VIDEO: Pahrump celebrates Halloween

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Area children enjoyed the Haunted Mansion and other games and candy at the Pahrump Valley Auto Plaza on Oct. 26. Dozens lined up for the adventure at 2060 E. Charleston Park Ave.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Dozens of parents and adults wait in line at Pahrump Valley Auto Plaza at 2060 E. Charleston Park Ave. The event included games, fun and other entertainment.

Several Halloween events have occurred over the past week with more in the works on Allhallows Eve.

Trick or treaters should adhere to a 10 p.m. curfew for minors without adult accompaniment in Pahrump on Halloween night.

Halloween Events

The Central Valley Baptist Church at 3170 S. Blagg Road will host a trunk or treat event from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Game Corner and Family Fun Center at 1190 E. Highway 372 will host a trunk-or-treat event from 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 31.

A trunk-or-treat event is planned in the Quality Signs parking lot from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31 at 1201 S. Highway 160.

Desert View Hospital will hold a trunk-or-treat and face painting event from 3-6 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Tractor Supply Co. is hosting a trunk-or-treat event at 900 E. Highway 372 from 4-7 p.m. on Oct. 31.

The Pahrump Senior Center at 1370 W. Basin Ave. will hold an event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Phantom Fireworks is hosting a trunk-or-treat event in its parking lot at 921 S. Highway 160, Suite 501, starting at 4 p.m. Oct. 31.

Our Lady of the Valley Roman Catholic Church is holding a trunk-or-treat event in its parking lot at 781 Gamebird Road starting at 4 p.m. Oct. 31, ending at dark.

The Moose Lodge at 1100 Second St. will be giving out candy from 4-6:30 p.m. Oct. 31 in the parking lot.

