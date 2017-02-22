At least two people were transported to Desert View Hospital following a two-vehicle collision at Bell Vista Avenue at Highway 160 just after 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The initial investigation shows that a white Nissan compact collided with a maroon SUV. Both vehicles sustained substantial body damage from the impact. Southbound traffic on Highway 160 was diverted onto a side road. The injured individuals are expected to recover.
Violent collision snarls traffic along Highway 160
February 21, 2017 - 9:21 pm