Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Judy’s Watercolor Class is held on the second and fourth Mondays of the month beginning at 10 a.m. at the Palm Terrace Apartments clubhouse. This Monday, these three little birdies will be one of the pictures to paint for Christmas cards, along with a demo on how to make greeting cards. $15 covers your first class. 421 Margaret St., behind the hospital. (Printed with permission of Judith Strait)

Mark “Big and Tall” Aston is back at the Pahrump Nugget this Friday from 7 to 10 p.m., covering everything from Motown’s greatest hits to Sinatra, Luther Vandross and Lionel Richie, as well as contemporary hits from Bruno Mars and John Legend. The PVTimes caught up with him and he said he was all pumped up to captivate his Pahrump audience. Welcome back, Mark! (Faye Burdzinski/Pahrump Valley Times)

Cocktails and Canvas with Laurie McCaslin at the Pahrump Senior Center begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 4 p.m. Saturday at the Senior Center. Paint “A Fall Barn.” All ages welcome; no experience necessary. $25 cash or check; pay when you arrive. Phone or text Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot. 1370 W. Basin. (Photo printed with permission of Laurie McCaslin)

Dawg House Rescuers will be one of the vendors at the “A Hui Hou Festival” at Petrack Park Saturday, with their ever-popular “Smooch the Pooch” booth! Join the Island culture, fun, and food, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and smooch a pooch for a good local cause. (Pahrump Activities Facebook Page)

Music Bingo Night and Karaoke happens at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church on Friday night beginning at 5 p.m. This is the church’s fundraiser for the Ed Bldg. A/C. Entry is a free-will donation, and the KJ will be Brian Moore. 650 S. Blagg. Questions? Call 775-513-5505.

Hele Mai Productions is bringing more aloha, ohana, and island culture to the desert at their “A Hui Hou” Hawaiian festival in Pahrump’s Petrack Park on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. There will be food, Hawaiian cultural learning, vendors, and Hawaiian entertainment. Visit www.helemaiproductions.com to learn more.

There are a few seats available to paint “A Fall Barn” on Saturday, November 8 from 1-4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. $25 includes all supplies and guided instruction. Bring your favorite beverage. Call, text, or message Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot today.

Laurie is still in the process of tying up loose ends before ultimately leaving town, but the PV Times has opened communication channels with local watercolor artist, Judith Strait. Judy leads a watercolor painting class each second and fourth Monday of the month, guiding students to beautiful creations and a fulfilling hobby. She provides art supplies for a first-timer and sends her new students home with an art supply list to sustain the joy indefinitely. New students are always welcome. They are meeting in the Palm Terrace Apartments clubhouse on 421 Margaret Street (behind Desert View Hospital) from 10 a.m. until noon. New students receive special instruction where they learn how to transfer an image to paper without drawing, how watercolor works, and how to correct a mistake. Judy says, “I hope to see you in class.”

There is a vital (!) Donation Spaghetti Dinner this Sunday afternoon from 3 to 6 p.m. which benefits the Lions Club “Letters to Santa Program” striving to ascertain that all our local Pahrump kids get a visit from the man in the red suit. The dinner is being hosted by the Moose Lodge, located at 1100 Second St. There will be raffle drawings, and entertainment by the glamourous Ms. Senior Golden Years performers. Attention, Santas! Attend this spaghetti dinner wearing your extra special red suit and Santa boots to audition for the Breakfast with Santa event to be held December 6th at the Pahrump Valley Museum. You may be selected as the “guest of honor” by the Pahrump Valley Lions Club to dazzle Pahrump children with your unequaled magic kindness and spirit.

Veterans Day is Tuesday, November 11. While those who died are also remembered, Veterans Day is the day set aside to thank and honor ALL those who served honorably in the military – in wartime or peacetime. There will be a Veterans Day service beginning at 11:11 at the VFW Post #10054, with flag retirement afterward. The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) plans a ceremony at Chief Tecopa Cemetery beginning at 3 p.m. open to the entire community. Great Clips provides free haircuts for Veterans on Tuesday during their annual Thank a Veteran event. Veterans and active military service members get a free haircut, or a voucher for a free haircut that can be redeemed during a future visit. Artesian Cellars is hosting an informative class entitled “Sip, Learn, and Master Your Smartphone” at 6 p.m. Tickets are $14 for the general public, but veterans are invited to attend for free. Nye County offices will be closed; there will be no classes for Nye County School students.

