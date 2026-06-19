Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

On the music front, popular Pahrump band “Still Drunk at Sunrise” has changed their name to “Higher Ground.” Pictured left to right: David Michael Humes, Troy Hope, and Bill DeLoach. Hear their sound at the Wild Side Tavern on Friday at 8 p.m. (Photo courtesy: David Michael Humes of Higher Ground Band)

Dawn and Charles Radcliff, PVHS alumni and coordinators of the PVHS “All Class Reunion,” have saved tickets for you and your “plus one.” Get them at tinyurl.com/mtut4my7 “We still have room for more!” The Friday evening pre-gala gathering at Nevada Treasure RV Resort is free (no ticket required), and the Saturday reunion tickets are $110 each. (PVHS Photo permission: Charles Radcliff, All Class Reunion Facebook page)

There is a lot to squeeze in this Father’s Day weekend. Father’s Day is Sunday, June 21, and there are so many amazing fathers here in Pahrump. Fire up the grill, hit the golf course, build a bonfire, go to a car show. Help him wash his car, go bowling, surprise him with a race car test drive, go for a hike. Each dad is one-of-a-kind; customize his day to suit (pun intended).

Attention all Pahrump Valley High School alumni: The All Classes Mixer in Pahrump at Nevada Treasure RV Resort happens this Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. Alumni will be gathering from across the country. Friday’s free event is the pre-gala gathering; the PVHS All Classes Reunion is Saturday evening at the Las Vegas Tuscany Suites and Casino. For more information about both events, visit the “Pahrump Valley High School ALL CLASS Reunion” group on Facebook. Mixer event on Friday is free; the Saturday reunion tickets are $110 each. Don’t miss this. The weekend could prove priceless.

Whaaat? The band “Still Drunk at Sunrise” is now branding themselves as “Higher Ground.” Not to worry. Catch the same high-energy mix of country, rock, R&B, and pop that band members Troy Hope, Bill DeLoach, and David Michael Humes have always delivered as they debut “Higher Ground” this Friday at the Wild Side Tavern at 8 p.m. Says Humes, “After years of entertaining audiences as Still Drunk at Sunrise, the band is excited to announce its new name: Higher Ground. While the name has changed, fans can still expect the same high-energy mix of country, rock, R&B, and pop, delivered with the stellar harmonies and exceptional musicianship that have become the band’s trademark. Higher Ground reflects the band’s commitment to great music, broad appeal, and taking the next step in its musical journey.”

Here is great news for Pahrump’s avid readers. Two live, in-person book clubs are meeting this week in Pahrump. The “Favorite Author Book Club” meets on Monday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library to talk about any book you choose by John Grisham. The library is located at 701 East St. The “Banned Book Book Club” meets at Black Cow Coffee House on Wednesday at 1 p.m. to discuss “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas. Black Cow is located at 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. Challenge yourself: how many books will you read this summer?

FRIDAY, JUNE 19

■ Steak Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ PVHS All Class Mixer is free to attend from 6 to 10 p.m. at Nevada Treasure RV Resort, located at 301 W. Leslie St. Food and beverages will be available for sale.

■ Legends of Lost Creek perform an evening of fun summer songs at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ An evening of fiddle music with Lindsey Boyajian at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at Circle K at 2980 Gamebird (corner of Homestead) around 7:30 p.m. on Fridays. “Bikes, cars, trucks, etc… bring whatever you want.”

■ Higher Ground performs a high-energy mix of country, rock, R&B, and pop at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

SATURDAY, JUNE 20

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Breakfast with a Mason! Enjoy breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. with the Pahrump Masonic Lodge #54 members and their families. Bring your family out for hearty eggs, pancakes, sausage, French toast, and potatoes for just $7 per person. Third Saturday of every month. Open to the public. 281 Gemini Dr. 775-751-0755.

■ The National Horseshoe Pitching Association (NSHPA) will be conducting the “Hot to Trot” tournament at Petrack Park in the sand courts. Sign in by 9 a.m. Call Don Brown with any questions: 702-596-3512. 1150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Legends of Lost Creek perform resonate jazz and blues at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. This performance features Dennis Beeman on keyboards, Rebecca Chappelle with vocals, and Patty Henderson on violin. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Toscha Comeaux performs at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. Classically trained, her passion lies within jazz and rhythm & blues. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ A free Elvis Show starring Danny Pillman at the Wild Side begins at 7 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Free Movies in the Park at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, Field 4, presented by the town of Pahrump. This Saturday’s film is “A Minecraft Movie.” Bring your family, blankets, lawn chairs, and snacks at dusk. The snack bar is also open and run by a local non-profit organization. Barbecues and fires are not permitted. Movie starts around 8:15 p.m., weather permitting. 1600 Honeysuckle St.

■ Vintage Double Barrel performs favorite covers and originals ranging from classic blues and southern rock and country, to classic rock at The Hubb from 8 p.m. to midnight. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, JUNE 21 - FATHER’S DAY

■ Sunday breakfast at the VFW Post 10054 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Apryl Fools Band takes the stage from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. Lead vocalist Gayle Patrick sings blues rock hits such as Midnight Rider, Runaway, Statesboro Blues, and Bobby McGee. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Karaoke KJ, singer, and musician Jerry Park entertains at The Hubb beginning at 3:30 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

MONDAY, JUNE 22

■ Make Monday memorable. Consider golfing at Lakeview Executive (775-209-5818) or Mountain Falls (775-537-6553). Hop into the Pahrump Community Pool to cool off (pahrumpnv.gov/178/Community-Swimming-Pool). Or join open bowling at Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center (775-751-6500).

■ Favorite Author Book Club meets from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. This month the group is discussing any book by John Grisham. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

TUESDAY, JUNE 23

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24

■ The Banned Book Book Club meets at Black Cow Coffee House at 1 p.m. This month they’re finishing up “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas, and on July 30, discussion will be centered around “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Carla at 262-412-3138. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Warm Weather Wednesday Dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, JUNE 25

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at The Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

The karaoke nightlife in P-Town thrives 365 days per year, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Express yourself! “First of all, I love singing. I mean, I get out of bed and I sing. I can’t help it.” —Tom Jones

FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7:30 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

A “Teen Hangout” event at the Pahrump Community Library is scheduled for Friday, June 26th from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Games, crafts, music, and snacks will be provided. “Let’s have some fun!” 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

Dress your child for fantasy stardom, and launch them down red-carpet magic to attend a special movie screening of Universal Pictures “Sing 2” at NyE Communities Coalition on Saturday, June 27th, at 3 p.m. This “lights, camera, confidence” event has been especially coordinated by Voices for All Abilities to treat Pahrump kids like stars. Each child will get the celebrity treatment as they enter the venue, with paparazzi, cheering fans, light bulbs flashing, and a chance to shine. It’s all free of charge. “Let’s show these kids how special they are.” To R.S.V.P., volunteer or to obtain more information, call 775-990-3551 or email contact@voicesforallabilities.org.

Check out what the Lions Club has cooked up in honor of Helen Keller’s birthday on June 27th: “Dinner in the Dark” at the Pahrump Nugget from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Dining in the dark is not only a culinary journey but also an intimate exploration of senses, enhancing the dining experience by removing visual distractions and focusing on taste, smell, and touch. “It’s clumsy, hilarious, and somehow weirdly intimate.” No phones, no photos … just you and your senses working overtime. For strategy tips and information, call Marcia Newyear at 661-406-8925. She will arrange for a meal ticket at $75 per person, or $600 per table.

Email events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com