101°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Vegas to Reno celebrates its 25th

August 10, 2021 - 1:16 pm
 

Best in the Desert is setting up for its upcoming 25th Anniversary Maxxis Tires “Casey Folks” Vegas to Reno desert off-highway vehicle race. The 2021 race is set to have a record number of entries with nearly 400 entries.

The main event is pegged to start on Friday in the early morning hours Near Bonnie Claire. Racers will then head up north to the town of Dayton. On Wednesday, Method Race Wheels live broadcast of the V2R Time Trials will occur.

“We are pumped to see such a large turnout for our flagship event,” said Best In The Desert CMO Bryan Folks. “It’s great to see the racing community come together and participate in the race that launched Best In The Desert as a Truck/Car series. I am sure my dad would be very pleased to see how the event has grown.”

According to an Aug. 5 release from BITD, there were 390 entries and counting at the time, the highest turnout on record. Several classes will be running: Trick Truck, Class 6100, Class 1500 and all UTV classes and motorcycle classes.

The Vegas to Reno race is the second round in the 2021 The Maxxis Triple Crown.

“We invite everyone to tune in on Wednesday Aug. 11 for the Method Race Wheels Live Broadcast of Time Trials,” Folks said. “We are grateful for not only their support but that of Shock Therapy, Rugged Radios, Beta Motorcycles, Fusion, and all our other sponsors who make our series possible.”

Live coverage of the top Car, Truck, UTV and Motorcycle teams can be found at https://bitd.com/live-tracking/

On race day, BITD will live broadcast the coverage on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BestintheDesert/

People can also find more information about the race schedule at https://bitd.com/race-event/2021-vegas-to-reno/

BLM logistics

The Vegas to Reno race will occur on public lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management within the Tonopah, Stillwater and Sierra Front field offices.

“Race participants may be using roads that the public uses to access public lands both August 13 & 14, so please plan accordingly,” the BLM states. “To provide for public safety, BITD race officials will be controlling traffic along the race route and several access roads until the last race vehicle has passed. Participating vehicles include dirt bikes, quads, utility terrain vehicles, and trucks.”

The BLM is strongly discouraging the use of drones during the event as there will be aircraft in use in the area for filming purposes. Drones could interfere with aircraft and pose a public safety issue, the BLM states.

For more information, contanct Arthur Callan, outdoor recreation planner, at 775-885-6000.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Grant writer Amanda Hammar (left) and Nye ...
Beatty voices school COVID recovery concerns
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The impact of COVID-19 on education was spotlighted Aug. 4, as a group of parents and school faculty and staff met in the Beatty High School commons to help Nye County School District decide how to use American Rescue Plan funding to help overcome the effects of the pandemic on students in the community’s schools.

 
Nevada reaches new milestone in coronavirus-related deaths
By Blake Apgar Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Public health officials in Nevada reported 26 new coronavirus-related deaths Friday, pushing the state’s pandemic death toll past 6,000.

Detectives with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office investigate a homicide Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, ...
3 suspected of torturing, throwing man off cliff near Pahrump
By Sabrina Schnur Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County investigators believe a Las Vegas man was beaten, thrown off a cliff and shot because a woman believed that the man had hurt her child.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Enduring triple-digit temperatures, Rob and Laine Brubaker w ...
Pahrump tree service sees spike after July storms
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

In the aftermath of the torrential storms last week, landscaping and tree service businesses have seen a spike in the number of service calls as of late.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times There was a large turnout for the Nye County Commissi ...
Nye County’s internal mask policy unchanged
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On Friday, July 31, a new state mask mandate went into effect in Nevada and with Nye County one of the dozen counties subject to the new requirements, the Nye County Commission addressed the county’s internal mask policy during its Tuesday, Aug. 3 meeting.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided by Nye County, this photo shows the mud and flood ...
Nye County and Pahrump staff, volunteers applauded for storm response
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It’s not often that local governmental staff is acclaimed for the work they do each and every day to keep the county and its various towns running smoothly, but following the two major thunderstorms that blew through the Pahrump Valley last week, there was an absolute outpouring of gratitude for these men and women whose efforts and energy were crucial in responding to the local weather emergency.