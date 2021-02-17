54°F
Veterans COVID vaccination clinic set for this weekend in Pahrump

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
February 17, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Area veteran Frank Duszynski, age 72, was first in line to receive his COVID-19 vaccination at the Pahrump VA Clinic on Feb. 6. Another vaccination clinic is slated for Feb. 20 and 21 at the Pahrump VA Clinic.

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System has started vaccinating area veterans against COVID-19, with its first local vaccination clinic held earlier this month, and those 70 and older who are looking to get their COVID-19 vaccinations will have another chance this coming weekend.

“VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System delivered the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to over 400 veterans at the Pahrump VA Clinic over the weekend of Feb. 6-7. This is the first time VASNHS has administered the vaccine outside of the North Las Vegas Medical Center,” a press release from VASNHS detailed.

Pahrump VA Clinic physician assistant Bill Carl said he was pleased to see vaccinations taking place locally, remarking, “We were excited about the vaccine when we first heard that it was being administered at the medical center, but there was always an underlying concern that we were so far away from being able to access the vaccine. Many of our veterans here in Pahrump are older, and find it difficult to travel so far, so when it was announced that the VA would be bringing the vaccine to our facility, the veterans were just thrilled.”

Staff from the VA medical center were joined by nurses from the Pahrump VA Clinic as well as members of Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Service during the Feb. 6-7 clinic and will be once again this Saturday and Sunday, with a vaccination clinic scheduled to take place Feb. 20 and 21 at the Pahrump VA Clinic.

The upcoming vaccination clinic is specific to former military members who are already enrolled in VA health care at the Pahrump VA Clinic. “Vaccines will be distributed by appointment only,” the press release states. “Veterans who are 70 years old or older or have high-risk medical conditions should call 775-727-7535 to schedule an appointment.”

For those receiving their first dose on Saturday and Sunday, there is no need to worry about how to schedule to receive that all-important second dose, as this will be done on site during the clinic. “Veterans will be scheduled for their second dose exactly three weeks from the date that they receive their first dose,” the press release reads.

Veterans are also able to have their vaccine administered at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center if they choose. For veterans ages 80 and over, walk-ins are welcome weekdays any time between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 6900 N. Pecos Road in North Las Vegas. Veterans ages 70 to 79 can schedule an appointment by calling 702-791-9185.

All other veterans are urged not to attempt to schedule an appointment or call the reservation line until they are notified that their priority group is eligible to receive the vaccine.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

