“Vole Fest” returns to Tecopa, Shoshone on Saturday

Event will honor, celebrate and shine a light on the enigmatic and reticent desert dwelling creature.

Friends of the Amargosa Basin The all-day event includes a field tour, hands-on activities with vole experts and a trivia contest.

Cameron Mayer/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The 2025 Vole Fest returns to the Tecopa and Shoshone area on Saturday, March 29. The desert dwelling rodent-like creature will be celebrated and honored during the event. This year's theme is "Water is Life."

Those who have lived in Southern Nevada even for a short time can recognize many native animal species such as coyotes, roadrunners and a variety of snakes.

But some human desert dwellers may be hard-pressed to see or even identify the mammal known as the Amargosa Vole.

As such, officials from the Friends of the Amargosa Basin group are hosting a special event on Saturday, March 29, to honor, celebrate and shine a light on the enigmatic and reticent creature with an event known as “Vole Fest 2025.”

This year’s theme is “Water is Life.”

The all-day event will begin with a morning field tour from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Tecopa and Shoshone Marsh area, where visitors can learn about habitat restoration and see conservation in action, according to Cameron Mayer, executive director of Friends of the Amargosa Basin.

Mayer told the Pahrump Valley Times that Vole Fest 2025 is essentially a celebration of life in the desert.

He described the Amargosa Vole as a small mammal that makes its home in marshes throughout Tecopa and Amargosa Valley.

“They look like a rodent but they’re not quite a rodent,” he said. “We call them furry burritos because they are about the size of one. The Amargosa Vole is an endangered species that lives nowhere else on earth other than Shoshone and Tecopa, We will talk about what life is like out here in one of the harshest landscapes in North America and what the Vole can adapt to. One of our board members, who is also a scientist and teacher at UC Davis, and will be giving a tour of some of the restoration in the marsh areas here in Shoshone.”

Following the morning tour, Mayer said visitors can take part in hands-on activities at the Tecopa Community Center with educational tables set up along with a question-and-answer session with Vole experts.

There will be giveaways from 1 to 3 p.m.

The free event is open to kids of all ages where snacks and refreshments will be available.

Vole Fest 2025 wraps up with an evening Vole-themed trivia contest from 6 to 8 p.m. at Death Valley Brewing, Mayer said.