News

VICTOR JOECKS: Warnock vs. Barrett: The media’s double standard on religion in politics

By Victor Joecks Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
November 27, 2020 - 12:18 am
 
Getty Images "Most of the national mainstream media, however, aren’t interested in some of the radical remarks Warnock has made from the pulpit over the years," Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist Victor Joecks writes.

If you want to see the national mainstream media’s double standard on religion, compare their treatment of the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Amy Coney Barrett.

Warnock is running against Sen. Kelly Loeffler in one of the two Georgia runoff elections that will take place in January. The stakes are enormous. If Democrats win both seats, they would have narrow control of both houses of Congress and the presidency. If they eliminated the filibuster, they could pack the Supreme Court and fundamentally reshape health care policy.

Most of the national mainstream media, however, aren’t interested in some of the radical remarks Warnock has made from the pulpit over the years.

“America, nobody can serve God and the military,” he said in a 2011 sermon.

It’s a shocking statement, even if you buy the Warnock campaign’s dubious spin that it was taken out of context. But a search of the New York Times’ website for “Raphael Warnock serve God military” returned no results as of this writing. The Washington Post’s website had two results for those search terms, one column and one analysis piece, but no news story.

Even when the media do cover the statement, look at the framing. “Warnock hit by Republicans over ‘cannot serve God and the military’ comment,” The Hill said. To the media, the story isn’t that a Democrat did something controversial. It’s that Republicans are pouncing on a Democrat’s radicalism or trying to create a scandal. Once you start looking for it, you’ll notice it everywhere.

This isn’t the only shocking thing Warnock has said while in the ministry. In 2003, Jeremiah Wright, Barack Obama’s former pastor, preached a sermon that included the line “God damn America.” Wright also blamed America for 9/11.

During his presidential run, Obama distanced himself from Wright and condemned his remarks. Not Warnock. In 2014, he called it “a very fine sermon.”

In 1995, the church at which Warnock worked hosted Fidel Castro for a speech. Warnock once smeared police officers from the pulpit. “In Ferguson, police power (is) showing up in a kind of gangster and thug mentality,” he said in 2015. In a 2016 speech, he said, “America needs to repent for its worship of whiteness.”

Here’s the amazing thing. When the national mainstream media do cover these statements, Warnock’s religion isn’t investigated and scrutinized. It’s used to invalidate criticism and attack his opponents.

“Republicans paint Raphael Warnock as a religious radical,” a recent Politico headline read. Notice the “Republicans pounce” angle. The story is worse.

Republicans are “portraying Warnock as a figure to fear. His faith tradition, they argue, is at the base of it.” Note: There are no quotes in the story of a Republican attacking his faith — unless you fall for the reporter’s sleight of hand.

If Warnock had made the above statements in any context, Republicans would bring them up. That’s what you do in politics when your opponent makes extreme and unpopular remarks. But because Warnock is a pastor, the media pretend that highlighting his comments is really an attack on his faith. What garbage.

The double standard here is almost too obvious to point out. Barrett’s faith didn’t make her past statements on abortion off-limits to the media. Just the opposite. Democrats and the media, but I repeat myself, opposed her nomination in part because of how seriously she takes her faith.

The media also thoroughly investigated her church group, running stories that were little more than wild innuendo.

“Amy Coney Barrett’s People of Praise faith group has had a complicated relationship to Catholicism,” the Washington Post headline said. “Handmaid’s Tale? U.S. Supreme Court candidate’s religious community under scrutiny,” Reuters said about Barrett.

If you’re a liberal, the media will use your faith to shield you from having to explain your past remarks and beliefs. If you’re a conservative, the media will portray your faith as worrisome and threatening. See the difference?

This whole sorry double standard is yet another reason not to have faith in the neutrality of the national mainstream media.

Contact Victor Joecks at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com

Angel Trees out in Pahrump community
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Thanksgiving has come and gone and the Christmas season is officially upon the community, bringing with it the opportunity for residents to help spread a little holiday cheer by participating in the Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree program.

California Lottery

Because of early holiday deadlines at the Pahrump Valley Times, winning lottery numbers for the Wednesday night drawing of the California Super Lotto were not available but will be published in the Wednesday Dec. 2 issue with the results of Saturday night’s Super Lotto.

Turkey divan makes Thanksgiving leftovers divine
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

One of the best things about the Thanksgiving holiday is enjoying the wonderful leftovers. Now, I don’t know about your post-turkey-day turkey, but mine usually has no legs, or thighs but lots of leftover breast. If that happens to your turkey too, then you’re going to love this week’s recipe, Turkey Divan. We’ve got turkey, broccoli and mushrooms smothered in a cheesy creamy sauce, topped with crunchy, buttery breadcrumbs to make a classic casserole.

Pahrump’s Community Christmas Tree Lighting to be held virtually
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Thanksgiving festivities are at an end and the community is now turning its attention to the Christmas season, which for the town of Pahrump always includes the placement and lighting of the enormous Community Christmas Tree.

COVID surge leads to adjustments in Pahrump Justice Court operations
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to swell in the Silver State, Pahrump Justice Court is taking action now to curb any potential spread of the disease in its courts, which were shut down for two weeks earlier this year after an employee tested positive for the virus.

Murder suspect convicted in jury trial
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The man arrested and charged with the first-degree murder of a child more than three years ago, was found guilty following a jury trial this week.

Economists urge Congress to approve more relief checks
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

With stimulus negotiations stalled and millions about to lose unemployment benefits, 127 economists pressed Congress to send Americans a second round of stimulus checks.

Social Mobility Index shows solid improvement by UNLV
Staff Report

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create economic uncertainty, UNLV is working to advance the social mobility of its students, a new ranking of higher education institutions finds.

Salvation Army receives money, turkeys from Cox
Staff Report

Cox Communications recently presented $100,000 and 100 frozen turkeys to the Salvation Army to help the nonprofit provide support to Southern Nevada families in need.