Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

At last year's Earth/Arbor Day Celebration, eco-friendly products from companies such as Grove Co., Seventh Generation, Earth Breeze and Mrs. Meyer's were part of the prizes given out as part of the free raffle. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Benjamin Franklin wrote in 1789, “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.” Federal filing is due this Wednesday, April 15th. Sigh. Thank goodness in Pahrump, we can also count on car shows! We have two — count ‘em, two — car shows this Saturday.

Meineke Car Care is conducting a car show for all makes and models Saturday from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. during their grand opening. Best car, best truck, and best bike will each win a $200 credit to use at Meineke. You’ve been watching their shop come alive at 680 S. Highway 160 for some time now. Welcome to our world!

But wait …

Never Forgotten Animal Society has scheduled a car show and (!) a doggy beauty pageant on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant, located at 1500 Red Butte St. $25 entry per car, and/or $15 entry fee per dog. For questions or to register, please call Patti at 775-419-7820.

Fuel up beforehand at the EAA Chapter #1160 fundraiser pancake breakfast Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. at 1061 Interceptor at the Calvada Airpark, to raise funds for the Young Eagles rallies and the purchase of a flight simulator to teach interested teenagers how to fly an airplane. According to Glenna Wagner, “We will be selling raffle tickets for two guns. The tickets are $10 each, and the drawing will take place at the May 16th pancake breakfast at 10:15 a.m.” For more information, please call Larry at 702-499-8229.

Car shows, and fundraisers. Pahrump is truly a sweeter spot in the world.

The Mount Charleston Horses Facebook group has organized a “Stop BLM Roundups” rally for Nevada’s wild horses and burros on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. According to the group, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) plans a roundup between March and June, wherein 425 wild horses and 425 wild burros will be removed from the Spring Mountains. Bring sunscreen, a sign (if you have time, please make one; they will have some to share), water, and noise makers such as whistles, jars with coins, pots and pans, etc. Type “Lower Red Rock Parking Area” into your GPS; this should bring you to the exact location. It is a large dirt parking lot right off of NV-159, located at the exit of the Red Rock Scenic Loop Drive. You do not have to go into Red Rock park to access the lot; parking is free. Consult the Mount Charleston Horses Facebook page to learn more about this event. Call Cheryl Abbate at 702-281-8397 or Casey Kern or 724-263-2677 with questions.

FRIDAY, APRIL 10

■ Shadow Mountain Quilters present the 2026 Pins and Needles Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year’s theme is “American Pride.” Admission is $5 for a two-day wristband. Free admission for kids under 12, and for husbands accompanying their wives! Bob Ruud Community Center, Hwy. 160 at the corner of Basin Ave.

■ Dean West brings his Waylon & Willie sound to Who’s Dunes at 5 p.m. 900 NV-372. 775-751-1310.

■ Steak Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Multi-layer wood art craft night at Nyespace from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Materials provided, zero experience required. Suggested donation is $5 to support the space, but cost is free. 1020 E. Wilson Rd., Room #20.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4- 6 people, and compete for the cash prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Lynn Peterson sings jazz, swing and blues at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at Circle K at 2980 Gamebird (corner of Homestead) around 6:30 p.m. on Fridays. “Bikes, cars, trucks, etc… bring whatever you want.”

■ The Nevada Mustangs are coming to the Pahrump Nugget Casino from 7 to 10 p.m. The band delivers a mix of modern country hits and classic favorites with their authentic western vibe. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

SATURDAY, APRIL 11

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave., beginning at 8 a.m.

■ EAA Chapter 1160 pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) will be conducting this fundraiser at 1061 Interceptor Drive to raise funds for the upcoming Young Eagles Rally and other events. “Great food, great folks, great hangar talk!” For more information, please call Larry at 702-499-8229. Drive in or fly in. Contact 775-419-2252, or 122.8 on your radio for the shuttle.

■ Shadow Mountain Quilters present the 2026 Pins and Needles Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s theme is “American Pride.” Admission is $5 for a two-day wristband. Free admission for kids under 12, and for husbands accompanying their wives! Bob Ruud Community Center, Hwy. 160 at the corner of Basin Ave.

■ Never Forgotten Animal Society car show and doggy beauty pageant at Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Questions? Please call Patti at 775-419-7820. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Meineke Grand Opening car show for all makes and models from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. Top three winners will receive a $200 credit to use at Meineke. 680 S. Hwy. 160. 775-253-8330.

■ Cornhole Tournament at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 10 a.m. Prize for top two teams; the 55+ team, and the 54 and under team. $8 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Pahrump Valley Garden Club meets the second Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. at the Pahrump Valley Museum, 401 E. Basin Ave. Annual membership is $12 for one person or $21 for a couple. For more information, call the Garden Club at 775-537-7553.

