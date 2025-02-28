Veterans invited to an information and benefits outlet

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file The Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 Auxiliary regularly puts together a free lunch for the Veterans Extravaganza and this year's menu will include sandwiches, a variety of salads and dessert.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file The Veterans Extravaganza will take place March 7 inside the Bob Ruud Community Center, where 40-plus vendors will come together for a day of information disbursement and veteran interaction.

Military service members sign up for the unknown, an act that requires both courage and sacrifice. In return, they are to be provided with benefits to thank them for their service, manage their health care and help them as they readjust to civilian life. But walking through the process and masses of paperwork required to access those benefits can be challenging. In the same thread, it’s not always easy for veterans to find other resources and services geared toward former military service members, either.

It was with these facts in mind that the Veterans Extravaganza was born and the resource-fair-style event is slated to make its return for the 8th year this coming March.

“The Veterans Extravaganza was created in 2017 to ensure that veterans and their families are not forgotten,” event information details. “Veterans signed a ‘blank check’ by their willingness to sacrifice their lives in order to serve our nation. This is our way of ensuring that they have the opportunity to learn about and receive benefits that they have already earned.”

The event has since had its name changed in honor of one of the people whose efforts helped make the extravaganza such a success, Cles Saunders.

“Cles Saunders was more than a committee member! He was a veteran, a family man, a hard worker in whatever job title he undertook. But he was first and foremost, a friend to all who met him,” the extravaganza committee remarked. “He greeted everyone with a smile and a hug, and worked very hard toward helping his fellow veterans.”

For 2025, the Veterans Extravaganza is sponsored by Nevada State Senator John Ellison and Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II, along with the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 and its auxiliary. The dozens of vendors who participate all offer their time and energy to take part, with the extravaganza committee noting, “Whether it is educational, medical, housing, or merely applying for earned benefits, everyone participating does it to inform the veterans and their families they are not forgotten.”

In addition to the assemblage of businesses, organizations and entities with information to share, those attending the Veterans Extravaganza will be treated to free raffles and a lunch, which will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. that afternoon. The menu includes ham, turkey and provolone sandwiches, chicken cream cheese sandwiches, potato salad, macaroni salad and fruit salad, along with brownies, bottled water and coffee.

The 8th Annual Cles Saunders Memorial Veterans Extravaganza is set for Friday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bob Ruud Community Center, at the intersection of Highway 160 and Basin Avenue.

