday afternoon, and a mechanical bull riding contest all weekend. Hours are Thursday 3 to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. One day admission is $7, a 2-day weekend pass is $10, and a 3-day weekend pass is $15. Ian Deutch Memorial Park, 1600 Honeysuckle St.

Favorite Author Book Club meets from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library on Monday, October 27. This month, they’re discussing any work by Margaret Attwood. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

Town offices will be closed in observance of Nevada Day Friday, October 31, 2025.

The PV Times is busy collecting a list as comprehensive as possible of all the Trunk or Treat events scheduled about town October 25 – 31. This “monsterpiece” will be ready for the October 24 issue. In the meantime, get those costumes together! Pahrump is a certified Halloween town.

Beatty Days are coming Oct. 31 through Nov. 2 to Beatty Cottonwood Park. We’re talking art exhibits, live music, vendors, tricycle races, a Halloween costume contest, Miss and Junior Miss Beatty Days crowning, pancake breakfast, Tombstone 5k run and 2k walk, the Saturday morning parade, and the classic car show. Registration for the car show on Saturday is $35. Consult https://www.beattynevada.org/BeattyDays2025.html for a full schedule of events and all registration forms.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com