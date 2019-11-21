VIDEO: Murder and fire in region

The last of three cases surrounding the 2018 murder of James Remster, 62, in Nye County, came to a close on Nov. 19. Tonopah resident Jeannie Newberry was given the maximum sentence of 2-5 years in prison in Tonopah District Court in mid-November; she pleaded guilty to information of accessory to murder under a plea agreement with the Nye County District Attorney’s Office earlier in 2019, court records show.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times On March 16, Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives, were assisted by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office’s Hasty Rescue Mine Recovery team and recovered the remains of Tonopah resident James Dean Remster. Remster's son in law, Jeremmy Burch pleaded guilty to charges, including second-degree murder, in the death of Remster earlier in 2019.

The last of three cases surrounding the 2018 murder of James Remster, 62, in Nye County, came to a close on Nov. 19. Tonopah resident Jeannie Newberry was given the maximum sentence of 2-5 years in prison in Tonopah District Court in mid-November; she pleaded guilty to information of accessory to murder under a plea agreement with the Nye County District Attorney’s Office earlier in 2019, court records show.

The Pahrump Valley Times spent several weeks reading and requesting public documentation and speaking with some family members affected by the murder.

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com, on Twitter @MeehanLv