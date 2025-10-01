Visitors to Death Valley National Park spent over $100 million in nearby communities in 2024

85°F
(Kurt Moses/nps.gov)
(Kurt Moses/nps.gov)
(Kurt Moses/nps.gov)
By Elijah Dulay Pahrump Valley Times
October 1, 2025 - 4:15 am
 

According to a new report, Death Valley visitors contributed heavily to the local economy around the park last year.

“A new National Park Service (NPS) report shows that 1,440,484 visitors to Death Valley National Park in 2024 spent $146 million in communities near the park,” stated a Sept. 25 press release.

Pahrump is a popular base for travelers visiting Death Valley National Park, which is located 60 miles to the northwest. Beatty, located less than ten miles from the park entrance, is another well-known town where tourists stay during visits and is often referred to as the “Gateway to Death Valley.”

“The relationship between Death Valley National Park and the park’s surrounding communities is symbiotic,” explained Superintendent Mike Reynolds in the press release. “Travelers coming to visit the park need the supplies, food, and lodging that businesses inside and surrounding the park provide. In return, those visitors’ spending provides economic opportunities and jobs in these communities.”

Visitors spent around $28 million at restaurants and $47 million on hotels in nearby communities or inside Death Valley National Park, according to the new report.

“Travelers also spent money on camping, gas, groceries, and retail purchases,” the press release reported.

To learn more about the 2024 National Park Visitor Spending Effects Report, visit nps.gov/subjects/socialscience/vse.htm.

For more information about Death Valley National Park visit nps.gov/deva/index.htm.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

