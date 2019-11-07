Valley’s District 6 director Dawson leaves board

UPDATE: Valley Electric Inc. announced that District 6 director (north Pahrump) has retired from the co-op’s board in a written release. It was previously announced that Dawson had resigned.

Valley Electric Association Inc. Dave Dawson, District 6 director for Valley Electric Association Inc., resigned from his seat, Valley announced on Nov. 7. Dawson had announced earlier in 2019 that would not seek another term; his current term was set to expire in spring 2019.

UPDATE: Valley Electric Inc. announced that District 6 director (north Pahrump) has retired from the co-op’s board in a written release. It was previously announced that Dawson had resigned.

The District 6 director on Valley Electric Inc.’s board has resigned from his position.

Valley Electric Association Inc. Dave Dawson, District 6 director for Valley Electric Association Inc., resigned from his seat, a spokesman for the co-op said.

Details of his departure haven’t been released, but Dawson was under fire from a members group known as VEA Members for Change.

The group’s leader, Bruce Holden, had recently announced reaching the threshold for the number of signatures needed to call a special meeting, where Dawson could have been voted out by the membership in his district.

Dawson had announced earlier in 2019 that would not seek another term; his current three-year term was set to expire in spring 2019.

Dawson was the last director on the board that was a target of Members for Change.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com On Twitter @MeehanLv