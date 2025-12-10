Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 10

■ Chess Club at the Pahrump Community Library starts at 1 p.m. Come play chess or learn how to play. All ages and skill levels welcome. Bring your own board if you have one. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ 5th Annual Sleep in Heavenly Peace Christmas Spaghetti Fundraiser Dinner at Saddle West Hotel Casino RV Resort. Tickets are $40 per person, and available in advance at Sunflower Fashions. Doors open at 5 p.m., pasta buffet dinner with dessert at 6 p.m., live auction and entertainment at 7 p.m. 1220 S. Hwy. 160. For information contact Carmen at 775-910-8921.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Candle Painting Class with Mariah at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 8 p.m. Mariah will guide you step-by-step as you design and paint your own beautiful custom candles – perfect for holiday décor, gifting, or just treating yourself. No experience needed – just bring your creativity and a friend! A complimentary glass of wine is included with the $35 ticket. Wine, food, and additional beverages will be available for purchase. Spots are limited – be sure to reserve your seat in advance at https://www.artesiancellars.com/ 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30 pm. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 11

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. One, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Bingo at the Elks Lodge #2796 at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

FUTURE PLANNING

The Pahrump Theatre Company has put together a holiday performance entitled “Young Grinchenstein,” a holiday mashup that feels “a little Mel Brooks, and a little Dr. Seuss.” This show is recommended for mature audiences only. Show dates are Dec. 12 and 13 at 8 p.m., Dec. 14 at 4 p.m., Dec. 18, 19, and 20 at 8 p.m., and Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. Ticket prices are $15 for Veterans and Seniors, and $20 for all other adults. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 1. Advance tickets are available at https://pahrumptheatre.org/ On the website you will also discover multiple dates and times for “A Tiny Christmas Carol,” wherein the kids of Pahrump Theatre Company bring Christmas to life with a fun and tiny twist on the classic story. “This show has an all-kids cast, tons of heart, and a cozy holiday charm that only kids can pull off. It is full of energy, warmth, and Christmas spirit.” Ticket prices are $5 for kids, $10 for veterans and seniors, and $15 for adults. Choose from 6 p.m. shows and 2 p.m. shows on various dates from December 12th through the 21st.

The Nevada Silver Tappers are bringing their 34th Annual Christmas Benefit Show to town at Saddle West Hotel Casino, with two shows on Sunday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person; proceeds benefit Southwestern Wilds Inc., a non-profit wild horse and burro rescue. Call Jackie Greco at 775-751-3468 to see if tickets are still available; these tix are a hot commodity. Tickets may also be purchased in advance at Sunflower Fashions, 1111 Hwy 160, Suite 7.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com