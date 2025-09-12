75°F
Viva Gold mining project near Tonopah continues to make progress

The project is about a 20 minute drive from Tonopah according to a press release. (dot.nv.gov)
By Elijah Dulay Pahrump Valley Times
September 12, 2025 - 4:10 am
 

TONOPAH — Viva Gold Corp. has announced the filing of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) study for its major mining project near historic Tonopah.

“Due to the unique optionality of the Tonopah Gold Project, we decided to take a very detailed and comprehensive approach to fully examine and understand several possible mining and process scenarios,” explained Viva Gold Corp President and CEO James Hesketh in a press release.

The August press release detailed that this planned open pit mine could produce large amounts of gold and silver with significant economic impact.

“The project produces approximately 75,000 ounces of gold per year for the first two years, with an average production of approximately 50,000 ounces per year in years three to seven with production from residual leach in year eight,” reported the press release.

Viva Gold Corp’s website states the project aims to start the official permitting process by the end of this year.

“Viva is committed to developing the Tonopah Gold Project in an environmentally and socially responsible fashion,” stated the press release. “These values are aligned with management’s core values and permeate throughout our decision-making process.”

For more information about the project contact Viva Gold Corp. President and CEO James Hesketh at jhesketh@vivagoldcorp.com or (720) 291-1775.

Graham Farrell, Investor Relations can also be contacted for more details at graham.farrell@vivagoldcorp.com or (416) 842-9003.

To learn more about the Viva Gold Corp. and the Tonopah Gold Project visit vivagoldcorp.com.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

