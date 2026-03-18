Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center, located at 1370 W. Basin Ave. (Getty Images)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Youth Division Chess Club at the Pahrump Community Library starts at 3:30 p.m. Come play chess or learn how to play. All skill levels welcome, ages 17 and younger. Bring your own board if you have one. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30 p m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Serendipity Sisters meet every other week on Thursdays beginning at 1:30 p.m. at different restaurants around Pahrump. They welcome Pahrump ladies ages 50 to 80+ “with open arms and big smiles!” Text an R.S.V.P. to MaryKay at 602-390-3132, or consult their group on the Nextdoor app. This week, they’re meeting at Lakeside Casino Café located at 5870 S. Homestead Rd..

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Spring Fling 2026 at Great Basin College Pahrump from 3 to 7 p.m. An afternoon packed with fun crafts, duck races, dunk tank, games, food, rummage sale, a movie, and more. Kids attend free of charge; adults are $5. Community pricing varies by premium, and V.I.P packages ranging from $15 - $25 for adults, $5 - $10 for kids. 551 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-327-5210.

■ Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 every Thursday at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

FUTURE PLANNING

A poker run benefiting Tunnel to Towers (T2T.org) is scheduled for Saturday, March 21 beginning at 10 a.m. Sign up at Who’s Dunes the day prior, or at the VFW #10054 the day of. $25 per single rider, $30 for two-up motorcycle, or $40 per car load. Starts at 10 a.m. at the VFW, and ends at Who’s Dunes.

Pahrump Chili Cook-Off Festival March 20 through 22 at Petrack Park. There will be live music, a car and motorcycle show, a dog fashion show (woof!), carnival rides, and, of course, chili tasting. Admission is free.

Favorite Author Book Club meets March 23 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. This month the group is discussing any book by Alexander McCall Smith. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

The Pahrump Easter Community Picnic is scheduled for Saturday, April 4 at Petrack Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. As in the past, admission is absolutely free, and there will be fun activities and games for kids and adults. More fun details to follow.

“Easter @ Simkins Park” happens Sunday, April 5th. The Mills Family invites everyone in the Pahrump community to come out and enjoy a free community gathering in celebration of Easter. Food and activities begin at 10:30 a.m., with the egg hunt starting at noon. Simkins Park is located at 1350 E Simkins Rd. Please email KristyLBates17@gmail.com to help out, or for more information.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com