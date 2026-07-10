Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Which pieces will pianist Geordi Gudyka Walston delight her audience with at The Wine Down Nevada on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m.? Could be some 70s soft rock and soul, before she segues into Broadway musical hits, interspersed with soothing classical masters melodies. (Courtesy Jennifer Chumbley)

Vocalist Lynn Peterson said, “My favorite thing about Pahrump audiences is when they get up and dance or sing along to a favorite song. It's the participation and camaraderie they share with me.” This passionate musician sings jazz, swing and blues at The Wine Down Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy 160, Suite 8. Reservations recommended. (Courtesy Jennifer Chumbley)

Bet you’ve been humming “Summertime, and the Livin’ is Easy,” whether in the style of Ella Fitzgerald, or Sublime. To help you make the most of these sunny days, here is your breakdown of events happening in Pahrump this week.

Grab your noodles, fins, snorkels, and goggles and head out to the Pahrump Community Pool. Adult swim daily, 7 to 11 a.m., and open swim noon to 6 p.m. No fees in July for open swim, thanks to the Pahrump Valley Rotary Club. Thanks! Pool season does come to an end sometime in August. We’re just sayin.’ The pool is located at 150 N. Highway 160, within Petrack Park.

“BowWow Meow Summer Bash” benefiting Never Forgotten Animal Society will be hosted by Nevada Treasure RV Resort on Friday from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Dinner plus live music with Higher Ground (formerly Still Drunk at Sunrise). A silent auction further benefits the animals at the rescue. Adults only. Tickets are $50 at the door. Contact Beth Coe at 775-513-2553 or Cat Sharon at 505-274-9924 for more information. 301 West Leslie St.

Nye County Search & Rescue will benefit from a donation dinner at Moose Lodge #808 Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. Open to the public; enjoy a spaghetti dinner with salad and garlic bread. There will also be a bake sale, 50/50 raffle, and lots of raffle prizes, along with a special firearm raffle. 1100 Second St.

Premiering this Thursday, the Pahrump Theatre Company presents “Broadway Memories” at the Calvada Theater. This showcase brings together songs from classic favorites and modern Broadway hits for a night of music, laughs, and local talent, featuring unforgettable numbers like “Seasons of Love,” “Popular,” “Heart of Stone,” “Out Tonight,” “Suddenly Seymour,” “Defying Gravity,” “Cell Block Tango,” and more. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and veterans, $10 for kids. Consult pahrumptheatre.org for dates and showtimes.

Summertime. The living is easy.

FRIDAY, JULY 10

■ Pahrump Valley Garden Club meets the second Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. at the Pahrump Valley Museum, 401 E. Basin Ave. Annual membership is $12 for one person or $21 for a couple. For more information, call the Garden Club at 775-537-7553.

■ Steak Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ “Low Effort, Abstract Art & Chill Night” adults-only craft session at Nyespace from 5:30 to 8 p.m. All materials are provided for a guided project or bring your own small craft or handwork project. Zero experience is required. Suggested donation is $5 to support the space, but cost is free. 1020 E. Wilson Rd. “We are located in Room 20 on the Coalition campus, ONLY accessible via back gravel parking lot (home to Trojans Park, next to Starbucks + Carls Jr.).”

■ “BowWow Meow Summer Bash” benefiting Never Forgotten Animal Society at Nevada Treasure RV Resort from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Dinner plus live music with Higher Ground. A silent auction further benefits the animals at the rescue. Adults only. Tickets are $50 at the door. Contact Beth Coe at 775-513-2553 or Cat Sharon at 505-274-9924 for more information. 301 West Leslie St.

■ Rick Scanlan performs at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country — all from the ’60s to now. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Lynn Peterson sings jazz, swing and blues at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4 to 6 people, and compete for the cash prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at Circle K at 2980 Gamebird (corner of Homestead) around 7:30 p.m. on Fridays. “Bikes, cars, trucks, etc… bring whatever you want.”

SATURDAY, JULY 11

■ Jeffrey Michaels performs roots, blues, rock & roll, and country with the power of Elvis, then the sensitivity of John Denver at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Battle Golf Challenge, an indoor golf event, at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 1 p.m. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Cocktails and Canvas with Laurie McCaslin at the Pahrump Senior Center begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 4. This month’s subject is an underwater sea turtle. All ages welcome; no experience necessary. $25 cash or check; pay when you arrive. Phone or text Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot. 1370 W. Basin.

