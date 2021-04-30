63°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

VICTOR JOECKS: The discrimination in higher education that Democrats don’t oppose

By Victor Joecks Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
April 30, 2021 - 12:34 am
 
Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., speaks at an event t ...
Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., speaks at an event to promote early voting at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.

The federal government shouldn’t subsidize colleges that discriminate against Asian-Americans. Senate Democrats, however, recently voted down a plan that would have enshrined that concept into law.

Last week, Sens. Ted Cruz and John Kennedy, both Republicans, put forward a plan that shouldn’t sound controversial. It would have prevented a college or university that “discriminates against Asian-Americans in recruitment, applicant review or admissions” from receiving federal funds.

Who could be against that? Senate Democrats — including Nevada Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen — who voted unanimously against the proposal.

This is a real issue. Some elite universities actively discriminate against Asian-Americans. Compared with the overall population, Asian-Americans are overrepresented at these institutions. But if admissions were based solely on academic qualifications, their representation would be higher.

In 2014, Students for Fair Admissions sued Harvard over this issue. That case is ongoing, and in February the group asked the Supreme Court to review the matter.

As part of discovery, Harvard had to turn over internal reports created in 2013 on its admissions. Asian students made up 19 percent of the freshman class. But if acceptance had been based solely on academics, it would have been 43.4 percent. Even after accounting for legacy admissions and athletes, it would have been 31.4 percent.

During the admissions process, Harvard gives each student a “personal rating.” This subjective score supposedly reflects an applicant’s personality and character traits, such as likability and kindness. Harvard staff consistently gave Asian students the lowest ratings.

More bluntly, Harvard contends that Asian applicants lack social skills and desirable personalities compared with other groups. The bigotry of such a statement should be obvious. There’s another destructive message here. Harvard implies that African American and Hispanic applicants can’t compete on their own merits.

It’s not just Harvard. Under the Trump administration, the Department of Justice sued Yale for similar practices. After President Joe Biden entered office, the Justice Department dropped the suit.

Prominent Democrats, including Biden, frequently accuse America, including police, of being “systemically racist.” Their definition of that term is slippery. They often seem to believe that inappropriate individual actions within a system are representative of the entire system.

But you know what fits the bill? Powerful organizations, as a matter of policy and practice, using skin color to reduce someone’s chances of success.

That’s systemic racism. It’s happening in elite institutions of higher education to the detriment of Asian-Americans. Democrats, despite their rhetorical flourishes, keep looking the other way.

Contact him at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4698.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
One person was taken to a hospital after a "large structure" fire in Pahrump on Tuesday, Nov. 2 ...
Spontaneous combustion ignites fire in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A series of fires, a motor vehicle crash and one rescue assignment kept area fire crews quite active this month.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Ricardo Lopez, Beatty town custodian (cen ...
Beatty board honors town employees
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

“Better late than never” is how Beatty Town Advisory Board treasurer Erika Gerling described the service awards presented to the town’s employees at the board’s April 26 meeting. All three were due to receive the recognition last year, but the process got lost under the pandemic.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty residents listen to a presentation ...
Corvus shares plans for North Bullfrog
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Citing a “robust economic potential at a gold price of $1,500 an ounce,” Michael Young, project manager, gave the Beatty Town Advisory Board a presentation April 26 on Corvus Gold’s plans for its North Bullfrog project.

Ryan Howard
Armed man arrested at Desert View Hospital
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man was arrested and taken into custody following a physical altercation with a doctor at Desert View Hospital, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Signage at the Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 1 ...
Nevada Assembly approves Southern Nevada turf removal proposal
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Under the bill approved Thursday, no water from the Colorado River could be used to irrigate ornamental grass on non-residential properties starting in 2027.

In this Feb. 11, 2021, file photo, people line up for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine o ...
More than 100K Nevadans late getting 2nd vaccine dose
By Michael Scott Davidson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Health officials are tracking people more than four days behind in getting second doses of Pfizer or Moderna. The interval can be up to 42 days after the first dose.

Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia, left, and Commissioner Leo Blundo (Special to the La ...
Ex-prosecutor sues Nye County district attorney, commissioner
By Briana Erickson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A gender discrimination lawsuit claims that Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia and Commissioner Leo Blundo “began a campaign of harassment” against an ex-prosecutor.

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles A sample of Nevada's Real ID, with the gold star on the top ...
Deadline moved for Real ID
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

With just about six months left to obtain a Real ID and with DMV appointments scarce, now is a good time to book an appointment to get one.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Tails of Nye County was one of four nonprofits to receive fu ...
Nye County COVID Relief Program coming to a close, only public program remains open
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With nearly $2 million remaining following the conclusion of Nye County’s CARES Act assistance program at the end of 2020, Nye County utilized the leftover monies to create its COVID Relief Program and now, with a much more robust response from the community this time around, that program is nearing its closure as well.