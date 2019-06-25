VIDEO: Casino dealers talk about how they like to be treated

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, June 22 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $56 million.
A woman in her 50s suffered the more serious form of the illness, according to the health district.
The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce has a new leader who’s ready to reach out and make a community connection.
The interim leader of Valley Electric Association Inc. is slamming Nevada legislation on net metering.
Officials from the Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA), are urging all horse owners throughout the state to vaccinate their animals against West Nile virus (WNV), as soon as possible.
A Southern Nevada Highway Patrol trooper unknowingly made a new lifelong friend while working a joint commercial enforcement checkpoint in Reno two weeks ago.
Following another record year of economic development with small business growth and attracting major projects, Nevada was honored with the Silver Shovel Award by Area Development, a nationally-recognized business publication.
Local real estate agents, title and loan officers and real estate brokers are about to have the “red carpet” rolled out for them at a local Pahrump winery.
The Better Business Bureau name and logo are being fraudulently used by criminals in an on-going email phishing scam, the bureau reports.
Independence Day Parade