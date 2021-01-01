35°F
News

VA distributes first 1,200 doses of Pfizer vaccine

Staff Report
December 31, 2020 - 5:13 pm
 
Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal A syringe containing the COVID-19 vaccine at the North ...
Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal A syringe containing the COVID-19 vaccine at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in North Las Vegas.

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System announced it has dispensed more than 1,200 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in its first week of distribution.

Between Dec. 16-22, VASNHS provided the first of two doses of the COVID-19 vaccination to 1,232 individuals, including health care workers and its first veteran patients who are currently residing in the Las Vegas Residential, Recovery and Renewal Center at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.

LVR3 is a 30-45 day, 20-bed substance use and gambling residential treatment program that provides research-based, high-quality interventions to assist veteran residents. As such, it is classified as a long-term residential care facility and meets CDC guidelines for ensuring the highest-priority individuals receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration stated that in clinical trials the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 disease. The vaccine is administered as a series of two doses, 21 days apart.

COVID-19 vaccine implementation is currently in an initial limited-supply phase, which will be followed by a general implementation. As vaccines become available for more groups of veterans, VA care teams will reach out to eligible veterans to schedule vaccinations. There is no need to preregister or come to a facility to sign up.

For more, visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/

Getty Images The SkillsMatch platform quickly audits a person’s experience and training and c ...
SkillsMatch program aims to get Nevadans back to work
Staff Report

In an effort to help Nevadans who are unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation are using CARES Act funding to make the Emsi SkillsMatch tool available for those seeking to get back into the job market.

Megan Hartzell
Woman calls police for nonemergency
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump woman was taken into custody after allegedly misusing the Nye County Sheriff’s Office emergency dispatch.

Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal In this Aug. 6, 2020, file photo, Nevada Attorney Ge ...
Deceptive income schemes targeted in major crackdown
Staff Report

The Federal Trade Commission and other federal, state and local law enforcement partners announced a nationwide crackdown on scams that target consumers with fake promises of income and financial independence, the impact of which has intensified as scammers take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic and financial crisis.

Nevada Department of Forestry Homeowners haul woody vegetation at a 2018 Junk the Junipers even ...
RMEF, partners contribute to benefit Nevada elk habitat
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and its partners doled out $295,830 in grant funding to improve wildlife habitat and enhance Nevada’s hunting heritage, directly granting $66,500 and leveraging an additional $229,330 in partner dollars.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Signs are placed to help direct traffic as residents arrive ...
COVID-19 test positivity rate still more than 20%
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services was joined Wednesday by Dr. Mark Pandori, the state’s chief of testing, to provide the daily update on the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak responds to passing, signing of COVID relief law
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday issued a statement after President Trump signed into law the bipartisan appropriations and coronavirus relief deal reached by Congress last week.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times After 12 years on the board representing District 1, Nye Co ...
Outgoing Nye County Commissioners bid the board farewell
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The year 2020 is only a day from becoming a thing of the past and with just a few days remaining in their terms as representatives of the people of Nye County, commissioners John Koenig and Lorinda Wichman are both preparing to officially step down from their positions and bid the board a fond farewell.

Getty Images
Congressman-elect from Louisiana dies of COVID
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the life of an incoming member of Congress from Louisiana.