News

VIDEO: Casino dealers talk about how they like to be treated

Pahrump Valley Times
June 25, 2019 - 11:35 am
 
Updated June 25, 2019 - 11:45 am

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, June 22 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $56 million.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Officials from the Nevada Department of Agriculture are urging ...
Nevada horse owners urged to vaccinate animals against West Nile
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Officials from the Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA), are urging all horse owners throughout the state to vaccinate their animals against West Nile virus (WNV), as soon as possible.

Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada is known across the country and around the wor ...
Nevada honored with business award
Staff Report

Following another record year of economic development with small business growth and attracting major projects, Nevada was honored with the Silver Shovel Award by Area Development, a nationally-recognized business publication.

Horace Langford Jr. / Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Landmark Home Warranty, a company t ...
Event planned for Pahrump real estate brokers, agents
By Jeffery Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Local real estate agents, title and loan officers and real estate brokers are about to have the “red carpet” rolled out for them at a local Pahrump winery.

Thinkstock The Better Business Bureau said that it is working with law enforcement, as well as ...
Phishing scam targets Better Business Bureau
Staff Report

The Better Business Bureau name and logo are being fraudulently used by criminals in an on-going email phishing scam, the bureau reports.