Have a fun and meaningful week!

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 7

■ Music Bingo and karaoke night at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran beginning at 5 p.m. Entry is a free will donation, and the KJ will be Brian Moore. 650 S. Blagg. 775-727-4098.

■ Steak and chicken menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ An evening of fiddle music with Lindsey Boyajian at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4 – 6 people, and compete for the cash prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ See the Mark Aston Show, covering everything from Motown’s greatest hits to Sinatra, Luther Vandross and Lionel Richie, as well as contemporary hits from Bruno Mars and John Legend. The Pahrump Nugget Casino from 7 to 10 p.m. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

■ First Fridays at Artesian Cellars, to benefit the Pahrump Lion’s Club. Live, raffle tickets, vendors, food. Event begins at 6 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160, 775-600-7144.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 8

■ Pancake Breakfast at Lakeview Executive Golf Course 7 to 10 a.m. All proceeds go to Disabled American Veterans (D.A.V.). $6 per person. Raffle prizes, too. 1471 E. Mt. Charleston Dr. 775-209-5818.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Open Lab at Makerspace Workshop any time between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Arrive interested; leave capable. NyE Community Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Rd., room 20. 775-293-8514.

■ “A Hui Hou” Hawaiian festival at Petrack Park from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. There will be food, cultural learning, vendors, and entertainment. Visit www.helemaiproductions.com to learn more. Dawg House Rescuers “Smooch the Pooch” booth available on-site! 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ “Moose Madness” blind draw doubles horseshoe tournament at Pahrump Moose Lodge #808 begins at 11 a.m. $10 entry fee, cash payouts 100%. Sign up at the event by 11 a.m. Food and drink available, music, famil- friendly. Hosted by Silver State Horseshoes at the Lodge, 110 Second St. 775-727-6577.

■ Cocktails and Canvas with Laurie McCaslin at the Pahrump Senior Center begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 4 p.m. Saturday at the Senior Center. Paint “A Fall Barn” on canvas. All ages welcome; no experience necessary. $25 cash or check; pay when you arrive. Phone or text Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot. 1370 W. Basin.

■ Pahrump Valley 500 Club is hosting a singles 3-game snake bite tournament at Pahrump Nugget Lanes beginning at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $16, with paid-up membership dues of $5. Side pots are $5. 681 S. Hwy. 160. Call Debbie Varner at 702-280-2272 with questions.

■ Horse rides for children and adults at Sundance Ranch from 3 to 5 p.m. $20 per person, or $10 if you’re not riding. Wild West skits after the horse rides. Food for purchase. Experienced instructors and calm horses. 5285 Plantation St., here in Pahrump. 775-990-9137.

■ Chamber Door vocal duo sings a wide variety of favorites, from Fleetwood Mac, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Simon & Garfunkel, Dolly Parton, Alanis, and more at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Stephanie Sanchez brings a high-energy performance to all genres, but her own personal brand of music is a mix of Southern and classic rock. Listen to her perform at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Still Drunk at Sunrise performs popular rock and country at The Hubb from 8 p.m. to midnight. Listen to covers of Little Big Town, Eagles, Wild Cherry, Huey Lewis, Keith Urban, Brooks & Dunn, Alan Jackson, and more. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 9

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Kelly and The Keepers perform ‘60s and 70’s rock variety at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Catch the Status Crowes all-request acoustic performance at The Wine Down Nevada from 2 to 4 p.m. Choose your favorites from pop, rock, country, R&B, oldies, or current hits. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Donation spaghetti dinner to benefit the Lions Club Letters to Santa Program is being hosted by the Moose Lodge located at 1100 Second St. from 3 to 6 p.m. There will also be drawings and entertainment by the Ms. Senior Golden Years performers.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Trivia at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from 7 to 9 p.m. There is no participation fee, and no cash prizes. The winning team walks away with the thrill of victory! 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 10

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. One, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Judy’s watercolor class from 10 a.m. until noon at 421 Margaret St. in the Palm Terrace Apartments clubhouse. $15 per session. Attend a class to receive her contact information.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 11 - VETERANS DAY

■ Free haircuts for veterans at Great Clips Salon, during their annual Thank a Veteran event. Veterans and active military service members get a free haircut, or a voucher for a free haircut that can be redeemed during a future visit. Customary Tuesday hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. may differ because of the event. 280 S. Hwy. 160 Ste. 103. 775-877-5900.

