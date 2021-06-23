88°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Vaccine promotion will award $5 million in prizes in Nevada

Staff Report
June 23, 2021 - 8:45 am
 
L.E. Baskow/North Las Vegas Review-Journal Andy Ruiz, left, looks on as Nevada National Guard S ...
L.E. Baskow/North Las Vegas Review-Journal Andy Ruiz, left, looks on as Nevada National Guard SRA Dooley Gegen gives him a shot during a preview of the new drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic opening at Texas Station on Monday, May 10, 2021, in North Las Vegas.
Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak announces a COVID-19 vaccine incentiv ...
Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak announces a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, "Vax Nevada Days," in the Twitch Lounge at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. The program will automatically enter Nevadans who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine into a weekly drawing that offers $5 million in cash and prizes, including a $1 million grand prize.

As part of a public health initiative called Vax Nevada Days, Gov. Steve Sisolak and the state Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with Immunize Nevada, will give away $5 million in cash and prizes to nearly 2,000 Nevada residents who have initiated the COVID-19 vaccine process.

“Ensuring that as many eligible Nevadans as possible get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is critical in our mission to protect our communities and our state. It’s how we avoid ever again experiencing what we went through in the last year with COVID-19,” Sisolak said. “While we’re making progress with more than 50% of our eligible residents at least partially vaccinated, we must do more to protect our state. This vaccine incentive promotion is our way to give vaccination efforts an extra boost and encourage all Nevadans to get their shot so our state can recover and build back stronger.”

Every Nevadan 12 and over who has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be automatically entered.

There is a grand prize of $1 million cash and 149 cash prizes ranging from $1,000 to $250,000 for Nevadans 18 and over. For those 12 to 17, 135 college savings accounts for postsecondary education ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 will be awarded. And everyone could win Nevada state park annual entrance permits or Nevada fishing licenses.

Drawings will be held every Thursday, July 8-Aug. 26, when the grand prize drawing for $1 million will be held.

Additionally, the state is working hard to ensure that members of the military, veterans and their families within Nevada who received their vaccine through the federal program also have the opportunity to participate in Vax Nevada Days.

International Game Technology is donating its time and technology to ensure the drawings are conducted in a fair and legal manner. IGT will assist the program but will not receive personally identifiable information. All entries will be anonymous to them.

“We are excited to leverage IGT’s expertise in secure prize draw procedures and project administration to help ensure the integrity of the important Vax Nevada Days health initiative,” said Scott Gunn, IGT senior vice president of corporate public affairs. “IGT has a vast history and large employee base in Nevada, and we’re glad to play our part in enabling a successful campaign to protect the health and well-being of its citizens.”

For more information, including complete rules, visit www.VaxNevadaDays.org

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
No injuries reported after head-on collision
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

No serious injuries were reported following a head-on collision along Homestead Road just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning June 23.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Clinton "C.J." Zens has been appointed to the Nevada Local ...
Commissioners make justice council appointment
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In an effort to improve its criminal justice system, reduce recidivism and support successful reentry into society for those who have served their time, in August, the state of Nevada will be convening its very first meeting of the Nevada Local Justice Reinvestment Coordinating Council and the person representing the Nye County community has now been selected.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows a family enjoying a past Fourth ...
Parade entries, volunteers sought for Independence Day celebrations in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Fourth of July is just a week and a half away and the Pahrump Holiday Task Force is in the midst of preparing for the annual Fourth of July Parade, which the group is taking over for the first time this year, but that is not all that is in store for the group’s Independence Day celebrations.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Joel Oscarson, owner of Desert Pool Supply stocks supplies f ...
Local pool business opens as summer arrives
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As Southern Nevada is in the midst of a heat wave, many local residents who own swimming pools are now preparing to dive headlong into the waters.

Screenshot The Nye County Commission voted to allow county staff and elected officials to forgo ...
Nye County updates staff mask policy
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After the county officially set its newest mask policy in May, members of the general public attending Nye County Commission meetings have, for the most part, been unmasked but for county staff, the requirement to wear a face mask had remained in place. That is, until last week, when commissioners took action to address the county’s internal mask policy and essentially removed the requirement without placing any burden of proof of medical condition or full vaccination status on those who make the choice to go into work with a face covering.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A local man is facing charges after allegedly leaving the s ...
DUI suspected in two-vehicle crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

No serious injuries were reported following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Blagg Road and Irene Street just after 3 p.m. on Monday, June 14.

Jacob Hoopai
Suspects captured after high-speed pursuit
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Two Las Vegas residents were eventually captured after leading Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a prolonged pursuit where speeds exceeded 100 miles per hour in the heart of town.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times
HBO Max documentary to feature local TV station
Staff Report

Emmy-winning filmmakers Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato turn their focus to Pahrump in the six-part documentary series, “Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump.”

Stormy Ingersoll/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows a local 4-H Bullseye Shoo ...
Despite pandemic, Nye County cooperative extension still going strong
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Though the past year has proven to be a very difficult one for organizations all across the United States, for the local University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has fortunately not been overwhelming, with extension officials reporting that despite the trials presented in the past fifteen months, its many programs and services are still going strong.