Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

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The annual Easter celebration at Simkins Park is just one of the many fun activities planned for this weekend. There is also the Community Easter Picnic and a carnival at the Pahrump Nugget. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Pahrump Community Church and Calvary Chapel Shadow Mountain invite everyone to celebrate and worship at an outdoor Easter Sunrise service beginning at 6 a.m. at the Calvada Eye, located on Walt Williams Drive. The Holy Week is filled with additional worship opportunities at Pahrump’s various Christian churches on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday: Heritage Bible, St. Martin’s in the Desert Episcopal, Saved By Grace Lutheran, Our Lady of the Valley Catholic, and Faith Fellowship. These communities and more welcome you and your family to join them. See details itemized by day of the week below.

The free Easter Community Picnic at Petrack Park happens this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy hamburgers, hotdogs, kettle corn, cotton candy, snow cones, the train ride, the Easter egg scramble, and photos with the Easter Bunny. Thanks, Pahrump Holiday Task Force, and Pahrump Disability Outreach Program!

Celebrate Easter this Sunday morning at “Easter @ Simkins Park.” The Mills Family invites everyone in the Pahrump community to come out and enjoy a free community gathering in celebration of Easter. “Easter is a family time: giving gifts to the kids, hiding eggs (and hopefully finding them all), and just being together. Join us for a special celebration with something for everyone - great live music, a life-changing message, and afterward, an egg hunt!” Food and activities begin at 10:30 a.m., with the egg hunt starting at noon. Sustain this Easter tradition with your friends and family or start your new tradition this year. Simkins Park is located at 1350 E Simkins Rd.

Brown’s Amusement has brought their excitement to the Pahrump Nugget parking lot for the Easter weekend. Enjoy carnival food, game booths, rides, and more. $45 unlimited ride wristbands are available for purchase at the ticket booth. Friday hours of operation are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday hours are 1p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday wraps up the engagement from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 3

■ Good Friday services at 12 p.m. at St. Martin’s in the Desert Episcopal Church. 631 W. Irene St.

■ Living Stations of the Cross at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church begins at 1 p.m., followed by The Passion of the Lord at 3 p.m. 781 E. Gamebird Rd.

■ Brown’s Amusement carnival at the Pahrump Nugget from 4 to 10 p.m. Enjoy food, game booths, rides, and more. $45 unlimited ride wristbands are available for purchase at the ticket booth. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

■ Steak Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Karaoke KJ, singer, musician Jerry Park starts at 5 p.m. at Who’s Dunes. 900 NV-372. 775-751-1310.

■ An evening of fiddle music with Lindsey Boyajian at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at the Circle K at 2980 Gamebird (corner of Homestead) around 6:30 p.m. on Fridays. “Bikes, cars, trucks, etc… bring whatever you want.”

■ Good Friday Tenebrae Service begins at 7 p.m. at Saved by Grace Lutheran Church. This “Service of Shadows” is a solemn Christian worship service that commemorates the Passion and death of Jesus through a gradual extinguishing of candles, plunging the church into darkness. It symbolizes the betrayal, abandonment, and death of Christ, creating a space for solemn reflection and mourning. 6341 S. Hawkins Way. 775-751-8424.

■ Teen Night at Dry Creek Saloon begins at 8 p.m. Ages 13-18 welcome; 19 and 20-year-olds chaperoning a sibling will also be allowed entry. Rules and code of conduct can be obtained at 1330 5th Street in advance or call 775-505-5161 with questions. $10 admission. Alcohol, drugs, vapes, tobacco, and weapons are prohibited.

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Easter Egg Hunt at Red Barn Sheds from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Free egg baskets and hot dogs. Visit a friendly, live bunny. “Come early, bring your baskets, and get ready for a great time!” says Miguel Ortega. 930 Buol Rd. 702-806-8677.

■ A free Kids Workshop is scheduled at the Home Depot between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. This month’s project is a farm planter. Register your 5- to 12-year-old children at www.homedepot.com/workshops. 301 N. Hwy. 160. Call 775-751-6004 for more details.

■ Pahrump Easter Community Picnic at Petrack Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is absolutely free, grilled burgers and hot dogs are free, and there will be fun activities and games for kids and adults. 150 N. Highway 160.

■ Jeffrey Michaels performs roots, blues, rock & roll, and country with the power of Elvis, then the sensitivity of John Denver at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Brown’s Amusement carnival at the Pahrump Nugget from 1 to 11 p.m. Enjoy food, game booths, rides, and more. $45 unlimited ride wristbands are available for purchase at the ticket booth. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

■ Dean West brings his Waylon & Willy sound to the Wine Down Nevada beginning at 6 p.m. Reservations suggested. 250 S. Hwy 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Easter Vigil mass at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church begins at 7 p.m. (dusk). 781 E. Gamebird Rd.

■ The Metropolitan Man band performs Folk, Soul, Roots, and Rock with Phoenix traveling musician, Alex Mitropolous at The Hubb beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, APRIL 5 EASTER

■ Pahrump Community Church and Calvary Chapel Shadow Mountain invite everyone to celebrate and worship at an outdoor Easter Sunrise service beginning at 6 a.m. at the Calvada Eye, located on Walt Williams Drive.

■ “Simple” Easter sunrise service from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m., followed by a continental breakfast at Heritage Bible Church. 3061 Heritage Dr. (just north of Lakeside Casino).

■ Easter Sunday breakfast at the VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Easter Sunday service at Faith Fellowship begins at 9 a.m. 2190 N. Blagg Rd.

■ Easter Sunday mass at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church begins at 9 a.m. 781 E. Gamebird Rd.