■ Nye County S x S July meet-up from 6 to 7 p.m. at FD Candy, located at 301 Oxbow Avenue, Suite 14. This meet-up is simply a social gathering. Anything you choose to do after the meet (including rides or activities) is your own decision and is not organized, sanctioned, or supervised by Nye County SxS LLC. More Info is available at www.nyecountysxs.com

■ Pianist Geordi Gudyka Walston performs on the piano at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. Enjoy rock favorites from Elton John, Carole King, the Doors, and Moody Blues. Then she’s liable to swing into the soulful harmonies of Stevie Wonder, some Smokey Robinson, and Broadway musical/movie hits, interspersed with the soothing classical melodies of the masters: Beethoven, Chopin, and Debussy. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Classically trained musicians Desert Song Duo perform an eclectic mix of musical genres at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m.1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Blind Draw Darts Tournament at 6:30 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Mesquite Blues, an energetic rock, country and blues duo, performs at the Hubb from 8 p.m. to midnight. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Free Movies in the Park at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, Field 4, presented by the town of Pahrump. This Saturday’s film is “Matilda.” Bring your family, blankets, lawn chairs, and snacks at dusk. The snack bar is also open and run by a local non-profit organization. Barbecues and fires are not permitted. Movie starts around 8:15 p.m., weather permitting. 1600 Honeysuckle St.

SUNDAY, JULY 12

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ New! Open Mic Fun at the Elks Lodge #2796 every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The public is welcome. Grab lunch and take the mic. All ages. Singers, comedians, guitar players, bands; solo acts and groups. Family-friendly fun. 2220 E. Basin Ave. For more information call Debbie at 209-603-9538 or 775-751-2796.

■ Jeffrey Michaels performs roots, blues, rock & roll, and country with the power of Elvis, then the sensitivity of John Denver at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite you to their monthly Meet Greet and Eat event. This month, the venue is Dairy Queen from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Pahrump Valley Junction mall, 20 S. Highway 160, Space 109.

■ Donation dinner at Moose Lodge #808 benefiting Nye County Search & Rescue from 3 to 6 p.m. Open to the public; enjoy a spaghetti dinner with salad and garlic bread. There will also be a bake sale, 50/50 raffle, and lots of raffle prizes, along with a special firearm raffle. 1100 Second St.

MONDAY, JULY 13

■ Spring Mountain Karting Complex offers 45-minute clinics Monday through Friday with time slots as early as 1:15 p.m. or as late at 5:45 p.m. $90 per driver; 15 students per time slot. Must be age 15 or older, and at least 56” tall. Contact SMK at 775-727-3990 or info@springmountainkarting.com to R.S.V.P. Consult the calendar at springmountainkarting.com/booking for more clinics and open kart track days.

■ Dance Magic 808 ballroom dance classes at Bob Ruud Community Center from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. Registration from 5 to 5:25 p.m. Annual membership fee of $10 required, plus $5 for the evening. Dances being taught during July are the Bachata and the Hustle. Contact Lynn Nakamura at 808-372-2256 for more information. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Free line dancing class each Monday at the Coyote’s Den. Basic practice from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by a half-hour of Intermediate-level practice and fun. All skill levels welcome! 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

TUESDAY, JULY 14

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Tumbleweed Tales II poetry roundtable reading and discussion group meets from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. Interested parties can call Judy at 775-537-5859. 701 East St.

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 15

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Carla at 262-412-3138. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Warm Weather Wednesday Dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Chalk up for Wednesday Night Pool League games at 7 p.m. Two-person teams, ages 21 and up. Dry Creek Saloon, 1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

THURSDAY, JULY 16

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo.1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at The Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

■ Pahrump Theatre Company’s “Broadway Memories” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans, and children. Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org

KARAOKE

The karaoke nightlife in P-Town thrives 365 days per year, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Express yourself! “It does not need to be perfect - or technically correct - to be magic”— Rasheed Ogunlaru

FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7:30 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Donate blood at the July blood drives scheduled here in Pahrump to help avoid a summer blood shortage. Save lives on Friday, July 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pahrump Guns & Hoses -PVFD Training Room, 300 N. Hwy. 160. Another blood drive is scheduled at Lakeview Executive Golf Course on Saturday, July 25 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., at 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Donors can go to donors.vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 to schedule by phone.

Email your event announcements to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com