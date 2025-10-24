Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Get ready for balloons to soar back into Pahrump

Legends of Lost Creek Trio features Cash Ferrar on sax, Mary McRory with vocals, and Dennis Beemon on keyboard. They bring their Motown, R&B, blues, and jazz sounds to Artesian Cellars this Friday night. (Courtesy of Dennis Beemon)

Costume contests, pumpkin patches, laser light shows, Trunk or Treat locations, Halloween parties, haunted houses, and more … Bwah hahahahah! What are you going to wear?

TRUNK or TREAT LOCATIONS

Ready? Set? Go!! to as many as time allows. Community Ambulance reminds us all that costumes should be well-fitted and flame-resistant to prevent accidents, and to always test makeup to avoid skin reactions. Carry flashlights and glowsticks for visibility. Sample all the sites organized in Pahrump for our Halloween enjoyment.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 25

■ O Happy Bread, 5 – 7 p.m., 1231 E. Basin Ave., Ste. 7

■ Walmart, 5 – 8 p.m., 300 S. Hwy. 160

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 26

■ Pahrump 4-H Clubs at U of N Cooperative Extension: 1651 E. Calvada Blvd., 4 – 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 30

■ Health and Human Services (WIC or Treat), 250 N. Hwy. 160 Ste. 4, 3 – 5 p.m.

■ Spring Mountain Medical, 1151 S. Hwy. 160 (on Postal Road), 5 – 7 p.m.

■ Top Dog Real Estate, 1210 E. Basin Ave. #6, 5 – 7:30 p.m. (bring your completed coloring contest entry!)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 31

■ Bikers Against Bullying at Spine & Wellness, 2780 Homestead Rd., 4 – 7 p.m.

■ D & J Electrical at Seemoore’s Ice Cream, 70 Hwy. 372, 5 – 8 p.m.

■ Faith Fellowship, 2190 N. Blagg Rd., 5 – 8 p.m.

■ FD Candy, 301 Oxbow Ave. Ste. 14, 5 p.m.

■ Heritage Bible Church, 3061 Heritage Dr., 5 – 8 p.m.

■ Hwy 372 Plaza, 1190 E Hwy. 372, 5 – 7 p.m.

■ Lakeside Casino & RV Park, 5870 S. Homestead Rd., 5 – 8 p.m.

■ Pahrump Moose Lodge, 1100 2nd St., 4 – 7 p.m.

■ Petrack Park, 150 N. Hwy. 160, 5 – 8 p.m.

■ Shenanigan’s, 1330 E. Calvada Blvd., 4 – 7 p.m.

■ Smith’s Food & Drug, 601 S. Hwy. 160, 5 – 8 p.m.

■ Spooky-Eye at the Calvada Eye, Calvada Blvd. and Walt Williams Dr., 5 – 8 p.m.

■ VFW Post #10054, 4651 Homestead Rd., 5 – 9 p.m.

MULTI-DAY HALLOWEEN EVENTS

Because often, one day is simply not enough. Check out these festival-style celebrations and opportunities themed around the spooky season for this week.

FRIDAY/SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24 and 25

■ The Northern Lights Laser Show is back at the Pahrump Valley Museum by popular demand, and this year it has been expanded to two performances: Friday and Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. each evening. The dazzling lights will blaze each night along with artistically choreographed music. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for kids under 16. 401 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-1970.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 24 through SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 1

■ Six Nights at Sally’s, a guided haunted house experience at the Calvada Theater, designed and executed (yikes!) by the Pahrump Theatre Company each evening from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $15, or less for military veterans, children, and seniors. $5 discount for return guests. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Ste.1.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 24 through SUNDAY, OCTOBER 26

■ P.D.O.P. Pumpkin Days at Ian Deutch Memorial Park. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Spaghetti eating contest on Friday at 6. Monster Dash 5k on Saturday at 8. Costume Parade on Saturday at 4. Bull Riding Contest all weekend. One day admission $7; 2-day pass $10; 3-day pass $15. 1600 Honeysuckle St.

