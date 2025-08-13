VICTOR JOECKS: Ford, Cannizzaro run away from their soft-on-crime stances

Some of Nevada’s leading Democrats now sound like Republicans on public safety.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford smiles during his governor campaign kick off event at the East Las Vegas Community Center Monday, July 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

In late July, Attorney General Aaron Ford formally announced his gubernatorial run. While he’s the current front-runner, the primary doesn’t look a like coronation. Washoe County Commission Chair Alexis Hill also intends to run. Former Gov. Steve Sisolak continues to weigh a bid. Hill, a virtual unknown in Southern Nevada, would probably need a bloody primary between Ford and Sisolak to have a chance.

The Democrat race for attorney general will also be competitive. Treasurer Zach Conine and Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro both want the job. Conine has won statewide twice, which is a significant edge. Cannizzaro has more power, although state legislators generally aren’t well known. Her perch should help her raise a significant amount of money.

Given this, it’s interesting to see how Ford and Cannizzaro are talking about crime and law enforcement.

“I’ve worked with law enforcement to protect our communities (and) battled fentanyl smuggled across our borders,” Ford said in his launch video.

Noticeably, Ford didn’t mention his efforts to thwart law enforcement by helping illegal immigrants avoid deportations.

Cannizzaro touts her work as a prosecutor with her introductory video bragging that “she put dangerous criminals behind bars.” The top issue on her campaign website is “public safety.” She even takes credit for protecting law enforcement funding.

Now, in a general election, this wouldn’t be that remarkable. The public opposes the “defund the police” movement. Both Democrats and Republicans often run to the center once they secure their party’s nomination.

But that’s not what’s happening. Ford and Cannizzaro are cozying up to law enforcement before a primary election. What that suggests is that they know even Democrat voters aren’t interested in the party’s soft-on-crime policies.

If only their actions matched their rhetoric. In 2019, both Ford and Cannizzaro supported Assembly Bill 236, which gutted criminal penalties for many crimes. If you’ve been frustrated by stores locking up shaving cream, this bill is a major reason why. It raised the threshold for felony theft to $1,200. In other words, those who stole $1,000 worth of stuff from Target could be charged with a only misdemeanor.

Follow the destructive cycle. Prosecutors stop prosecuting theft because it’s a misdemeanor. Police stop arresting thieves because prosecutors don’t prosecute. Stores stop calling the police because they won’t do anything. Then, Democrats brag that this means crime is down. The locked shelves at your local retailer tell a different story.

Gov. Joe Lombardo has attempted to strengthen Nevada’s criminal penalties. But legislative Democrats stonewalled his efforts.

The best thing for Nevada would be for Democrats and Republicans to agree that more criminals belong in jail. It would be great if Ford and Cannizzaro had flip-flopped on their past pro-crime positions. But they haven’t.

They just want voters to think they have.

