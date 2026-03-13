Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Have a gander at this garden gnome. You'll can paint him on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Only $25 cash or check. Bring your favorite beverage and Cocktails & Canvas will provide the rest. Call, message, or text Laurie McCaslin at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot. (Laurie McCaslin/Facebook)

3.14159265358979323846, etc. (ad infinitum-nauseum?). Pi Day is observed on Saturday, March 14, since 3, 1, and 4 are the first three significant figures of π. Head on over to Choice Hills Baptist Church Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to purchase a whole pie or simply a slice or two in support of their Kids Summer Camp 2026. It’s the brainy thing to do.

Following are an infinite number of fun things to do this week in and around Pahrump.

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

■ Tamalyn Taylor, M.S., conducts Qigong (pronounced “Chee Gong”) exercise class at Great Basin College every Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. R.S.V.P. with Tamalyn at tamalyn@nyecc.org or call her at 775-727-9970 x 241 so she’ll have a good idea about the number of people attending. 551 E. Calvada Blvd., room #107. Free admission; no charge to participate.

■ Fish Fry at Our Lady of the Valley from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the parish hall. Dine in or take out. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Steak Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Engagement extended! Cirque Legacy presents “Circus of Alice” on the grounds of the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant. Two shows available: 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Adults $10 - $35, children $10 - $20. Purchase tickets in advance at legacycirque.com. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Dean West brings his Waylon & Willy sound to at Who’s Dunes at 5 p.m. 900 NV-372. 775-751-1310.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at the Circle K at 2980 Gamebird (corner of Homestead) around 3 p.m. on Saturdays. “Bikes, cars, trucks, etc… bring whatever you want.”

■ Scrap Fabric Magic: Modern Kinusaiga at Makerspace from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Everything you need for the Japanese-inspired, no sew fabric art project that turns scraps into beautiful textured designs. Bring fabric scraps if you have them; small pieces work perfectly. Adults only; suggested donation of $5 to support the space. NyE Community Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Rd., room 20. 775-293-8514.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4 – 6 people, and compete for the cash prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Have questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Lynn Peterson sings jazz, swing and blues at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Teen Night at Dry Creek Saloon begins at 8 p.m. Ages 13-18 welcome; 19 and 20-year-olds chaperoning a sibling will also be allowed entry. Rules and code of conduct can be obtained at 1330 5th Street in advance or call 775-505-5161 with questions. $10 admission. Alcohol, drugs, vapes, tobacco, and weapons are prohibited.

■ Danny Pillman blends the storytelling heart of country with the energy of rock in his performance at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. until closing. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

SATURDAY, MARCH 14 - Pi DAY

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Nye County S x S monthly meet begins at 9 a.m. Meet up at Donkeys of Pahrump, where you can buy food to hand-feed the animals. More Info is available at nyecountysxs.com. 3280 Bell Vista Ave. 808-443-4847.

■ Choice Hills Baptist Church Arts and Craft Fair and Pie Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Selling pie by the slice or whole. 340 W. Mesquite Ave. 775-751-1417.

■ Nyespace Open Lab Saturday at Makerspace Workshop any time between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. NyE Community Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Rd., room 20. 775-293-8514.

■ Brian Brown shares his archives representing 100 years of photographic history in the Northern Mojave at the Shoshone Museum. Program begins at 1 p.m. Free admission; donations graciously accepted. 118 Hwy. 127, Shoshone, Calif. Thirty minutes from Pahrump. 760-852-4524.

■ Cocktails and Canvas with Laurie McCaslin at the Pahrump Senior Center begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 4. Paint “Garden Gnome.” All ages welcome; no experience necessary. $25 cash or check; pay when you arrive. Phone or text Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot. 1370 W. Basin.

■ America’s oldest high school band performs at 2 p.m. at the Amargosa Opera House. Tickets to the event are free and can be obtained by calling 760-852-4441. The Amargosa Opera House is located at California Highway 127 and State Line Road in Death Valley Junction, California. For more information, contact frontdesk@amargosaoperahouse.org.

■ 4th Annual “Art for Recovery” charity dinner and auction, presented by Living Free at Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino begins at 5 p.m. $85 per person, available at livingfreehealth.org under the “Art for Recovery” tab, or call 775-505-1625. 681 S. Hwy. 160.

■ Cirque Legacy presents “Circus of Alice” on the grounds of the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant. Two shows available: 5 and 7 p.m. Adults $10 - $35, children $10 - $20. Purchase tickets in advance at www.legacycirque.com. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Dee Fong live at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. Listen to his guitar solos covering everything from Tim McGraw to Stone Temple Pilots. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Pianist Geordi Gudyka Walston performs rock, jazz, blues, show tunes, and classical standards on the piano at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Still Drunk at Sunrise performs popular rock and country at The Hubb from 8 p.m. to midnight. Listen to covers of Little Big Town, Eagles, Wild Cherry, Huey Lewis, Keith Urban, Brooks & Dunn, Alan Jackson, and more.3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, MARCH 15

