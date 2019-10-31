36°F
VIDEO: Pahrump celebrates Halloween

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
October 31, 2019 - 1:40 am
 

Several Halloween events have occurred over the past week with more in the works on Allhallows Eve.

Trick or treaters should adhere to a 10 p.m. curfew for minors without adult accompaniment in Pahrump on Halloween night.

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com On Twitter @MeehanLv

Nevada’s Lou Ruvo brain center works to improve lives of caregivers
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

An unexpected illness or injury for an individual can bring sweeping changes for that person’s life and well-being. Alongside that person is oftentimes an individual or group of people that live the illness or disease with them as caregivers.

Nye County District Attorney’s Report
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Editor’s note: The Nye County District Attorney’s Report is provided by the office of DA Chris Arabia. Plans call for it to be provided on a monthly basis as the information becomes available. This is the September 2019 report, released his week. Duplicate names represent separate cases. See pvtimes.com for a look at recent DA reports.

Mountain Falls request rejected in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

William Lyon Homes Inc., the developers of Mountain Falls, recently approached the Nye County Commission with a request to revise an already approved final map to allow for more homes to be built in planning area six of the master-planned community but that request was met with almost unanimous denial.

Nevada officials wary of Trump nominee for Secretary of Energy
By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada’s members of Congress are wary of President Trump’s new Energy Department nominee, fearing he will favor the plan to bury nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain.