Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Attendees of the Pahrump Valley Garden Club’s 18th Annual Self-Guided Landscape Tour will see a variety of flora that thrives locally. The annual event is set for this Saturday, May 9, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 6

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Adult Division Chess Club at the Pahrump Community Library starts at 1 p.m. Come play chess or learn how to play. All skill levels welcome, ages 18 and older. Bring your own board if you have one. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, MAY 7

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ National Day of Prayer outdoor gathering Thursday in the Calvada Eye Park from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Calvada Blvd. and Walt Williams Dr.

■ Bingo at the Elks Lodge #2796 every Thursday at 6 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “It does not need to be perfect - or technically correct - to be magic”— Rasheed Ogunlaru

FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Pahrump Valley Garden Club’s Annual Self-Guided Landscape tour is set for Saturday, May 9, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tickets are $7 per person and can be purchased in advance at Pahrump Rentals/Do-It Best Hardware, the UNR Cooperative Extension, and the Pahrump Farmers’ Market (summer hours Saturday morning from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. May through September).

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 10. You’ll want to plan ahead for Mom’s special day.

EAA Chapter 1160 Pancake Breakfast & Raffle will be held on May 16 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon at 1061 Interceptor at the airport. During this event, they will be selling raffle tickets for two guns at $10 each. The drawing will be held on May 16 at 10:15 a.m.; winners do not need to be present to win. We all need to be present to scarf up pancakes and syrup.

Register for the Spring Paranormal Open Double-Header Cribbage tournaments May 16 and 17 at the Pahrump Senior Center. Contact William Eilers at 919-457-6351 or Jennifer Bolles at 916-203-6636.

Coyote’s Den Annual Car Show happens May 16 beginning at 8 a.m. Food, live music, and trophies, trophies, trophies. Registration forms are now available at Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

Nye County S x S May meet-up Saturday, May 9 from 8 to 9 a.m. at Caff’e Chilly, located at 960 Margaret St. This meet-up is simply a social gathering. Anything you choose to do after the meet (including rides or activities) is your own decision and is not organized, sanctioned, or supervised by Nye County SxS LLC. More Info is available at nyecountysxs.com

Tonopah celebrates Jim Butler Days in a big way during Memorial Day weekend May 22 to May 25. For a sneak peek, consult jimbutlerdays.com

This year, Dry Creek Saloon will be hosting a Thriller Halloween. Ria Schumacher says, “We will get together twice a month from April to October to practice choreography for performing “Thriller” in the street. I will have a professional videographer record our street performance and we will post it to our Dry Creek YouTube page. Anyone who would like to participate please send an email to RSchumacher@drycreeksaloon.com or drop in and leave your name and contact info for Thriller Group with a bartender.” 1330 5th Street.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com