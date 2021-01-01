VA distributes first 1,200 doses of Pfizer vaccine

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System announced it has dispensed more than 1,200 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in its first week of distribution.

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal A syringe containing the COVID-19 vaccine at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in North Las Vegas.

Between Dec. 16-22, VASNHS provided the first of two doses of the COVID-19 vaccination to 1,232 individuals, including health care workers and its first veteran patients who are currently residing in the Las Vegas Residential, Recovery and Renewal Center at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.

LVR3 is a 30-45 day, 20-bed substance use and gambling residential treatment program that provides research-based, high-quality interventions to assist veteran residents. As such, it is classified as a long-term residential care facility and meets CDC guidelines for ensuring the highest-priority individuals receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration stated that in clinical trials the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 disease. The vaccine is administered as a series of two doses, 21 days apart.

COVID-19 vaccine implementation is currently in an initial limited-supply phase, which will be followed by a general implementation. As vaccines become available for more groups of veterans, VA care teams will reach out to eligible veterans to schedule vaccinations. There is no need to preregister or come to a facility to sign up.

For more, visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/