SATURDAY/SUNDAY OCTOBER 25 and 26; FRIDAY OCTOBER 31

■ Free Halloween Train rides on the Southern Pahrump Lines, curated by the locomotive enthusiasts at 4821 Laute Dr. 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., weather permitting.

And now, we return you to our regularly scheduled entertainment line-up, with a few dashes of ghoulishness thrown in.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 24

■ Steak dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Classically trained musicians Desert Song Duo perform an eclectic mix of musical genres at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Legends of Lost Creek perform resonate jazz and blues at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. 1731 NV-160. 775-600-7144.

■ Mesquite Café Blues Band, an energetic rock, rountry and Blues duo, performs at The Wild Side Tavern beginning at 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 25

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Halloween Haunted Village drop in event at Makerspace Workshop any time between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. You get to create a spooky little building or scene to take home or add to our giant community haunted display. NyE Community Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Rd., room 20. 775-293-8514.

■ Vocalist Daryll Borges performs a variety of genres on guitar at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Adults 21+ Halloween party in the haunted taproom from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Stonewise Mead & Cider. Costumes highly recommended. 421 S. Frontage Rd., Ste. 2. 775-468-6323.

■ Neon Desert performs upbeat, fun music from the 80s and 90s at The Hubb beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Free comedy show at Wild Side Tavern from 9 to 11 p.m. No cover. Rated R, 21+. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 26

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Laurie Cook & The Heat will be turning it up again, playing a wide variety of dance music including pop, disco, Latin, classic rock and country beginning at from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Horseback riding at Sundance Ranch from 3 to 5 p.m. $10 per person or $15 per family. Adults and kids welcome. Wild West skits, food for purchase, and calm horses. 5285 Plantation St., here in Pahrump. 775-990-9137.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Trivia at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from 7 to 9 p.m. There is no participation fee, and no cash prizes. The winning team walks away with the thrill of victory! 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 27

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. One, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Favorite Author Book Club meets from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. This month, they’re discussing any work by Margaret Atwood. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 28

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Support the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association with “Chase the Ace of Spades” every Tuesday at Mountain Falls Grill Room at 7 p.m. Raffle tickets are $1 each. New drawings every Tuesday. 5001 Clubhouse Drive. Call David at 308-390-6575 for more information.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 29

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30 pm. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 30

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. One, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Coffee House Band live music every Thursday at Black Cow Coffee House from noon to 2:30 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

FUTURE PLANNING

Town offices will be closed in observance of Nevada Day Friday, October 31.

Beatty Days are coming Oct. 31st through Nov. 2nd to Beatty Cottonwood Park at the corner of 3rd and Amargosa Streets. We’re talking art exhibits, live music by Still Drunk at Sunrise and Wildhorse bands, vendors, tricycle races, a Halloween costume contest, Miss and Junior Miss Beatty Days crowning, hospital bed races. Wait, let me catch my breath. Okay, pet parade, pancake breakfast, Tombstone 5k run and 2k walk, the Saturday morning parade, chili cook-off, hula hoop contest, and the classic car show. Registration for the car show on Saturday is $35. Consult https://www.beattynevada.org/BeattyDays2025.html for a full schedule of events and all registration forms.

Chapter 1160 of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) annual Young Eagles Rally originally scheduled earlier this month was postponed due to weather. Youth have a second opportunity to fly over Pahrump on November 15 beginning at 8 a.m. at 1061 Interceptor Dr. at the Calvada Airpark. There are registrations still available for youngsters ages 8 through 17 for the free 20-minute airplane ride over Nye County. Consult https://www.eaachapters.org/ for more information and to schedule an 8 a.m. (7 spaces left), or 9 a.m. (1 space left) opportunity. Call Larry at 702-499-8229 with additional questions.

