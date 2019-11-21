37°F
VIDEO: Murder and fire in region

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
November 21, 2019 - 2:57 pm
 

The last of three cases surrounding the 2018 murder of James Remster, 62, in Nye County, came to a close on Nov. 19. Tonopah resident Jeannie Newberry was given the maximum sentence of 2-5 years in prison in Tonopah District Court in mid-November; she pleaded guilty to information of accessory to murder under a plea agreement with the Nye County District Attorney’s Office earlier in 2019, court records show.

The Pahrump Valley Times spent several weeks reading and requesting public documentation and speaking with some family members affected by the murder.

THE LATEST
Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal The installation of the suffrage marker in Tonopah is se ...
Nevada’s first suffrage marker coming to Nye County
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County community of Tonopah will become Nevada’s first town to get a marker commemorating the women’s suffrage movement, a decades-long campaign that fought to secure women’s rights to vote and run for office across the United States.

 
Photos: Showcasing the history of American flight
By Briana Erickson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The showcase of military firepower is expected to draw more than 200,000 over two days, so attendees are advised to arrive early at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for bus service.

National Weather Service A look at the storm as it was developing earlier this week as shown in ...
Winter storm moving through region near Pahrump
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

The first major snowstorm of the season was heading toward the mountainous regions near Pahrump, prompting a winter storm warning starting today for an area that includes the Sheep Range, the Spring Mountains, Red Rock Canyon and areas of neighboring Inyo County.

Assemblyman Chris Brooks gives remarks ahead of two DC fast electric vehicle chargers going liv ...
Electric vehicle charging station goes live in Southern Nevada
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Two DC fast chargers were added at Terrible’s Road House in Jean, about 30 miles south of Las Vegas, as part of the Nevada Electric Highway initiative.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Nov. 16 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $7 million.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times David Blacker, executive director of the Death Valley Natur ...
Conservation work continues at Scotty’s Castle
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Scotty’s Castle, located in the northern region of Death Valley National Park, has been closed since Oct. 18, 2015 when almost three inches of rain fell on the Scotty’s Castle area in Grapevine Canyon.