■ Veterans Day ceremony honoring all who served begins at 11:11 a.m. at VFW Post #10054. Flag retirement and BBQ follows. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Veterans Day ceremony at Chief Tecopa Cemetery presented by the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter #15. Begins at 3 p.m. and is open to the public. 751 East Street.

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Artesian Cellars is hosting an informative class entitled “Sip, Learn, and Master Your Smartphone” from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $14, geared toward all skill levels. Veterans are invited to attend for free. Bring your smartphone. Reservations suggested. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 12

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Chess Club at the Pahrump Community Library starts at 1 p.m. Come play chess or learn how to play. All ages and skill levels welcome. Bring your own board if you have one. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 13

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. One, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

FUTURE PLANNING

■ Heads up, bikers. There is a Poker Run organized by Debbie Oelke entitled “Crosses for the Heart for our Deployed” scheduled for Saturday, November 15. Registration is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at VFW Post #10054 (where free coffee and doughnuts will be provided), with the last stop at Nevada Treasure RV Resort. Text 562-572-4664, or email crossesfortheheart@yahoo.com to learn more. $25 donation requested per rider.

■ Pahrump cheers for and supports the Pahrump Junior and High School Rodeo Club, so the Pahrump Theatre Company is hosting a fundraiser featuring Tom Bennett, a nationally touring country blues one-man band, known for his authentic folk blues style. He performs on resonator guitar, harmonica, vocals, and foot percussion – all at the same time! Tickets are $20 and can be purchased in advance at http://buytickets.at/PahrumpTheatreCompany/1925500. The show starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 15. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd.

■ You’ve heard of Bunco, but what in the world is it? Bunco is a social dice game played in rounds, where teams score points by rolling dice. The game is played with 12 players, divided into teams, and is designed to be easy to learn. You’ve got this! Join your friends at Nyespace, our local makerspace, to support them. There will also be a 50/50 raffle to support the Pahrump Holiday Task Force (you know them, too—those dedicated folks who bring us free Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, and Fourth of July meals and parties here in Pahrump). Saturday, November 15th is the inaugural Fall Bunco Bash, hosted by Valley Electric Association at 800 E. NV 372. Tickets are $25 per person, which includes admission and Bunco play. Contact Charli Bruce to purchase your ticket at nyespace@nyecc.org or text 775-293-8514. She will direct you to the reservation website and payment options. Only 80 spaces are available, so roll your dice now.

■ The drop-off location for Operation Christmas Child will be open November 17-24 at New Hope Fellowship, 781 West Street here in Pahrump. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering gift-filled shoeboxes to children throughout the world, including many who are suffering from war, poverty, disease and disaster. Each box packed full of quality toys, school supplies, and personal care items becomes a tangible expression of God’s immense love for the child. Shoebox packing is fun for individuals, families and groups. Find a step-by step guide at https://samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/pack-a-shoe-box/ For collection days/hours, or more information, call New Hope at 775-751-1867.

■ The 26th Annual Pahrump Social Powwow is in the works for November 21 through 23 at Petrack Park. Admission is free, and the cultural experience is priceless. Marge Pesek of the Review-Journal once called this Pahrump’s largest cultural event of the year, bringing Native American tribes together for a three-day celebration of beating drummers, dancers, musicians, and crafters from tribes all over the West. This year’s theme is the celebration of youth. For more information, visit http://pahrumppowwow.com/

■ Favorite Author Book Club meets from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library on Monday, November 24. This month, they’re discussing any work by Lee Child. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

