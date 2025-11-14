Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

The Holly Jolly Paint & Sip with Ashley Welch takes place Saturday at Our Place Coffee House at 6 p.m. Get your $35 ticket at ourplacepahrump.com.

Heads up, Poker Run Players. All vehicles are welcome to participate in “Crosses for the Heart for our Deployed” this Saturday. Motorcycles, side x sides, cars, trucks, and vans can register from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at VFW Post #10054 (where free coffee and doughnuts will be provided), and wind through town to Low Side Cigar and FD Candy before journeying to Longstreet Casino in Amargosa Valley. The last stop is back at Nevada Treasure RV Resort. Text 562-572-4664, or email crossesfortheheart@yahoo.com to learn more. $25 donation requested per rider.

Car enthusiasts who prefer to lounge in town at a slower pace can visit the “Gobble Gobble Time Classic Car and Rat Rod Show” at Death Valley Marketplace on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is a fundraiser benefitting “Donkeys of Pahrump” and will include music, a food truck, crafts, and a raffle with prizes of a Thanksgiving dinner for six, and two pumpkin pies. Visitors will judge the cars for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. Your vote matters! 3280 Bell Vista Ave.

Pahrump always enthusiastically supports the Pahrump Junior and High School Rodeo Club, so the Pahrump Theatre Company is hosting a fundraiser this Saturday evening featuring Tom Bennett, a nationally touring country blues one-man band, known for his authentic folk blues style. He performs on resonator guitar, harmonica, vocals, and foot percussion – all at the same time! Tickets are $20 and can be purchased in advance at http://buytickets.at/PahrumpTheatreCompany/1925500. The show starts at 7 p.m. at 1266 E. Calvada Blvd.

This Saturday at 6 p.m. is the inaugural Fall Bunco Bash, hosted by Valley Electric Association at 800 E. NV 372. You’ve heard of Bunco, but what in the world is it? Bunco is a social dice game played in rounds, where teams score points by rolling dice. The game is played with 12 players, divided into teams, and is designed to be easy to learn. You’ve got this! Join your friends at Nyespace, our local makerspace, to support them. There will also be a 50/50 raffle to support the Pahrump Holiday Task Force (you know them, too—those dedicated folks who bring us free Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, and 4th of July meals and parties here in Pahrump). Tickets are $25 per person, which includes admission and Bunco play. Contact Carli Bruce to purchase your ticket at nyespace@nyecc.org or text 775-293-8514. She will direct you to the reservation website and payment options. Only 80 spaces are available, so roll your dice now.

The drop-off location for Operation Christmas Child will be open November 17 - 24 at New Hope Fellowship, 781 West Street here in Pahrump. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering gift-filled shoeboxes to children throughout the world, including many who are suffering from war, poverty, disease and disaster. Pack a box full of quality toys, school supplies, and personal care items. The gift becomes a tangible expression of God’s immense love for the child. Shoebox packing is fun for individuals, families and groups. Find a step-by step guide at https://samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/pack-a-shoe-box/ For collection days/hours, or more information, call New Hope at 775-751-1867.

Finish that story you’ve been dreaming about! Great Basin College hosts relaxed writing and brainstorming gatherings on the Fridays of November from 1 to 2 p.m. in recognition of National Novel Writing Month (NanoWrimo). Join fellow writers to share your goals, meet new friends, and embark on a month of creativity and writing challenges together. Open to writers of all ages and experience levels.

CANCELED: Chapter 1160 of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) annual Young Eagles Rally scheduled for this Saturday has been canceled due to weather, yet the organization is still planning to conduct a yard sale from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. with 2026 calendars, T-shirts, and raffle tickets for sale. The yard sale will be stocked with books, Christmas items, and more for donations of $1 each. Proceeds go toward fuel costs for the youth airplane rides in the future. For more information, call Larry at 702-499-8229.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 14

■ NanoWrimo at Great Basin College from 1 to 2 p.m. No word-count requirements, no stress. 551 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-327-5210.

■ Steak and chicken menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Rick Scanlan performs at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country — all from the ‘60s to now. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Legends of Lost Creek perform resonate jazz and blues at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

· Van Waylon band performs rock and country at the Wild Side Tavern beginning at 8 p.m. “Folks that like country enjoy our rock; and fans of rock enjoy our country.” 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 15

· Chapter 1160 of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) annual yard sale from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. with 2026 calendars, T-shirts, and raffle tickets for sale. The yard sale will be stocked with books, Christmas items, and more for donations of $1 each. For more information, call Larry at 702-499-8229. 1061 Interceptor Dr. at the Calvada Airpark.

· New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

· “Gobble Gobble Time Classic Car and Rat Rod Show” at Death Valley Marketplace from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is a fundraiser benefiting “Donkeys of Pahrump” and will include music, a food truck, crafts, and a raffle with prizes of a Thanksgiving dinner for six, and two pumpkin pies. 3280 Bell Vista Ave. Car show questions can be answered by Patti at 775-419-7820.

