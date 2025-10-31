Upcoming Events: your complete list of Halloween happenings

Kids are invited to trick or treat at Lakeside Casino & RV Park on Halloween night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Golden Entertainment)

Town offices will be closed in observance of Nevada Day Friday, October 31. The kiddos and everyone else in Nye County School District are taking Friday off as well. Happy Halloween! But not the postal carriers. Sorry. USPS (Post Office) delivery and collection schedules will operate as usual. Remember your oath, Postal Peeps. “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night, stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” Happy Nevada Day to us all, particularly Pahrumpians. We have such a fine town!

Beatty Days are happening today through Noember 2nd to Beatty Cottonwood Park at the corner of 3rd and Amargosa Streets. We’re talking art exhibits, live music by Still Drunk at Sunrise and Wildhorse bands, vendors, tricycle races, a Halloween costume contest, Miss and Junior Miss Beatty Days crowning, and signature bed races. Wait, let me catch my breath. Okay, pet parade, pancake breakfast, Tombstone 5k run and 2k walk, the Saturday morning parade, chili cook-off, hula hoop contest, and the classic car show. Consult https://www.beattynevada.org/BeattyDays2025.html for a full schedule of events.

Were you thinking Halloween was just for the little ones? Well, once they’re tucked into bed with a sitter (remember to tip generously), there are plenty of 21+ parties happening around town, most with costume contests – all with a ridiculous amount of fun to be had. Whether you’re going for spooky, funny, or glamorous, we can’t wait to see your Halloween spirit! Read on.

TRUNK or TREAT LOCATIONS HALLOWEEN EVENING

■ Bikers Against Bullying at Spine & Wellness, 2780 Homestead Rd., 4 – 7 p.m.

■ D & J Electrical at Seemoore’s Ice Cream, 70 Hwy. 372, 5 – 8 p.m.

■ Faith Fellowship, 2190 N. Blagg Rd., 5 – 8 p.m.

■ FD Candy, 301 Oxbow Ave., Ste. 14, 5 p.m.

■ Heritage Bible Church, 3061 Heritage Dr., 5 – 8 p.m.

■ Hwy. 372 Plaza, 1190 E. Hwy. 372, 5 – 7 p.m.

■ Lakeside Casino and RV Park, 5870 S. Homestead Rd., 5 – 8 p.m.

■ Pahrump Moose Lodge, 1100 2nd St., 4 – 7 p.m.

■ Petrack Park, 150 N. Hwy. 160, 5 – 8 p.m.

■ Rhinestone’s Country Bar, 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., 4 – 7 p.m.

■ Shenanigan’s, 1330 E. Calvada Blvd., 4 – 7 p.m.

■ Smith’s Food & Drug, 601 S. Hwy. 160, 5 – 8 p.m.

■ Spooky-Eye at the Calvada Eye, Calvada Blvd. and Walt Williams Dr., 5 – 8 p.m.

■ VFW Post #10054, 4651 Homestead Rd., 5 – 9 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 31 HALLOWEEN!

■ Free SVBC Fall Celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. Games for kids and teens, prizes, food, fun, lots of candy. Inflatable obstacle course, too! Southern Valley Baptist Church, 7050 S. Homestead Road, at the corner of Kellogg.

■ Six Nights at Sally’s, a guided haunted house experience at the Calvada Theater, designed and executed (yikes!) by the Pahrump Theatre Company from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $15, or less for military veterans, children, and seniors. $5 discount for return guests. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Ste. 1.

■ Masquerade Party with Tiffany WhiteCloud performing the live entertainment at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 9 p.m. 250 S. Hwy 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Line dance, scary karaoke contest, and costume contest at the Wild Side Tavern beginning at 6 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

■ Free Halloween train rides on the Southern Pahrump Lines, curated by the locomotive enthusiasts at 4821 Laute Dr. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., weather permitting.

■ Get a bag of candy while walking through the “Spirits of Halloween” scary pumpkin patch, glow room and graveyard. 420 Sundowner Place. “Show up after dark.”

■ Dry Creek first year anniversary and Halloween bash begins at 7 p.m. Costume contest (including best makeup, bloodiest costume, sexiest couple, and best impersonator). Raffle giveaways every hour. Some rules apply; consult the bartender. Full menu all night. 1330 E Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

■ Celebrate Halloween at Artesian Cellars with their “Grapes Gone Spooky” dance party. This festive evening will feature a lively mix of music, dancing, themed cocktails, and, of course, handcrafted wines. 8 to 11 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Halloween Bash at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from 8 p.m. to who knows? Costume contest begins at midnight. “Food so good, you’ll be calling for your mummy, and drinks that even the witches can’t brew. Dance like we’ve got a spell on you.” 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

■ Friction performs their wickedly entertaining signature rock show at The Hubb beginning at 8 p.m. Come in costume to win prizes and Hubb gift cards. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 1

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ A Kids Workshop is scheduled at the Home Depot between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. This month’s project is an excavator. They’re making teddy bear ornaments on November 29th, too. Register your 5- to 12-year-old children at www.homedepot.com/workshops. 301 N. Hwy. 160. Call 775-751-6004 for more details.

