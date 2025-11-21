Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Look how happy you can be at 9 a.m.! Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk, and now a Thursday Morning Walk, both beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. “One, two, or three miles. Bring your pets!” 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd. (Photo permission by Pamela Wilson Romey)

Pssst. The holidays have arrived!

The 26th Annual Pahrump Social Powwow comes to Petrack Park this Friday through Sunday (always the weekend before Thanksgiving). This year’s theme is the celebration of youth. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy music, contests, dancing, Native American crafts, and vendors selling authentic and unique wares. Food will also be available for purchase. Admission is free, and the cultural experience is priceless. Tribal members from around the country will be making their way to our valley to share the customs of their long-lived heritage. Hours are Friday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Grand Entry at noon on both Saturday and Sunday. Petrack Park is located at 150 N. Highway 160. Curious about the vibe? Check out the Youtube short published courtesy of VisitPahrump.com at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TRVha1xs-NA

VFW Post 10054 is hosting a special “Vets-Giving Dinner” Friday, November 21st from 5 to 7 p.m. This special gathering and feast are free for veterans and their spouses. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

The drop-off location for Operation Christmas Child, a Samaritan’s Purse project, is open this Friday through Monday at New Hope Fellowship, 781 West Street here in Pahrump. Operation Christmas Child seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world, together with local churches across the globe. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering gift-filled shoeboxes to children, including many who are suffering from war, poverty, disease and disaster. Operation Christmas Child hopes to reach another 12 million children in 2025 with the hope of Jesus. Each box packed full of quality toys, school supplies, and personal care items becomes a tangible expression of God’s immense love for the child. For many, it is their first gift ever! Delivered by local church partners, shoebox gifts provide an opportunity to present the Gospel to boys and girls in a clear, child-friendly way. Shoebox packing is fun for individuals, families and groups. Find a step-by step guide at https://samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/pack-a-shoe-box/ Fill it with gifts, such as a medium to large “wow” item ( soccer ball with pump, or stuffed animal) then fill with other fun toys, school supplies, and personal care items. Don’t forget to also include a personal note and photo—sometimes these are the child’s favorite things to receive! Collection days/hours are as follows: Friday 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 12 noon; Sunday 12 noon to 2 p.m., and Monday 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

This Thursday is the big Turkey Day. The Pahrump Holiday Task Force has arranged another scrumptious, free Community Thanksgiving Dinner to be held Thursday, November 27th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NyE Communities Coalition. Join the entire Pahrump community for a fabulous dinner, with musical entertainment provided by Johnny V. For more information, please email pahrumpholidaytaskforce@gmail.com. “Join us to have a fabulous Thanksgiving dinner.” 1020 E. Wilson Road.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 21

■ Operation Christmas Child shoebox gift box drop-off at New Hope Fellowship, 781 West Street from 9 – 11.a.m.

■ The 26th Annual Pahrump Social Powwow noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free. No drugs, no weapons, no alcohol permitted. Petrack Park is located at 150 N. Highway 160.

■ Vets-Giving Dinner, free for veterans and their spouses from 5 to 7 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. Later in the week, the kitchen will be closed Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday the 28th for a holiday break. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Classically trained musicians Desert Song Duo perform an eclectic mix of musical genres at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4 – 6 people, and compete for the cash prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Still Drunk at Sunrise debuts at the Pahrump Nugget from 7 to 10 p.m. You’ve heard this Las Vegas based country rock cover band here in Pahrump at the Fall Festival, at The Hubb and Wild Side Tavern, and at Beatty Days the past two years. They deliver a crowd pleasing blend of classic and modern hits—from George Strait, Alan Jackson, Chris Stapleton, to Brooks & Dunn and more. Their energetic performances span honky tonk anthems, rock influenced country tunes. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

■ Mojave Moonshine Band, “Hendertucky’s hottest rock and country band,” performs at the Wild Side Tavern beginning at 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 22

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ “Gobble Gobble Time Classic Car and Rat Rod Show” (rescheduled from last Saturday) at Death Valley Marketplace from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is a fundraiser benefiting “Donkeys of Pahrump” and will include music, a food truck, crafts, and a raffle with prizes of a Thanksgiving dinner for six, and two pumpkin pies. $25 entrance fee for show cars on arrival. 3280 Bell Vista Ave. Car show questions can be answered by Patti at 775-419-7820.

