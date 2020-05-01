VEA warns members of past-due accounts scam

Valley Electric Association is warning members about scams involving allegedly past due accounts.

VEA said there have been calls warning members that their accounts are past due and that they need to pay to avoid being disconnected. But VEA noted in a letter to members that it has an automated calling system that alerts past due accounts that the balance needs to be paid. Moreover, during the COVID-19 pandemic, VEA is not disconnecting anyone for past due accounts.

The VEA letter reiterated its policy to never ask members to go to another business to make a payment. Members can use payment kiosks or go online to https://vea.coop/about-us/smart-hub/

Account numbers, balances and payment options can be verified by calling VEA at 775-727-5312.

Members should never make a payment to anyone claiming to be acting on behalf of VEA. Hang up and call 775-727-5312, and a representative will take care of your issue.

The VEA also issued a warning that several members have reported receiving text messages and/or emails impersonating VEA/VCA stating you can claim your free prize (televisions, cell phones, etc.) by paying a processing or shipping fee. This scam is engineered to phish for credit card information. VEA/VCA will not contact you to collect a processing or shipping fee for any reason.

In one instance, the scammers urge clicking a link to take a survey. In this survey, the scammers are offering free electronics for those who complete the survey and enter credit card information to pay for a processing fee, something VEA does not do.