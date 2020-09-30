Virtual series will focus on Military Sexual Trauma

All veterans, active duty, Nevada National Guard, reserves, health care providers, community partners and supporters are invited to attend a free, three-part virtual series, “Exploring the Identification &Treatment of Military Sexual Trauma” hosted by the Nevada Department of Veterans Services this October.

Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal The session Oct. 6 is for survivors and supporters, featuring a panel discussion facilitated by Dr. Nicole Anders, licensed clinical psychologist and MST coordinator for the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System. Attendees will hear firsthand the effects of MST.

Addressing the behavioral and mental health needs of MST survivors, as well as the cultural sensitivity and ethical considerations for health care professionals, this series will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. Oct. 6 for survivors and 1-2:30 p.m. Oct. 13 and Oct. 20 for health care professionals.

To register, interested parties can visit the NDVS homepage at https://veterans.nv.gov/ and click on the MST link. More details can be found at https://veterans.nv.gov/military-sexual-trauma-virtual-workshops/

The sessions Oct. 13 and 20 delve into the symptoms and common reactions and diagnoses, statistics, treatment options and the ethical responsibilities of the health care professional when caring for survivors of MST. Presented by Amanda Turner, LCSW and MST coordinator for the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System and Michelle Dieters, sexual assault prevention and response program manager for the Nevada Air National Guard.

This series is funded by NDVS, developed in partnership with the Perry Foundation and supported by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The VA considers MST to be sexual assault or sexual harassment which occurs during military service. A perpetrator of MST can be a man, woman, fellow service member, civilian, stranger, friend or intimate partner. Moreover, an MST event can happen while a person is on or off duty and can be located both on or off base. The VA’s MST webpage is https://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/mentalhealth/msthome/index.asp

NDVS is dedicated to helping Nevada veterans get the services, benefits and quality of life they deserve. In addition to offering benefits counseling and assistance that includes filing VA claims at no cost, NDVS operates the Northern and Southern Nevada State Veterans Homes and Veterans Memorial Cemeteries. For more information, please visit www.veterans.nv.gov.