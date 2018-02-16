VEA issues warning regarding Pahrump area solar installer’s false claims

Valley Electric Association, Inc. has issued a warning to member-owners in the Pahrump area, notifying them that the cooperative utility is not in partnership with a solar installation company that is soliciting itself as connected with VEA.

“Valley Electric Association has recently been made aware of a company in the solar industry that is targeting VEA customers in Pahrump promising to install solar panels on their home at no cost,” a press release stated. “Member-owners report that representatives of the solar company claim to have an agreement with Valley Electric Association to provide the solar panels at no cost to the member.”

“Please be aware that VEA has no affiliation or agreement with a solar installation company,” the release concluded.

“If you have concerns whether a company is working in conjunction with or on behalf of VEA please call our main office at 775-727-5312.”