■ Adult craft class at the Pahrump Community Library begins at 10:30 a.m. Create a vintage-style planter using book pages and terracotta pots. Stop by the Circulation Desk to reserve your spot. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ “Drawing 101” community art education workshop at Black Cow Coffee House from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Still life drawing guidance by Nick Giordano. Bring your still life object. Free and open to everyone. All art supplies provided; all skill levels welcome. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Nye County S x S April meet-up from 6 to 7 p.m. at FD Candy, located at 301 Oxbow Avenue, Suite 14. “This meet-up is simply a social gathering. Anything you choose to do after the meet (including rides or activities) is your own decision and is not organized, sanctioned, or supervised by Nye County SxS LLC.” More Info is available at www.nyecountysxs.com

■ Pianist Geordi Gudyka Walston performs rock, jazz, blues, show tunes, and classical standards on the piano at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Stormy Davis Band takes the stage from 6 to 9 p.m. at Artesian Cellars. Lead vocalist Gayle Patrick sings blues rock hits such as Midnight Rider, Runaway, Statesboro Blues, and Bobby McGee. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ No Apologies performs all genres of live music from the ‘50s to current at The Hubb beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, APRIL 12

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Valley Rough Riders Family Fun Day at McCullough Rodeo Arena begins at 9 a.m. Arena fee is $5 per rider. Jackpot 5D Poles entry fee is $20. $25 per person includes all four playday classes. Consult Pahrump Valley Rough Riders Facebook page for more information. Call 775-764-8659 with questions.

■ “Stop BLM Roundups” rally for Nevada’s wild horses and burros in the Lower Red Rock parking area from 11 a.m. to noon. Bring sunscreen, signs, water, and noise makers. Type “Lower Red Rock Parking Area” into your GPS; this should bring you to the exact location. Call Cheryl Abbate at 702-281-8397 or Casey Kern or 724-263-2677 with questions.

■ Nye County Search & Rescue donation spaghetti dinner from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Lots of raffle prizes. The venue is the Elks Lodge #2796 at 2220 E. Basin. 775-751-2796.

■ Bad Habit performs popular rock (Foo Fighters, Kiss, Offspring, Metallica) and country (Twain, Brooks, Cash) from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Dean West brings his Waylon & Willie sound to The Hubb beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Trivia at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from 7 to 9 p.m. There is no participation fee; there are no cash prizes. The winning team walks away with the thrill of victory! 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

MONDAY, APRIL 13

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Sip & Craft night at the Wine Down Nevada begins at 5:30 p.m. $40 ticket price includes all craft supplies and instruction to make a hand-painted wine bottle wind chime, while sipping one included beverage. Call to reserve your space. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

TUESDAY, APRIL 14

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Youth Division Chess Club at the Pahrump Community Library starts at 3:30 p.m. Come play chess or learn how to play. All skill levels welcome, ages 17 and younger. Bring your own board if you have one. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, APRIL 16

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Bingo at the Elks Lodge #2796 every Thursday at 6 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “First of all, I love singing. I mean, I get out of bed and I sing. I can’t help it.” —Tom Jones

FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

“Burnouts & Burgers Show Off Your Ride 2026” car show is scheduled for Saturday, April 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call Joe for details and registration at 775-209-5818. Lakeview Golf Course, 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr.

The 23rd Annual Pahrump Earth Day/Arbor Day Celebration will be Saturday, April 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bob Ruud Community Center (at Petrack Park). The Southern Nye County Conservation District hosts this day of family-friendly activities, and Earth Day art showcases.

Homeschool Prom 2026 will be held April 25 at Nevada Treasure RV Resort from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Cost is free. Dress code is formal. Teens in homeschool aged 13 to 18 are welcome to join the “Great Gatsby” themed event. Please R.S.V.P. by April 15 at www.eventcreate.com/e/pahrump-homeschool-prom. Email Amber Tumbarello at ambertumbarello@gmail.com with questions and for specifics, such as the dress code. Prizes for best dressed! 301 W. Leslie St.

Our Kiwanis Club of Pahrump Valley is bringing the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus back to Pahrump on May 2nd and 3rd with showtimes both days at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Discount tickets for the Petrack Park venue are on sale now at https://cm-circus.square.site or pay at the box office at a rate of $17 for adults and $10 for children 2-12, and seniors 65 and up. No charge for children under the age of 2. The midway opens an hour before the show. The 90-minute family-friendly show features big cats, tightrope, aerialist, fire eating, dogs, foot juggling, and daredevil performances. Visit www.cmcircus.com to see photos and find out more information about this year’s show.

This year, Dry Creek Saloon will be hosting a Thriller Halloween. Ria Schumacher says, “We will get together twice a month from April to October to practice choreography for performing “Thriller” in the street. I will have a professional videographer record our street performance and we will post it to our Dry Creek YouTube page. Anyone who would like to participate please send an email to RSchumacher@drycreeksaloon.com or drop in and leave your name and contact info for Thriller Group with a bartender.” 1330 5th Street.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com