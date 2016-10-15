Veterans Stand Down event returning to Home Depot parking lot

In the heat of battle during wartime, exhausted combat units regularly need time to rest and recover. That action is known as a “stand down.” Though no such battles are taking place in Pahrump at present, local veteran organizations feel the need to assist the area’s homeless veteran population, with a community version of a stand down.

A southern Nevada veteran speaks to social service workers during a Veterans Stand Down in Clark County. Next Saturday, Pahrump’s homeless veteran can take advantage of numerous services provided as the Pahrump Veteran Stand Down returns to the parking lot at Home Depot from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Special to Pahrump Valley Times

The event is scheduled to take place Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the Home Depot parking lot.

Linda Wright, chairperson for Pahrump Veterans Stand Down Committee, said the event will provide more than a dozen services for all veterans, homeless or not.

“We are going to have employment offerings for the vets and then we will have service officers there for VA benefits so if they haven’t started getting benefits, we can help get them started.”

Wright said some of the services on hand will include haircuts, eye exams, counseling and health screenings.

Several area faith organizations have also agreed to attend.

“Walgreens will be coming in with flu shots just in time for the flu season,” she said. “If veterans need other services, we can point them in the right direction. They will also be able to get food if they need it. We will have clothes, blankets and shoes for them as well as personal care items. We will also have hot food for everybody there.”

Though each organization at the event will bring their own volunteers, Wright said she welcomes additional volunteers to help with the setup and takedown.

“We will begin setting up at 6 a.m. in the morning and we will take everything down after 3 o’clock in the afternoon. We are always accepting help for that.”

Additionally, Wright said veterans need not worry about bringing the proper identification to take advantage of all of the services.

“If they don’t have their military ID or discharge papers, we can help them obtain it,” she said. “They can still take advantage of the stand down even if they don’t have their discharge papers or military ID because it is open to all homeless and not only homeless veterans. All of the items and services that we have for the veterans were donated.”

The Home Depot is located at 301 N. Highway 160. For additional information, call Wright at 775 419-7857.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. Follow @sharrispvt on Twitter.