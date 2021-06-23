Vaccine promotion will award $5 million in prizes in Nevada

As part of a public health initiative called Vax Nevada Days, Gov. Steve Sisolak and the state Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with Immunize Nevada, will give away $5 million in cash and prizes to nearly 2,000 Nevada residents who have initiated the COVID-19 vaccine process.

L.E. Baskow/North Las Vegas Review-Journal Andy Ruiz, left, looks on as Nevada National Guard SRA Dooley Gegen gives him a shot during a preview of the new drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic opening at Texas Station on Monday, May 10, 2021, in North Las Vegas.

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak announces a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, "Vax Nevada Days," in the Twitch Lounge at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. The program will automatically enter Nevadans who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine into a weekly drawing that offers $5 million in cash and prizes, including a $1 million grand prize.

“Ensuring that as many eligible Nevadans as possible get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is critical in our mission to protect our communities and our state. It’s how we avoid ever again experiencing what we went through in the last year with COVID-19,” Sisolak said. “While we’re making progress with more than 50% of our eligible residents at least partially vaccinated, we must do more to protect our state. This vaccine incentive promotion is our way to give vaccination efforts an extra boost and encourage all Nevadans to get their shot so our state can recover and build back stronger.”

Every Nevadan 12 and over who has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be automatically entered.

There is a grand prize of $1 million cash and 149 cash prizes ranging from $1,000 to $250,000 for Nevadans 18 and over. For those 12 to 17, 135 college savings accounts for postsecondary education ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 will be awarded. And everyone could win Nevada state park annual entrance permits or Nevada fishing licenses.

Drawings will be held every Thursday, July 8-Aug. 26, when the grand prize drawing for $1 million will be held.

Additionally, the state is working hard to ensure that members of the military, veterans and their families within Nevada who received their vaccine through the federal program also have the opportunity to participate in Vax Nevada Days.

International Game Technology is donating its time and technology to ensure the drawings are conducted in a fair and legal manner. IGT will assist the program but will not receive personally identifiable information. All entries will be anonymous to them.

“We are excited to leverage IGT’s expertise in secure prize draw procedures and project administration to help ensure the integrity of the important Vax Nevada Days health initiative,” said Scott Gunn, IGT senior vice president of corporate public affairs. “IGT has a vast history and large employee base in Nevada, and we’re glad to play our part in enabling a successful campaign to protect the health and well-being of its citizens.”

For more information, including complete rules, visit www.VaxNevadaDays.org