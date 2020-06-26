96°F
VEA postpones reopening of its lobby until further notice

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
June 26, 2020 - 3:18 pm
 

Valley Electric is postponing the reopening of its lobby to the public until further notice due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

“The health and well-being of our employees and our members is top priority to us,” Valley said in a release. “In order to

ensure that we are doing our best to protect and serve our membership, we will be closely monitoring the status of COVID-19 within our communities to determine when we will be opening up the lobby to the public.”

“We encourage all members to continue to use available electronic means to conduct business with VEA,” the co-op said in a release.

Electronic options include new service applications for both electric and broadband, which are available online at https://vea.coop/applications/

”Other available services online include the option to change service bill date and stop service.”

Bill payments can be made through the SmartHub app on a mobile device or online at https://vea.smarthub.coop

People can also call 775-727-5312 and then press option 2.

Search for a kiosk location at https://vea.coop/about-us/kiosk-locations/

“Thank you in advance for your patience as we continue to navigate these unprecedented times,” the co-op said in its release.