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Silver State Horseshoes brings a blind draw doubles tournament to VFW Post #10054 beginning at 11 a.m. Entry fees are $10 for SSH members, or $20 for non-members. There will be a ringer jackpot of $50. Sign up by 11 a.m. Food and drink available; all ages welcome, family friendly. Hosted by Silver State Horseshoes at the Post, 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Avenue B band is performing classic rock, country blues, sweet soul, and a variety of popular favorites at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Cirque Legacy presents “Circus of Alice” on the grounds of the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant. Two shows available: 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Adults $10 - $35, children $10 - $20. Purchase tickets in advance at www.legacycirque.com. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Trivia at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from 7 to 9 p.m. There is no participation fee; there are no cash prizes. The winning team walks away with the thrill of victory! 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

MONDAY, MARCH 16

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Tamalyn Taylor, M.S., conducts gentle yoga class at NyE Communities Coalition every Monday. Yoga basics for newcomers is held from 10 to 10:50 a.m., and yoga for beginners or intermediate level happens from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. R.S.V.P. with Tamalyn at tamalyn@nyecc.org or call her at 775-727-9970 x 241 so she’ll have a good idea about the number of people attending. 1020 E. Wilson Rd., room #19. Free admission; no charge to participate.

■ Paint & Sip night at The Wine Down beginning at 6:30 p.m. Take home your own customized mini charcuterie board. $35 covers all supplies and materials. Tickets are available at the register only. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite #8. 775-307-9463.

TUESDAY, MARCH 17 - ST. PATRICK’S DAY

■ Basic beginner computer class at the Pahrump Community Library. Learn how to use the mouse and keyboard, set up an email account, send or forward an email, and more. Feel free to bring your own laptop. Classes meet on the third Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Corned beef sandwich and green beer or soda at Lakeview Executive Golf Course from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. $10 per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Have questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Tumbleweed Tales poetry roundtable reading and discussion group meets from 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Pahrump Valley Museum. Interested parties can call Judy at 775-537-5859. 401 E. Basin.

■ Trivia Night at the Elks Lodge #2796, and the public is welcome. Form teams of four to six players and answer general knowledge questions. Games begin at 5:30 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Improv class happens every Tuesday at the Calvada Theater. $10 gets you in the door for drop-in Improv instruction and practice from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., then the actors serve as the audience until 10 p.m. “No pressure, no scripts; just games, laughs, and good chaos,” says Founder, President, and Artistic Director Oliver Jones. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. #1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org for more information or call 775-469-2072.

■ Corned beef and cabbage from 5 to 7 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ No Apologies performs all genres of live music from the ’50s to current at the Wild Side Tavern from 7 p.m. until closing. St. Patrick’s Day celebration before and during, featuring $2 Jell-O shots and tacos on the patio. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Youth Division Chess Club at the Pahrump Community Library starts at 3:30 p.m. Come play chess or learn how to play. All skill levels welcome, ages 17 and younger. Bring your own board if you have one. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30 p m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Serendipity Sisters meet every other week on Thursdays beginning at 1:30 p.m. at different restaurants around Pahrump. They welcome Pahrump ladies ages 50 to 80+ “with open arms and big smiles!” Text an R.S.V.P. to MaryKay at 602-390-3132, or consult their group on the Nextdoor app. This week, they’re meeting at Lakeside Casino Café located at 5870 S. Homestead Rd..

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Spring Fling 2026 at Great Basin College Pahrump from 3 to 7 p.m. An afternoon packed with fun crafts, duck races, dunk tank, games, food, rummage sale, a movie, and more. Kids attend free of charge; adults are $5. Community pricing varies by premium, and V.I.P packages ranging from $15 - $25 for adults, $5 - $10 for kids. 551 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-327-5210.

■ Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 every Thursday at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “Singing is just a feeling set to music.” —Carrie Underwood

FRIDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin Ave.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

A poker run benefiting Tunnel to Towers (T2T.org) is scheduled for Saturday, March 21 beginning at 10 a.m. Sign up at Who’s Dunes the day prior, or at the VFW #10054 the day of. $25 per single rider, $30 for two-up motorcycle, or $40 per car load. Starts at 10 a.m. at the VFW, and ends at Who’s Dunes.

Pahrump Chili Cook-Off Festival March 20 through 22 at Petrack Park. There will be live music, a car and motorcycle show, a dog fashion show (woof!), carnival rides, and, of course, chili tasting. Admission is free.

Favorite Author Book Club meets March 23 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. This month the group is discussing any book by Alexander McCall Smith. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

The Pahrump Easter Community Picnic is scheduled for Saturday, April 4 at Petrack Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. As in the past, admission is absolutely free, and there will be fun activities and games for kids and adults. More fun details to follow.

“Easter @ Simkins Park” happens Sunday, April 5th. The Mills Family invites everyone in the Pahrump community to come out and enjoy a free community gathering in celebration of Easter. Food and activities begin at 10:30 a.m., with the egg hunt starting at noon. Simkins Park is located at 1350 E. Simkins Rd.

Kristy Mills posted on Facebook this past week with a cheery “Hello Pahrump!” stating, “We are looking for volunteers! We need help with face painting and kid’s crafts! Please let me know if you are interested.” She also asks any individuals or businesses if they would be willing to sponsor Golden eggs for the Easter event this year. “All golden eggs have a $1, $5, $10, $20 or $100 bill in them (depending on how many sponsors we get). These are for kiddos (usually age 10+ who go looking for Easter eggs hidden out in the desert!). We also are working on raising funds for prize ticket eggs. How much we raise will determine the amount of prizes we can give away. There is absolutely no pressure. Thank you.” Please email KristyLBates17@gmail.com to sponsor, or for more information. “A small donation makes a difference.”

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com