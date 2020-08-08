80°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Very dry summer triggers campfire ban on all public lands in Nevada

By Marina Philip Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 8, 2020 - 1:41 pm
 
Updated August 8, 2020 - 1:42 pm

Increased statewide fire restrictions were announced Friday after Nevada’s unusually dry summer and ahead of anticipated increases in recreation.

The restrictions, which previously applied solely to federal lands such as the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, have been expanded to all public lands in the state.

Wood and charcoal campfires are now prohibited on all federal and state lands. The only permissible fires are those with an “on/off” switch, such as propane camp stoves, jellied petroleum and pressurized liquid fuel.

The open flame restriction also applies to welding and other torches with open flames.

The restrictions also prohibit smoking in areas with vegetation and driving vehicles on dry grass.

Explosives remain illegal on public lands. Fireworks, tracer rounds, and explosive targets all are prohibited.

The restrictions take effect Friday at 11:59 p.m.

Violations could result in a $5,000 fine and/or up to six months in jail for operating an illegal campfire. Individuals found to have started a wildfire are civilly and criminally liable.

The restrictions were detailed in a joint briefing by the Nevada Bureau of Land Management, the Nevada Division of Forestry, the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest and the Great Basin Predictive Services Group.

Nevada has seen little to no precipitation in the past month and lower-than-usual precipitation since May, creating extremely dry conditions ripe for wildfires, according to meteorologist Gina Palma of the predictive services group. Moisture levels in vegetation for July and August are at almost record lows.

“All our fields are critically dry at all elevations,” Palma said, “and that’s definitely been a problem this year.”

The unusually dry summer is reflected in the number of human-caused wildfires already in 2020, according to Jennifer Diamond, fire prevention officer for the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. Nevada has seen 373 human-caused fires in 2020 compared to 320 fires in all of 2019.

“It is necessary that everybody does their part to prevent human-caused fires and that homeowners do what they can to prepare their homes for wildfire,” Diamond said.

More information on the updated fire restrictions is at the Nevada Fire Info website.

Marina Philip is a 2020 Mass Media reporting fellow through the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Email her at mphilip@reviewjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter at @mureeenuh.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo Meadows Bank was founded in 2008 in Las Vegas and currently ...
Meadows Bank total assets reach $1 billion
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, announced Wednesday that it had reached $1.1 billion in total assets as of June 30. Total equity capital also grew 17% to $126.8 million.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times A Protect the Vote Rally took place in Pahrump on Tues ...
Assembly Bill 4 sparks backlash in Nevada, Nye
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With the 2020 general election just three months away, Nevada legislators passed Assembly Bill 4 this month, among a stir of outrage from the Legislature’s Republican minority as well as a plethora of residents all across the state. The move has even caught the attention of President Donald Trump, who filed a lawsuit to halt the bill after slamming Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Democratic legislators for what he termed a “late night coup” that he Tweeted would make it “impossible” for Republicans to win the state in 2020.

Getty Images The Pahrump Fall Festival will not take place this year due to the continuing COVI ...
2020 Pahrump Fall Festival canceled
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The fate of the 2020 Pahrump Fall Festival has now been decided, with the Nye County Commission, sitting as the governing board for the town of Pahrump, voting to call off what is hands-down the largest event in the valley each year, all in the name of public health and safety due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 2020 Back to School Fair, hosted by the NyE Communities ...
Pahrump’s 2020 Back to School Fair hailed a success
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The start of the 2020-2021 school year is just over two weeks away and though students will be heading into an academic year that will look quite a bit different than in years past, one thing that has not changed is the necessity for students to be prepared with all of the school supplies they will need to pursue educational success.

Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak at a press briefing at the Capitol Mon ...
New COVID-19 cases number 649 in Nevada
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Health Response reported Nevada logged 649 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 52,828.

Getty Images Fall is a great time to plant strawberries. They will have a chance to get establi ...
IN SEASON: The time is now to plan your fall and winter annual vegetable garden
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

It may seem too early to be thinking about our fall and winter garden while we are in the thick of brutal summer temperatures, but cooler weather is just around the corner. By starting seeds indoors now, you can give yourself a head start on the fall and winter garden season.

Mike Dyzak
DPS appoints Dyzak State Fire Marshal Division chief
Staff Report

Nevada Department of Public Safety Director George Togliatti on July 27 appointed Mike Dzyak as chief of the Nevada DPS, State Fire Marshal Division. Dzyak previously served as lieutenant and as acting fire marshal following the retirement of former Chief Bart Chambers.

Getty The PUCN is coordinating a facilitated stakeholder process in conjunction with the Regula ...
PUCN releases second concept paper on rate-making
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN) has issued a second concept paper in its rulemaking docket investigating alternative rate-making mechanisms for electric utilities, according to a press release.