· All vehicles are welcome to participate in “Crosses for the Heart for our Deployed” Poker Run this Saturday. Motorcycles, side x sides, cars, trucks, and vans can register from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at VFW Post #10054, 4651 Homestead Road. Text 562-572-4664, or email crossesfortheheart@yahoo.com to learn more. $25 donation requested per rider.

· Golf Tournament Fall Fundraiser at Lakeview Executive Golf Course to benefit South Valley Baptist Church. 4-man best ball scramble, $65 per person. 50/50 raffle, and food. The fun starts at 11 a.m. 1471 E. Mt. Charleston Dr. 775-209-5818.

· Duncan Faure, of the iconic bands Rabbitt and the Bay City Rollers, performs upbeat rock music as vocalist, keyboardist, and guitarist at Dry Creek Saloon from 5 to 7 p.m. 1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

· Fall Bunco Bash, hosted by Valley Electric Association in support of Nyespace and also the Pahrump Holiday Task Force. Tickets are $25 per person, which includes admission and Bunco play. Contact Carli Bruce to purchase your ticket at nyespace@nyecc.org or text 775-293-8514. She will direct you to the reservation website and payment options. 800 E. NV 372.

· Holly Jolly Paint & Sip with Ashley Welch at Our Place Coffee House at 6 p.m. Get your $35 ticket at ourplacepahrump.com to receive one drink of your choice, your own mug to paint, the use of all painting supplies, plus expert, fun instruction. 1401 S. Highway 160. 702-742-8621.

· Dee Fong live at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. Listen to his guitar solos covering everything from Tim McGraw to Stone Temple Pilots. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

· Pianist Geordi Gudyka Walston performs rock, jazz, blues, show tunes, and classical standards on the piano at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

· Pahrump Theatre Company special fundraising event featuring Tom Bennett beginning at 7 p.m. to support the Pahrump Junior and High School Rodeo Club. Bennett is a nationally touring country blues one-man band, known for his authentic folk blues style. He performs on resonator guitar, harmonica, vocals, and foot percussion – all at the same time! Tickets are $20 and can be purchased in advance at http://buytickets.at/PahrumpTheatreCompany/1925500. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd.

· Chamber Door vocal duo sings a wide variety of favorites, from Fleetwood Mac, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Simon & Garfunkel, Dolly Parton, Alanis, and more at Dry Creek Saloon from 7 to 9 p.m. 1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

· Danny Pillman & The Mission Men perform pure country music at The Hubb from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

· Mesquite Café Blues Band, an energetic rock, country and blues duo, performs at the Wild Side Tavern beginning at 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 16

· Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

· Stormy Davis Band takes the stage from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. Lead vocalist Gayle Patrick sings blues rock hits such as Midnight Rider, Runaway, Statesboro Blues, and Bobby McGee. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

· Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

· Trivia at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from 7 to 9 p.m. There is no participation fee; there are no cash prizes. The winning team walks away with the thrill of victory! 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 17

· Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. One, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

· Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 18

· Basic beginner computer class at the Pahrump Community Library. Learn how to use the mouse and keyboard, set up an email account, send or forward an email, and more. Feel free to bring your own laptop. Classes meet on the third Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

· Tumbleweed Tales poetry roundtable reading and discussion group meets from 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Pahrump Valley Museum. Interested parties can call Judy at 775-537-5859. 401 E. Basin.

· Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

· Trivia Night at Elks Lodge #2796, and the public is welcome. Form teams of four to six players and answer general knowledge questions. Games begin at 5:30 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 19

· Wire wrap jewelry class at Wine Ridge RV Resort (next to Charleston Peak Winery), presented by Catherine Miller. $35 per person includes all supplies needed, wire, and use of tools. It starts at noon and lasts 2-3 hours. Register ahead of time by emailing stonedandwired2023@gmail.com or sign up at the clubhouse. 3800 Winery Rd. 775-751-7805.

· Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

· Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

· Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

· Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

· Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 20

· Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. One, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

· New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

· Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

· Dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

· Thursday Night Pool Tournament at The Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

FUTURE PLANNING

· The 26th Annual Pahrump Social Powwow is in the works for November 21 through 23 at Petrack Park. Admission is free, and the cultural experience is priceless. Marge Pesek of the Review-Journal once called this Pahrump’s largest cultural event of the year, bringing Native American tribes together for a three-day celebration of beating drummers, dancers, musicians, and crafters from tribes all over the west. This year’s theme is the celebration of youth. For more information, visit http://pahrumppowwow.com/

· Vets-Giving Dinner Friday, November 21st from 5 to 7 p.m. at the VFW Post 10054. This special gathering and feast are free for veterans and spouses. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

· Favorite Author Book Club meets from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library on Monday, November 24. This month, they’re discussing any work by Lee Child. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

· Annual Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner, brought to Pahrump.by Pahrump Holiday Task Force. “Join us to have a fabulous Thanksgiving dinner, and music by Johnny V.” Thursday, November 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nye Communities Coalition. 1020 E. Wilson Road.

· Can’t you hear the sleigh bells jingling? The Pahrump Community Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony is on Sunday, November 30 at 6 p.m. in the Pahrump Nugget parking lot. This signature community event will feature caroling, cookies, cocoa, and a special appearance by Santa Claus. Pahrump absolutely cannot bring in the Christmas spirit without you!