■ Nye County S x S monthly ride begins at noon. Meet up at FD Candy, located at 301 Oxbow Ave., Suite 14. More Info is available at www.nyecountysxs.com

■ Cornhole Tournament at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 1 p.m. Prize for top two teams; the 55+ team, and the 54 & under team. $8 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Six Nights at Sally’s, a guided haunted house experience at the Calvada Theater, designed and executed (yikes!) by the Pahrump Theatre Company from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $15, or less for military veterans, children, and seniors. $5 discount for return guests. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Ste.1.

■ Lynn Peterson sings jazz, swing and blues at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ “The most fun you can have with your costume on” at Who’s Dunes starts at 7 p.m. Games, prizes, and scary potluck. Karaoke with Jerry. They’re located at the corner of NV-372 and Linda, next to the Horizon Market. 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

■ Amargosa Opera House welcomes The Desert Players performing the “Death Valley Variety Hour” from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Singing, dancing, piano, pantomime, comedy, and a two-person horse costume. “We found a magical theater out in the desert and rented it for Halloween weekend – a rare opportunity to see the Opera House come to life,” say organizers Bill Ehrlich and Mattie Conaghan. 608 California 127, in Death Valley Junction, about 40 minutes from Pahrump.

■ The Nifty Nickels perform high energy oldies at The Hubb beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 2

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Trivia at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from 7 to 9 p.m. There is no participation fee, and no cash prizes. The winning team walks away with the thrill of victory! 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 3

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. One, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Support the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association with “Chase the Ace of Spades” every Tuesday at Mountain Falls Grill Room at 7 p.m. Raffle tickets are $1 each. New drawings every Tuesday. 5001 Clubhouse Drive. Call David at 308-390-6575 for more information.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 5

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite you to their monthly Meet and Greet and Eat event. This month, the venue is Roberto’s Taco Shop at 1541 NV-372. 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 6

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. One, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Smart Phone and Tablet class noon to 1 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. Sharpen your skills, and learn new ones. No fee or registration to participate; simply show up with your device. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Coffee House Band live music every Thursday at Black Cow Coffee House from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “Singing is about telling a story. When you are onstage, you get to be your own self… When acting, you’re someone else.” —Sabrina Carpenter, American singer, songwriter, and actress.

FRIDAY

· Mountain Springs Saloon, 6 p.m., 19050 NV-160

· Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

· The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

· Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

· Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

· Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

· Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

· Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

· Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

· The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

· The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

· Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

· The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

· The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

· VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

· Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

· The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

· Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

^

FUTURE PLANNING

■ Petrack Park is the site for “A Hui Hou Festival” on Saturday, November 8 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Food, vendors, and entertainment. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ There are seats available to paint “A Fall Barn” on Saturday, November 8 from 1-4pm at the Pahrump Senior Center. $25 includes all supplies and guided instruction. Bring your favorite beverage. Call, text, or message Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot today.

■ Heads up, bikers. There is a Poker Run organized by Debbie Oelke entitled “Crosses for the Heart for our Deployed” scheduled for Saturday, November 15. Registration is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at VFW Post #10054 (where free coffee and doughnuts will be provided), with the last stop at Nevada Treasure RV Resort. Text 562-572-4664, or email crossesfortheheart@yahoo.com to learn more. $25 donation requested per rider.

■ The drop-off location for Operation Christmas Child, a Samaritan’s Purse project, is open November 17 - 24 at New Hope Fellowship, 781 West Street here in Pahrump. Operation Christmas Child seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world, together with local churches across the globe. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering gift-filled shoeboxes to children including many who are suffering from war, poverty, disease and disaster. Operation Christmas Child hopes to reach another 12 million children in 2025 with the hope of Jesus. Each box packed full of quality toys, school supplies, and personal care items becomes a tangible expression of God’s immense love for the child. For many, it is their first gift ever! Delivered by local church partners, shoebox gifts provide an opportunity to present the Gospel to boys and girls in a clear, child-friendly way. Shoebox packing is fun for individuals, families and groups. Find a step-by step guide at https://samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/pack-a-shoe-box/ Fill it with gifts, such as a medium to large “wow” item ( soccer ball with pump, or stuffed animal) then fill with other fun toys, school supplies, and personal care items. Don’t forget to also include a personal note and photo—sometimes these are the child’s favorite things to receive! For collection days/hours, or more information, call New Hope at 775-751-1867.

■ Favorite Author Book Club meets from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library on Monday, November 24. This month, they’re discussing any work by Lee Child. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com