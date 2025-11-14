Veterans Day – Honoring service and sacrifice

As proscribed by U.S. Code, the American Flag should be disposed of in a proper manner when it is no longer fit for use and burning is one of the recommended methods of formally retiring a flag. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Wreath Ceremony is a traditional part of military observances, honoring the sacrifices made by those who have given their service to the nation. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Veterans Memorial at the Chief Tecopa Cemetery was the venue for one of Pahrump's Veterans Day ceremonies, with the DAV Chapter #15 heading up the event. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

As the new banners are hoisted up the flag pole, attendees of the VFW's Veterans Day Ceremony salute the American Flag. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Veterans Day in the valley was celebrated by local veterans organizations and civilians alike, with two different ceremonies taking place on Tuesday, Nov. 11. VFW Post #10054 Commander Marty Aguiar was assisted in the VFW's ceremony by Cub Scouts from Troop #44. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

On Tuesday, Nov. 11, the nation celebrated Veterans Day and here in the Pahrump Valley, it was a day of community and camaraderie as two local veterans’ organization hosted ceremonies in honor of the occasion.

Kicking off the local Veterans Day observances was the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054, where a sizable crowd of former military service members and everyday civilians gathered beneath the post’s pergola to commemorate the holiday in unity. VFW Post #10054 Commander Marty Aguiar was obviously pleased to see how many people turned out that morning to partake in the reflection and recognition that Veterans Day is intended to instill, offering everyone a hearty welcome.

“Thank you all for standing with us today, recognizing the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, a day that will forever be etched in the tapestry of our nation’s history,” Aguiar remarked, referring to the origins of Veterans Day, a date selected specifically to mark the cessation of battle in World War I.

“Veterans Day is not just another holiday. It’s also not a day we confuse with Memorial Day,” Aguiar went on. “This day, Veterans Day, is for the living. It is an opportunity for a grateful nation to recognize and celebrate every single individual who has worn the uniform of the United States armed forces, in war or in peace, on active duty or in the reserves.”

Assisting with the VFW’s Veterans Day Ceremony this year were the Cub Scouts of Troop #44, youngsters who helped with retiring the post’s American flag and raising a brand new banner before properly disposing of the old flag via a Flag Retirement Ceremony. Afterward, everybody was invited to hang around the post and enjoy a barbecue meats luncheon.

Later that afternoon, the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 held its Veterans Day Ceremony, set at the Pahrump Veterans Memorial. Welcoming those who assembled for the event was DAV Chapter #15 Commander Redell Samuel, who raved, “I thank you for coming out to honor our veterans!”

Frank Carbone, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, lifetime member of the DAV and former Nye County commissioner, acted as master of ceremonies for the ceremony, navigating the transitions between each segment of the roughly hour-long observance. Included were the traditional ID/Dog Tag and Wreath ceremonies, along with a special reading detailing the wars America’s veterans have fought in since her founding as members of the Civil Air Patrol placed flags next to each marker in the venue denoting those wars.

DAV Dept. of Nevada Commander Jon Way was one of the afternoon’s guest speakers and he was quick to home in on one of the aspects of service that some tend to forget – the families involved.

“I’m honored to be here with you to celebrate those who wore the uniform in service to this country and to all the men, women and children who call her home,” Way remarked. “I also want to thank the families of those who served. Their sacrifices are too often overlooked but I assure you, they are just as worthy of our appreciation.

“To be clear, none of these men and women asked for our applause,” Way added. “Regardless of how or why they got into the military, they have served something larger than themselves, certainly larger than any recognition… [And] on Veterans Day, we don’t just recognize what our men and women did while in uniform. We celebrate and honor their continued service and contributions. So, when you say thank you to a veteran, consider adding; for all you have done and all you continue to do.”

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com