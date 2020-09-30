64°F
Virtual series will focus on Military Sexual Trauma

Staff Report
September 30, 2020 - 9:07 am
 

All veterans, active duty, Nevada National Guard, reserves, health care providers, community partners and supporters are invited to attend a free, three-part virtual series, “Exploring the Identification &Treatment of Military Sexual Trauma” hosted by the Nevada Department of Veterans Services this October.

Addressing the behavioral and mental health needs of MST survivors, as well as the cultural sensitivity and ethical considerations for health care professionals, this series will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. Oct. 6 for survivors and 1-2:30 p.m. Oct. 13 and Oct. 20 for health care professionals.

To register, interested parties can visit the NDVS homepage at https://veterans.nv.gov/ and click on the MST link. More details can be found at https://veterans.nv.gov/military-sexual-trauma-virtual-workshops/

The session Oct. 6 is for survivors and supporters, featuring a panel discussion facilitated by Dr. Nicole Anders, licensed clinical psychologist and MST coordinator for the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System. Attendees will hear firsthand the effects of MST.

The sessions Oct. 13 and 20 delve into the symptoms and common reactions and diagnoses, statistics, treatment options and the ethical responsibilities of the health care professional when caring for survivors of MST. Presented by Amanda Turner, LCSW and MST coordinator for the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System and Michelle Dieters, sexual assault prevention and response program manager for the Nevada Air National Guard.

This series is funded by NDVS, developed in partnership with the Perry Foundation and supported by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The VA considers MST to be sexual assault or sexual harassment which occurs during military service. A perpetrator of MST can be a man, woman, fellow service member, civilian, stranger, friend or intimate partner. Moreover, an MST event can happen while a person is on or off duty and can be located both on or off base. The VA’s MST webpage is https://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/mentalhealth/msthome/index.asp

NDVS is dedicated to helping Nevada veterans get the services, benefits and quality of life they deserve. In addition to offering benefits counseling and assistance that includes filing VA claims at no cost, NDVS operates the Northern and Southern Nevada State Veterans Homes and Veterans Memorial Cemeteries. For more information, please visit www.veterans.nv.gov.

THE LATEST
Getty Images Nevada Health Link will offer up to 50 individual QHPs through five insurance car ...
Exchange approves 4.2% increase in rates for 2021
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, which connects Nevadans to qualified health plans through Nevada Health Link, announced the approved exchange health insurance rates for Plan Year 2021 at an increase of 4.2 percent.

Michele Reeder
Reeder tapped to head state dental association
Staff Report

The statewide Nevada Dental Association has hired experienced association executive Michele Reeder as its new executive director, succeeding Robert Talley, DDS and CAE, who will continue as a member of NDA’s Council on Government Affairs.

Getty Images With 70% of the $175 billion Provider Relief Fund provided by the CARES Act back i ...
Nursing facilities ask Congress for another COVID aid package
Staff Report

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, representing more than 14,000 nursing homes and assisted-living communities across the country that provide care to approximately 5 million people each year, warned Congress today that without another COVID funding package, public health agencies and health care providers could find themselves less than completely prepared heading into the cold and flu season, as well as underfunded to handle another major spike in COVID cases.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times To prepare for an expected increase in online shopping, Wal ...
Walmart unveils plans for this year’s holiday shopping
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Walmart, at the end of September, announced plans to address key shopping trends expected for this unusual holiday season, including an increase in online shipping, evolving wish lists and the need for a fast, easy and safe shopping experience.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times What originally was dispatched as a vehicle fire was upgrad ...
Crews kept busy responding to Pahrump blazes
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to numerous fires throughout the valley this month.

State receives $13.8 nillion workforce development grant
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Friday that the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation is the recipient of a $13 million federal grant to support short-term job training programs to help prepare unemployed and underemployed individuals for in-demand occupations in Nevada.

Getty Images This free service is provided to Nevada voters for the first time through a partn ...
New service will allow tracking of mail ballots
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

A new service will allow voters to track the status of their mail ballots during this election season.

Getty Images The Nevada State Board of Pardons is tasked with considering applications for clem ...
Nevadans to consider five ballot questions – Part three
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Times is presenting a series detailing each of the five statewide ballot questions that voters will be tasked with deciding this November.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Crowd watches Eric Trump during a MAGA event at the Pahrum ...
Eric Trump to stop in Pahrump on Thursday
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Eric Trump was featured at an outdoor “Make America Great Again” event in Pahrump on Thursday, where he was met by dozens of supporters to re-elect President Donald Trump, his father.