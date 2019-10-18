Vendors needed for Pahrump Veterans Stand Down

The men and women who have given their service to the country in the U.S armed forces have a special place in the hearts of many and giving back to veterans is a cause that attracts much support in the local community.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 participating in a past Veterans Stand Down. Exhibitors are needed to help make this year's Veterans Stand Down a big success.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Veterans Stand Down organizer Linda Wright, at right, is shown conversing with stand down attendees and volunteers at the 2018 event. This year's stand down will take place Thursday, Oct. 24.

One of the largest events of the year geared toward assisting veterans is the annual Veterans Stand Down, with the 2019 event scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 24. However, to make the event as successful as possible, generous-minded businesses, organizations and individuals are needed to join in.

Anyone willing to donate their time, energy, services or items to help area veterans in need is encouraged to get involved and help make a real difference in the lives of those who have served to protect America and its citizens’ freedoms.

“I hope everyone will come join us for a great day of sharing their information with our veterans,” Veterans Stand Down Event Chair Linda Wright stated. “Thank you in advance and see you there!”

Planned to be included in the Veterans Stand Down are a variety of services, including help with accessing VA benefits, employment assistance, counseling, social services, eye exams, free hair and even free showers right on site. There will also be non-perishable foods for veterans to stock up on, clothing, blankets, shoes and personal care items. Refreshments and food will be offered as well.

The Veterans Stand Down will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 24 in the Home Depot parking lot, 301 N. Highway 160.

For more information or to register as an exhibitor at the event contact Wright via email at lwright.la.vfw@gmail.com or call 775-419-7857.

