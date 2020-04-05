VIDEO: Nye County School District Board of Trustees meeting

The U.S. Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed the first instance of a tiger testing positive for the new coronavirus.
A one-day drive-thru emergency food distribution site will be open Monday, April 6, in Pahrump as part of an emergency strategy Three Square Food Bank has implemented to ensure that food-insecure Southern Nevadans have access to food during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Walmart has begun implementing policies to limit the number of customers who can be in a store at once, according to Dacona Smith, Walmart U.S. executive vice president and chief operating officer.
UPS has been classified as an essential business nationwide, and local franchisee Gerry Faulkner wants customers to know that the Pahrump location will continue to provide customers with services they expect during these turbulent times.
Pahrump Valley Academy has been striving to become the valley’s very first charter school, aiming to open its doors in the fall of 2020 but after more than a year of effort, the fledgling academic institution is no more.
The NyE Communities Coalition, widely considered one of the most important hubs of information and resources in Nye County, is operating at nearly 100 percent capacity despite the many challenges it has had to overcome in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, April 1 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $16 million.
It appears that some individuals are using concerns of the COVID-19 virus as a way to scam others, as stated in a video news release by Nye County Sheriff’s Office Operations Sgt. Ann Horak.
Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking information regarding the body of a female discovered inside of a vehicle last week.
Officials from Pahrump’s Grove cannabis dispensary have started up a brand new delivery service for residents in the valley.