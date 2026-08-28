Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

A sneak peek from “Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog” dress rehearsal. The premiere performance is Friday at 7 p.m. (Brett Link and Morningstarr Vella/Pahrump Theatre Company)

A sneak peek from “Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog” dress rehearsal. The premiere performance is Friday at 7 p.m. (Brett Link and Morningstarr Vella/Pahrump Theatre Company)

Lil Mikey Roohan proudly told the PV Times that he serves as a guest musician on the Howard Stern Show. This weekend, he performs audience favorite hits on his acoustic guitar from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s live at Artesian Cellars on Saturday night from 6 to 9 p.m. (Lil Mikey Roohan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Community theater enthusiasts can indulge in a “hilarious musical comedy about an aspiring supervillain, his heroic rival, and the woman caught between them” this weekend and next in the Pahrump Theatre Company presentation of “Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog.” This production stars Nate Hollis as Dr. Horrible, Mallory Barger as his nemesis Captain Hammer, and Morningstarr Vella as “their charitable shared love interest.” Consult pahrumptheatre.org to determine your ideal showtime, and secure advance tickets. You can pay at the door, but please reserve your seat in advance by selecting the courtesy “Pay at the Door” option during checkout on the website. Payment will be collected when you arrive at the theater. Tickets are $15 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans, and children. Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1.

Pencils down. Teens aged 12 to 16 years old have put in three full weeks of school at this point. It’s time to blow off some steam (the invisible gaseous phase of water that forms when liquid water absorbs enough thermal energy to break its hydrogen bonds and undergo a phase transition) at the Teen Hangout scheduled at the Pahrump Community Library Friday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Games, crafts, music, and snacks will be provided. 701 East St. 775-727-5930. No quizzes, no homework required.

“The Last One Picked” band is coming through Pahrump on their Summer 2026 tour, stopping just long enough to bring their high energy, danceable, classic rock and roll show to The Hubb on Saturday night beginning at 8 p.m. They describe themselves as “The San Francisco Bay Area’s most entertaining live experience, and perhaps the World’s best Bar Band.” Pahrump rock fans can be the judge of that. Cast your vote at 720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 28

■ Tumbleweed Tales II poetry roundtable reading and discussion group meets from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. Interested parties can call Judy at 775-537-5859. 701 East St.

■ “Teen Hangout” event at the Pahrump Community Library from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Ages 12 to 16 years old. Games, crafts, music, and snacks will be provided. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Steak Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Jonny Bird performs his all-request show at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. From classic rock and country to Motown, disco, and crooner classics, he’s got something for everyone.1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ An evening of fiddle music with Lindsey Boyajian at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ The curtain rises on “Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans, and children. Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org to determine your ideal showtime, and secure advance tickets.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at Circle K at 2980 Gamebird (corner of Homestead) around 7:30 p.m. on Fridays. “Bikes, cars, trucks, etc… bring whatever you want.”

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Pig Roast at Mountain Springs Saloon from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $26 for one plate, one drink ticket, and one raffle ticket; $36 for the one plate, but three drink tickets, and three raffle tickets. American Voodoo performing from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. Consider pre-sale tickets and skip the line by calling 702-875-4266.

■ Rick Scanlan’s 55 Plus Trio performs at the Dry Creek Saloon from 5 to 7 p.m. 1330 5th Street. 775-505-5161.

■ Lil Mikey Roohan performs favorite hits on his acoustic guitar from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s live at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ The curtain rises on “Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans, and children. Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org to determine your ideal showtime, and secure advance tickets.

■ Last One Picked band brings their high energy, danceable, classic rock and roll show live to The Hubb beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 30

■ Sunday breakfast at the VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Open Mic Fun at Elks Lodge #2796 every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The public is welcome. Grab lunch and take the mic. All ages. Singers, comedians, guitar players, bands; solo acts and groups. Family-friendly fun. 2220 E. Basin Ave. For more information call Debbie at 209-603-9538 or 775-751-2796.

■ Talented acoustic guitarist and vocalist Lee McKenna kicks off the “Last Sunday Benefit” musical series this summer at The Wine Down from 1 to 3 p.m. Proceeds earmarked to benefit several Pahrump nonprofits, including Nevada Outreach Training Organization, No To Abuse, and ACORN. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ The curtain rises on “Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog” at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans, and children. Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1. Consult https://pahrumptheatre.org/ to determine your ideal showtime, and secure advance tickets.

MONDAY, AUGUST 31

■ Shine & Show classic car meet on the last Monday of each month at Pahrump VFW Post #10054 at 2 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd.

■ Free line dancing class each Monday at the Coyote’s Den. Basic practice from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by a half-hour of Intermediate-level practice and fun. All skill levels welcome! 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Spring Mountain Karting Complex offers 45-minute clinics Monday through Friday with time slots as early as 1:15 p.m. or as late at 5:45 p.m. $90 per driver; 15 students per time slot. Must be age 15 or older, and at least 56” tall. Contact SMK at 775-727-3990 or info@springmountainkarting.com to R.S.V.P.

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Trivia Night at the Elks Lodge #2796 every first, third, and fifth Tuesday, and the public is welcome. Form teams of four to six players to answer general knowledge questions. Games begin at 5:30 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044. There will be no bingo on September 2nd.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Carla at 262-412-3138. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Warm Weather Wednesday Dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

The karaoke nightlife in P-Town thrives 365 days per year, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Express yourself! “Keep calm and pretend you know the second verse.”

FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Artesian Cellars, 6 p.m., 1731 S. Hwy. 160.

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7:30 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Nye County S x S September 5 meet-up from 6 to 9 p.m. at Dry Creek Saloon, 1330 E. Fifth Street. This meet-up is simply a social gathering. Optional night ride might be in the making. Come and learn where the ride goes. More Info is available at nyecountysxs.com.

There is a Dawg House Rescuers fundraiser at the VFW on Saturday night, September 5th from 4 to 9 p.m. $40 at the door includes chili in sourdough bread bowls, cornbread, and a side salad. Enjoy corn hole, s’mores at the fire pit, and a line dance competition. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

Stock up for Labor Day. The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site will be open Labor Day weekend from the 4th through the 7th from 7 to 11 p.m.

Pahrump’s annual Fall Festival promises four days of family, food, rodeo, and festival fun Thursday, September 24th through Sunday the 27th. The carnival will be whirling Thursday to Sunday, the rodeo will be explosive on Friday and Saturday, and don’t forget the car show Saturday after the signature Pahrump Fall Festival parade. Tickets for carnival and rodeo are available at three convenient locations. Pre-sale carnival tickets are $35. While there are no pre-sale prices on rodeo, these tickets do sell out. Friday night rodeo is $15, and Saturday night rodeo is $20. Stop by Shadow Mountain Feed & Tack at 2031 W. Bell Vista, or Valley Electric at 800 E. NV 372, or the Pahrump Tourism Center at 400 N. Hwy. 160.

Chapter 1160 of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is hosting their annual Young Eagles Rally Saturday, October 3 beginning at 8 a.m. at 900 E. Jenny Circle, the Calvada Meadows Airpark. Pre-register your youngsters ages 12 through 17 for a free 20-minute airplane ride over Nye County to introduce them to the joy of aviation at eaachapters.org. Contact Robert Jones at 702-521-1840 for more information.

Email your upcoming event announcements to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com. Include photos from past events when possible.