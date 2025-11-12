Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 12

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Chess Club at the Pahrump Community Library starts at 1 p.m. Come play chess or learn how to play. All ages and skill levels welcome. Bring your own board if you have one. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 13

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. One, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

FUTURE PLANNING

■ Heads up, bikers. There is a Poker Run organized by Debbie Oelke entitled “Crosses for the Heart for our Deployed” scheduled for Saturday, November 15. Registration is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at VFW Post #10054 (where free coffee and doughnuts will be provided), with the last stop at Nevada Treasure RV Resort. Text 562-572-4664, or email crossesfortheheart@yahoo.com to learn more. $25 donation requested per rider.

■ Pahrump cheers for and supports the Pahrump Junior and High School Rodeo Club, so the Pahrump Theatre Company is hosting a fundraiser featuring Tom Bennett, a nationally touring country blues one-man band, known for his authentic folk blues style. He performs on resonator guitar, harmonica, vocals, and foot percussion – all at the same time! Tickets are $20 and can be purchased in advance at http://buytickets.at/PahrumpTheatreCompany/1925500. The show starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 15. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd.

■ You’ve heard of Bunco, but what in the world is it? Bunco is a social dice game played in rounds, where teams score points by rolling dice. The game is played with 12 players, divided into teams, and is designed to be easy to learn. You’ve got this! Join your friends at Nyespace, our local makerspace, to support them. There will also be a 50/50 raffle to support the Pahrump Holiday Task Force (you know them, too—those dedicated folks who bring us free Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, and Fourth of July meals and parties here in Pahrump). Saturday, November 15th is the inaugural Fall Bunco Bash, hosted by Valley Electric Association at 800 E. NV 372. Tickets are $25 per person, which includes admission and Bunco play. Contact Carli Bruce to purchase your ticket at nyespace@nyecc.org or text 775-293-8514. She will direct you to the reservation website and payment options. Only 80 spaces are available, so roll your dice now.

■ The drop-off location for Operation Christmas Child will be open November 17-24 at New Hope Fellowship, 781 West Street here in Pahrump. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering gift-filled shoeboxes to children throughout the world, including many who are suffering from war, poverty, disease and disaster. Each box packed full of quality toys, school supplies, and personal care items becomes a tangible expression of God’s immense love for the child. Shoebox packing is fun for individuals, families and groups. Find a step-by step guide at https://samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/pack-a-shoe-box/ For collection days/hours, or more information, call New Hope at 775-751-1867.

■ The 26th Annual Pahrump Social Powwow is in the works for November 21 through 23 at Petrack Park. Admission is free, and the cultural experience is priceless. Marge Pesek of the Review-Journal once called this Pahrump’s largest cultural event of the year, bringing Native American tribes together for a three-day celebration of beating drummers, dancers, musicians, and crafters from tribes all over the West. This year’s theme is the celebration of youth. For more information, visit http://pahrumppowwow.com/

■ Favorite Author Book Club meets from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library on Monday, November 24. This month, they’re discussing any work by Lee Child. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

