62°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Virus deadly to Beatty events

By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
May 21, 2020 - 3:40 pm
 

Among the victims of COVID-19 are Beatty’s two biggest events of the year—the Fourth of July celebration in the park and Beatty Days in October.

Beatty has become known for a great traditional Fourth of July, sponsored by the Beatty Volunteer Fire Department. People have gathered in Cottonwood Park each year for a day of three-legged races, sack races, egg tosses, watermelon eating contests, and other fun, capped in the evening by an impressive fireworks display.

The celebration has been largely supported by the sale of raffle tickets, and, aside from the dangers of large gatherings during the pandemic, the lack of raffle sponsorships is one of the reasons for the cancellation. Beatty Fire Chief Mike Harmon explained that businesses have been so affected by the lockdown that they are not in a position supply prizes for the raffle.

Even though events in the park are canceled, the plan is for the full fireworks show to go on as usual in the evening. If social distancing guidelines have not been loosened by that time, people are encouraged to watch them from home or from their cars.

Beatty Days, a three-day event scheduled for the last week of October, has also been canceled by its sponsor, the Beatty Chamber of Commerce.

Upon hearing about the Beatty Days cancellation via Facebook, some Beatty residents were understanding, while others were critical of the decision, arguing that it was premature.

Beatty Chamber of Commerce President Ann Marchand reacted to the criticism by saying, “I appreciate the fact that they love Beatty Days and want it to happen,” and went on to explain the reasoning behind the decision.

The need to cancel was partly driven by economics. The Chamber of Commerce spends about $20,000 on the event each year. This includes such things as advertising, printing, renting of stages, hiring performers, having T-shirts and other memorabilia made, paying sanction fees for the the chili cook-off, and more.

“We don’t even know if festivals will be permitted by October,” said Marchand, adding that the chamber could not afford to lay out all that money and then have the event canceled later or have it so poorly attended that it was a huge financial loss.

She also said that with the CDC not approving big events, it would be impossible to purchase event insurance.

The chamber has also been informed that, because of revenue shortfalls, the Nevada Division of Tourism does not anticipate being able to give out any advertising grants this year, which amounts to a $38,000 loss for the chamber.

Marchand was also concerned for the people who set up booths and food stalls at Beatty Days every year. “I’d hate to see our vendors buy a lot of product to sell at Beatty Days, and then have to cancel at the last minute.”

The biggest concern was public health. So far Beatty has only had one confirmed case of COVID-19, and a large number of out-of-town visitors crowded together in the park might cause an outbreak.

She also pointed out the possible long-term damage to the reputation of the event and the town if Beatty Days was held and things went wrong.

“If you have an event, and a lot of people get sick and die, that is what people are going to remember. They’ll say, ‘Remember what happened last year? Do you really want to attend?’”

Beatty is not the only community facing the problem. “I’ve been on a lot of conference calls,” says Marchand, “and most towns are canceling their events.”

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dan Schinhofen as shown in a 2018 file photo.
DAN SCHINHOFEN: Not new or normal
By Dan Schinhofen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

There are a few phrases lately that just make me want to scream. The first one is “new normal” and I’ll talk about that later. One of the others is, “no fault of our own” and “we’re all in this together,” both of which have a ring of truth to them. Of course, this is not our “fault,” which begs the question, “whose fault is it?” As for the virus itself I am not inclined to buy into conspiracy theories like George Soros and Bill Gates cooked this up with China. Meanwhile, the Democratic Party leadership is focused on blaming Trump. It seems that Pelosi is more concerned about scoring political points than actually dealing with the issue. So as to fault, the virus is a virus while the greater pain we have all felt is the shutdown of our society and economy.

Terri Meehan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Artichokes are edible flower buds are not onl ...
In Season: Getting to the heart of the Artichoke
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

I’ve been harvesting artichokes for a few weeks now in my garden. They’re one of the first vegetables that I look forward to harvesting in the spring. These edible flower buds are not only delicious but also provide a brilliant purple thistle-like bloom when left to flower.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times All sorts of people turned out for the latest Fight Fo ...
Judge denies recall group’s request for additional time
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Federal District Court Judge Richard Boulware on Friday, May 15 denied Fight for Nevada’s request to indefinitely extend the 90-day period mandated by state law to gather signatures to recall Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal Under existing law, federal regulators prohibit fina ...
Officials urge letting cannabis firms to access banking system
Staff Report

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford joined a bipartisan coalition of 34 state and territorial attorneys general urging Congress to pass the federal Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act, which would give legal marijuana-related businesses access to the federal banking system.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The failure of the valves, and the need t ...
Replacing mains a challenge in Beatty
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Many Beatty residents have had to put up with a day or two without water in the last month or so as a crew from Four Point Engineering has worked on replacing alley water mains in parts of the town.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Cesar and Mary Rose Strozzi in the pea patch at Strozzi Ranch.
Drive-by birthday for Beatty’s oldest living resident
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Enes Strozzi Wells, Beatty’s oldest living resident, was surprised with a drive-by celebration for her 99th birthday, Friday, May 15.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Participating Little Caesars have been asking customers to ...
Little Caesars doing its part to pay it forward
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Little Caesars in Pahrump has worked to deliver pizza to area first responders as part of a national effort to deliver a million pizzas to health care workers and and police and fire crews across the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nye County’s law enforcement officers and fire crews have been on overtime to serve the public during the public health crisis.

K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal Clark County election workers count mail-in ballots durin ...
Election protection program rolled out for primaries
Staff Report

The Let Nevadans Vote coalition is operating its statewide Election Protection Program during the primaries for the first time this year. Nevadans can call 866-OUR-VOTE to report voting issues.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Nugget has been shuttered since mid-March under ...
Golden announces new safety protocols for its properties
Staff Report

Golden Entertainment, Inc. has announced its “Golden Commitment,” a comprehensive plan that outlines new health and safety protocols and procedures for the company’s hotels, casinos and taverns.