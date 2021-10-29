Veterans family festival scheduled for Saturday

It’s a gesture of appreciation to all of the men and women who have ever served in the military.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The inaugural Veteran's Family Festival kicks off at the Pahrump Nugget Events Center on Sat. Oct 30. The event will serve as a thank you to those who have served in the armed forces. A kid's Halloween costume contest and other activities, complete with vendors will coincide with the festival, which runs from 11 a.m., to 4 p.m.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, the inaugural Veterans Family Festival will kick off at the Pahrump Nugget Events Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is being sponsored by Pro Expo, which is described as one of the leading event managers in Southern Nevada, helping to manage over 600 events, trade shows and conferences in more than 50 cities throughout the U.S.

Organizer Craig Levine said the celebration will coincide with a Halloween costume contest for kids five to 12 years of age, which begins at noon.

“This is the first time that we have invited kids,” he said. “I’m hoping the costume contest goes over pretty well, and there will be cash prizes for the top three winners. We will also have a basketball free-throw challenge that’s sponsored by the Medicare Resource Center. We are setting up an actual basketball hoop where they can shoot free throws and win prizes.”

Levine also said numerous vendors will attend the event to provide information on veteran services throughout Southern Nevada, as well as hand out sweet treats to the kids.

“First of all, it’s a thank you to those who have served in the armed forces,” he said. “They can expect information from all of the different vendors and organizations about opportunities and services that are afforded to them that they may or may not know about. The person who I actually contracted with to promote this event was Diane Sauter, who is running for Nye County sheriff.”

The Veterans Family Festival, which is expected to become an annual event, is free to the public.

For additional information log on to www.veteransfestival.org.

