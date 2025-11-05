Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Morning walks are back, and they’ve expanded to two days. Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk, and now a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. "One, two, or three miles. Bring your pets!" 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd. (Pamela Wilson Romey/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 5

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite you to their monthly Meet and Greet and Eat event. This month, the venue is Roberto’s Taco Shop at 1541 NV-372. 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 6

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. One, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Smart Phone and Tablet class noon to 1 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. Sharpen your skills, and learn new ones. No fee or registration to participate; simply show up with your device. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Coffee House Band live music every Thursday at Black Cow Coffee House from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “Singing is about telling a story. When you are onstage, you get to be your own self… When acting, you’re someone else.” —Sabrina Carpenter, American singer, songwriter, and actress.

^

FRIDAY

■ Mountain Springs Saloon, 6 p.m., 19050 NV-160

■ Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

^

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

^

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

^

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

^

TUESDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

^

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

^

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

^

FUTURE PLANNING

■ Petrack Park is the site for “A Hui Hou Festival” on Saturday, November 8 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Food, vendors, and entertainment. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ There are seats available to paint “A Fall Barn” on Saturday, November 8 from 1-4pm at the Pahrump Senior Center. $25 includes all supplies and guided instruction. Bring your favorite beverage. Call, text, or message Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot today.

■ Heads up, bikers. There is a Poker Run organized by Debbie Oelke entitled “Crosses for the Heart for our Deployed” scheduled for Saturday, November 15. Registration is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at VFW Post #10054 (where free coffee and doughnuts will be provided), with the last stop at Nevada Treasure RV Resort. Text 562-572-4664, or email crossesfortheheart@yahoo.com to learn more. $25 donation requested per rider.

■ The drop-off location for Operation Christmas Child, a Samaritan’s Purse project, is open November 17 - 24 at New Hope Fellowship, 781 West Street here in Pahrump. Operation Christmas Child seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world, together with local churches across the globe. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering gift-filled shoeboxes to children including many who are suffering from war, poverty, disease and disaster. Operation Christmas Child hopes to reach another 12 million children in 2025 with the hope of Jesus. Each box packed full of quality toys, school supplies, and personal care items becomes a tangible expression of God’s immense love for the child. For many, it is their first gift ever! Delivered by local church partners, shoebox gifts provide an opportunity to present the Gospel to boys and girls in a clear, child-friendly way. Shoebox packing is fun for individuals, families and groups. Find a step-by step guide at https://samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/pack-a-shoe-box/ Fill it with gifts, such as a medium to large “wow” item ( soccer ball with pump, or stuffed animal) then fill with other fun toys, school supplies, and personal care items. Don’t forget to also include a personal note and photo—sometimes these are the child’s favorite things to receive! For collection days/hours, or more information, call New Hope at 775-751-1867.

■ Favorite Author Book Club meets from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library on Monday, November 24. This month, they’re discussing any work by Lee Child. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com