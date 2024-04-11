Vehicle in garage destroyed by fire

No serious injuries were reported after fire gutted a vehicle inside the garage of a home along the 2400 block of Zuni Avenue on Wednesday, April 10.

No serious injuries were reported after fire gutted a vehicle inside the garage of a home along the 2400 block of Zuni Avenue on Wednesday, April 10.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that crews responded to the blaze at approximately 3 p.m.

He noted that though initial reports indicated there may have been a person who was injured at the time of the incident, that was not the case.

“The vehicle within the garage caught fire, which extended to the dwelling,” according to Lewis. “Crews arrived on location and found smoke showing from an attached three-car garage on a wood-framed single family dwelling.”

Lewis also said that the initial investigation revealed that the fire was contained within the garage area of the home, however, the smoke was still presenting into the occupied space of the residence.

“Crews quickly controlled the fire and held into the area of the garage,” he said.

“The investigation is underway, and it’s leaning toward a vehicle fire that extended to the inside of the garage. All occupants were accounted for and uninjured. The possible cause of the fire may be related to mechanical failure,” Lewis noted.

Driver transported after serious crash

On Friday, April 5, emergency crews responded to a report of a rollover crash along the intersection of Highway 160 and Mesquite Avenue at approximately 9 p.m.

“Upon arrival, crews found a pickup truck upright and off of the roadway with significant damage to all four sides of the vehicle,” Lewis said. “The occupant, who suffered injuries, was standing next to the vehicle and was subsequently transported to the local hospital. There was no entrapment.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes