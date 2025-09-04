Vegas to Reno race zips through Beatty

The annual Best in the West Vegas to Reno OHV race was succesful as multiple drivers were awarded.

Mitch Guthrie Jr., piloting the Polaris RZR Pro R Factory, secured the overall UTV victory and finished 2nd overall among all four-wheeled vehicles with a blistering time of 8:19:14. He edged out Cody Bradbury (Can‑Am) by a mere 9 seconds in what’s considered one of the tightest finishes in recent history. (Tom Hite/Tonopah Times-Bonanza)

The grueling off‑road race took place mid‑August 2025, covering approximately 500 miles of harsh desert terrain—gravel, dry lake beds, rocky mountain passes—testing both driver and machine. Temperatures soared above 100 °F, and vehicles pushed speeds over 110 mph. (Tom Hite/Tonopah Times-Bonanza)

A young race participant watches on as one of the OHV vehicles zips by during the Vegas to Reno Best in the Desert 500‑mile race. (Tom Hite/Tonopah Times-Bonanza)

Billed as the longest off-road race in the United States, the course stretches about 500 miles from Crystal to Reno, cutting through varied desert terrain along the way. (Tom Hite/Tonopah Times-Bonanza)

BEATTY — An exciting day for local racing fans was on Friday, Aug. 15 as the annual Casey Folks Vegas to Reno off-road race roared through the town.

The race, now presented by Maxxis Tires, has run annually since 1996, and for many in Beatty has become a family highlight of summer.

By the time racers reached Beatty, temperatures had climbed over 100 degrees. Only spectators’ vehicles carried air conditioning and cool drinks, while competitors pushed through heat, dust and rugged trails.

The Beatty section of the Vegas to Reno race is often for racers among the most challenging, featuring steep mountain roads, rocky washes and tight, rigid turns that tested both drivers and machines.

Dozens of spectators, including many families, gathered at the crossing on State Route 374 just west of town. From there, fans watched as racers descend a steep mountain trail from a mile away before crossing the highway and climbing again past Rhyolite.

Organizers stationed crews at the crossing to halt traffic whenever competitors approached.

Fans cheered as motorcycles, quads, UTV’s and trucks sped through. Local race fan Mickie, age 6, watching his first race in person, shouted: “This is just like in my computer game!”

For the first time in several years, a motorcyclist claimed the overall win. Mitch Guthrie Jr., riding the Polaris RZR Pro R Factory finished the 500-mile course in 8:19:14 and second among all four-wheeled vehicles. Racers competed in multiple categories, ranging from seasoned professionals to first-time entrants.

Nearing mile 100, Guthrie was embroiled in a three‑way battle for the lead. Meanwhile, Cayden MacCachren played a patient long‑game, staying just outside the top 10.

By mile 300, MacCachren began mounting a charge; by mile 450, only an 18‑second gap separated Guthrie, Bradbury, and MacCachren.

In their final stretch, MacCachren led by 14 seconds with just 25 miles to go. But Guthrie—and the RZR Pro R Factory’s reliability—pushed through to overtake and secure a thrilling win.

With some new changes set to come for next season, Best In The Desert (BITD) and Unlimited Off‑Road Racing (UNLTD) are merging to form the American Off‑Road Racing Championship starting in 2026.

The championship will kick off with the Parker 400 in January 2026. Events from both BITD and UNLTD—including iconic races like the California 300—will be integrated throughout the season.