■ Easter Sunday service from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Heritage Bible Church. 3061 Heritage Dr. (just north of Lakeside Casino).

■ Easter Sunday service at Saved by Grace Lutheran Church begins at 10 a.m. 6341 S. Hawkins Way. 775-751-8424.

■ Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m. at St. Martin’s in the Desert Episcopal Church. 631 W. Irene St.

■ “Easter @ Simkins Park” is a free community gathering in celebration of Easter. Food and activities begin at 10:30 a.m., with the egg hunt starting at noon. Simkins Park is located at 1350 E. Simkins Rd. Email KristyLBates17@gmail.com for more information.

■ Spanish Easter Sunday mass at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church begins at 12 p.m. 781 E. Gamebird Rd.

■ Jeffrey Michaels performs roots, blues, rock & roll, and country with the power of Elvis, then the sensitivity of John Denver at Mountain Springs Saloon from 12 noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Ballet Brunch Bash at Artesian Cellars from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Admission is $25 per person. The students from Leah Willis Dance Arts will be performing an assortment of dance styles for your entertainment and enjoyment; your ticket price includes one select drink from the menu. Additional food plates will be available for purchase. Proceeds will go toward the Leah Willis Dance Arts Non-Profit Organization, as they support these young students in their artistic and academic aspirations. Secure your tickets at https://artesiancellars.com/ 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Brown’s Amusement carnival at the Pahrump Nugget from 1p.m. to 10 p.m. Enjoy food, game booths, rides, and more. $45 unlimited ride wristbands are available for purchase at the ticket booth. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

■ Trivia at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from 7 to 9 p.m. There is no participation fee; there are no cash prizes. The winning team walks away with the thrill of victory! 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

MONDAY, APRIL 6

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

TUESDAY, APRIL 7

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Trivia Night at Elks Lodge #2796, and the public is welcome. Form teams of 4-6 players and answer general knowledge questions. Games begin at 5:30 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Music Trivia night at the Wine Down begins at 6 p.m. From the legends of the 70s to the pop icons of today. 21+ only; $5 per person. Reservations recommended. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite #8. 775-307-9463.

■ Improv class happens every Tuesday at the Calvada Theater. $10 gets you inside the door for drop-in Improv instruction and practice from 6 to 8 p.m., then the actors serve as the audience until 10 p.m. “No pressure, no scripts; just games, laughs, and good chaos,” says Founder, President, and Artistic Director Oliver Jones. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd #1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org for more information or call 775-469-2072.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8

■ Adult Division Chess Club at the Pahrump Community Library starts at 1 p.m. Come play chess or learn how to play. All skill levels welcome, ages 18 and older. Bring your own board if you have one. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

■ Rock Crew open jam at the Wild Side starting at 7 p.m. “Come bring your guitar and sit in on a song.” 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

THURSDAY, APRIL 9

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:3 p.m. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Serendipity Sisters meet every other week on Thursdays beginning at 1:30 p.m. at different restaurants around Pahrump. They welcome Pahrump ladies ages 50 to 80+ “with open arms and big smiles!” Text an R.S.V.P. to MaryKay at 602-390-3132, or consult their group on the Nextdoor app. This week, they’re meeting at Lakeside Casino Café located at 5870 S. Homestead.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Line Dance with Teri Rogers on Thursday afternoons at the NyE Communities Coalition. Beginners 3-3:45 p.m. Intermediate 4-4:45 p.m. Free of charge. 1020 E. Wilson Rd. 775-727-9970.

■ Theatrical Thursday with Ali Murphy at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. This powerful vocalist takes the stage for a night of showtune hits from film and theater. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 every Thursday at 6 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Free line dance classes at Wild Side Tavern from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “A karaoke session is as effective as therapy, but much cheaper.” — Cathy Newman

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FRIDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

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SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

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MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

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TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

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THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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FUTURE PLANNING

Shadow Mountain Quilters present the 2026 Pins and Needles Quilt Show Friday, April 10th and Saturday, April 11th. This year’s theme is “American Pride.” Admission is $5 for a two-day wristband. Free admission for kids under 12, and for husbands! Bob Ruud Community Center, Hwy. 160 at the corner of Basin Ave.

Never Forgotten Animal Society Car Show & Doggy Beauty Pageant takes place April 11th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant, 1500 Red Butte St. $25 entry per car. For questions or to register, please call Patti at 775-419-7820.

EAA Chapter 1160 will have pancake breakfasts April 11 and May 16 at 1061 Interceptor at the Calvada Airpark, not only to raise funds for the Young Eagles Rallies but also to purchase a flight simulator to teach interested teenagers how to fly an airplane. “During this time period, we will be selling raffle tickets for two guns. The tickets are $10 each, and the drawing will take place on May 16 at 10:15 a.m.” says Glenna Wagner. For more information, please call Larry at 702-499-8229.

This year, Dry Creek Saloon will be hosting a Thriller Halloween. Ria Schumacher says, “We will get together twice a month from April to October to practice choreography for performing Thriller in the street. I will have a professional videographer record our street performance and we will post it to our Dry Creek YouTube page. Anyone who would like to participate please send an email to RSchumacher@drycreeksaloon or drop in and leave your name and contact info for Thriller Group with a bartender.”

“Burnouts & Burgers Show Off Your Ride 2026” car show is scheduled for Saturday, April 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call Joe for details and registration at 775-209-5818. Lakeview Golf Course, 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr.

The 23rd Annual Pahrump Earth Day/Arbor Day Celebration will be Saturday, April 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bob Ruud Community Center (at Petrack Park). The Southern Nye County Conservation District hosts this day of family-friendly activities, and Earth Day art showcases.

Email events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com