■ Bikers Against Bullying Turkey Trot Poker Run registration begins 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Wild Side Tavern. All proceeds benefit homeless Nye County Students in Transition. $25 per motorist (motorcycle, car, truck, or anything else) plus a backpack or drawstring bag; $15 per passenger plus travel toiletries. Lunch will be included with your registration. The Wild Side Tavern is located at 2101 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

■ The 26th Annual Pahrump Social Powwow 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Grand Entry ceremony is at noon. Admission is free. No drugs, no weapons, no alcohol permitted. Petrack Park is located at 150 N. Highway 160.

■ Operation Christmas Child shoebox gift box drop-off at New Hope Fellowship, 781 West Street from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

■ Death Valley author and historian Robin Flinchum tells a story about the gruesome end of murderer Joe Simpson in the town of Skidoo at the Shoshone Museum. Program begins at 1 p.m. Free admission. 118 Hwy. 127, in Shoshone, Calif,. thirty minutes from Pahrump. 760-852-4524.

■ Jonny Bird performs his all-request show at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. From classic rock and country to Motown, disco, and crooner classics, he’s got something for everyone.1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Vocalist Daryll Borges performs a variety of genres on guitar at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ The Dirty Birds band performs their indie, progressive, and alternative rock music at The Hubb Bar & Grill beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Mesquite Café Blues Band, an energetic rock, country and blues duo, performs at the Wild Side Tavern beginning at 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 23

■ The 26th Annual Pahrump Social Powwow 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Grand Entry ceremony is at 12 noon. Admission is free. No drugs, no weapons, no alcohol permitted. Petrack Park is located at 150 N. Highway 160.

■ Operation Christmas Child shoebox gift box drop-off at New Hope Fellowship, 781 West Street from 12 noon to 2 p.m.

■ Avenue B band performs classic rock, country blues, sweet soul, and a variety of popular favorites at Mountain Springs Saloon from 12 noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Tom Reddick, solo acoustic guitarist, plays country at The Wine Down Nevada from 2 to 4 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Trivia at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from 7 to 9 p.m. There is no participation fee; there are no cash prizes. The winning team walks away with the thrill of victory! 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 24

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. One, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Last chance! Operation Christmas Child shoebox gift box drop-off at New Hope Fellowship, 781 West Street from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

■ Judy’s watercolor class will be painting holiday/Christmas cheer from 10 a.m. until noon at 421 Margaret St. in the Palm Terrace Apartments clubhouse. $15 per session. Attend a class to receive her contact information.

■ Favorite Author Book Club meets from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. This month, they’re discussing any work by Lee Child. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 25

■ Today is the second day that the kids are off school for Thanksgiving Break. Enjoy those rascals, and yourselves!

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 26

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30 pm. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 27 - THANKSGIVING

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. One, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ The annual free Community Thanksgiving Dinner coordinated by the Pahrump Holiday Task Force is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sumptuous, traditional meal and live entertainment occurs at the NyE Communities Coalition, located at 1020 E. Wilson Road.

■ Thanksgiving 2025 potluck at Shenanigan’s Pub. The potluck feast runs from 2 to 6 p.m. The football games will be on, too! 1330 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6367.

FUTURE PLANNING

■ The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 5 to 11 p.m., weather permitting, November 28 and 29. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

■ Can’t you hear the sleigh bells jingling? The Pahrump Community Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony is on Saturday, November 29 at 6 p.m. in the Pahrump Nugget parking lot. This signature community event will feature caroling, cookies, cocoa, and a special appearance by Santa Claus. Pahrump absolutely cannot bring in the Christmas spirit without you!

■ Each year on the Saturday following Thanksgiving, the Home Depot schedules an extra Kids’ Workshop session from 9 a.m. to noon. On November 29th, children will be constructing a teddy bear photo frame ornament. Register your 5- to 12-year-old children at www.homedepot.com/workshops. December 6th, the regular schedule of Kids’ Workshops on the first Saturday of each month resumes.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com