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Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior ...
Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center, located at 1370 W. Basin Ave. (Getty Images)
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By Faye Burdzinski Pahrump Valley Times
March 18, 2026 - 4:10 am
 
Updated March 18, 2026 - 5:18 am

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18

Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

Youth Division Chess Club at the Pahrump Community Library starts at 3:30 p.m. Come play chess or learn how to play. All skill levels welcome, ages 17 and younger. Bring your own board if you have one. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30 p m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

“Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

Serendipity Sisters meet every other week on Thursdays beginning at 1:30 p.m. at different restaurants around Pahrump. They welcome Pahrump ladies ages 50 to 80+ “with open arms and big smiles!” Text an R.S.V.P. to MaryKay at 602-390-3132, or consult their group on the Nextdoor app. This week, they’re meeting at Lakeside Casino Café located at 5870 S. Homestead Rd..

New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

Spring Fling 2026 at Great Basin College Pahrump from 3 to 7 p.m. An afternoon packed with fun crafts, duck races, dunk tank, games, food, rummage sale, a movie, and more. Kids attend free of charge; adults are $5. Community pricing varies by premium, and V.I.P packages ranging from $15 - $25 for adults, $5 - $10 for kids. 551 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-327-5210.

Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 every Thursday at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

FUTURE PLANNING

A poker run benefiting Tunnel to Towers (T2T.org) is scheduled for Saturday, March 21 beginning at 10 a.m. Sign up at Who’s Dunes the day prior, or at the VFW #10054 the day of. $25 per single rider, $30 for two-up motorcycle, or $40 per car load. Starts at 10 a.m. at the VFW, and ends at Who’s Dunes.

Pahrump Chili Cook-Off Festival March 20 through 22 at Petrack Park. There will be live music, a car and motorcycle show, a dog fashion show (woof!), carnival rides, and, of course, chili tasting. Admission is free.

Favorite Author Book Club meets March 23 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. This month the group is discussing any book by Alexander McCall Smith. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

The Pahrump Easter Community Picnic is scheduled for Saturday, April 4 at Petrack Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. As in the past, admission is absolutely free, and there will be fun activities and games for kids and adults. More fun details to follow.

“Easter @ Simkins Park” happens Sunday, April 5th. The Mills Family invites everyone in the Pahrump community to come out and enjoy a free community gathering in celebration of Easter. Food and activities begin at 10:30 a.m., with the egg hunt starting at noon. Simkins Park is located at 1350 E Simkins Rd. Please email KristyLBates17@gmail.com to help out, or for more information.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com

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